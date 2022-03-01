Avocado Oil Market to Reach USD 822.29 Million by (2021-2028) | Avocado Oil Industry CAGR of 5.82%

Pune, India, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global avocado oil market size is anticipated to reach USD 822.29 million by 2028 and exhibit a CAGR of 5.82% during the forecast period. The rising emphasis on organic oil production and technological development in product manufacturing is expected to be the key factor driving the market growth. Fortune Business InsightsTM has presented this information in its report titled, “Avocado Oil Market, 2021-2028”. The market size stood at USD 533.53 million in 2020 and USD 553.27 million in 2021.

Furthermore, the growing awareness of the health benefits offered by the product is expected to boost the market growth in the coming years.

COVID-19 Impact-

Despite the hindrances that were caused, avocado oil sales shot up during the pandemic. Some companies even reported an increase in sales over the past year. For instance, the Origen Group reported a 10% increase in its sales in 2020. However, the costs of fruit oils escalated due to transportation delays, raw material scarcity, and shutdowns of production plants. Nonetheless, consumers’ consciousness for health and wellbeing is rising in the wake of changing lifestyle habits. This is anticipated to amplify the market growth in the forthcoming years.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/avocado-oil-market-101938

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the avocado oil market companies that are presently striving to reduce the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the market:

Spectrum Organics Products LLC (Oregon, U.S.)

Bella Vado Inc. (California, U.S.)

The Village Press (New York, U.S.)

La Tourangelle, Inc. (California, U.S.)

Proteco Gold Pty Ltd. (Queensland, Australia)

Sesajal S.A de C.V. (JALISCO, Mexico)

Grupo Industrial Batellero (Lerma de Villada, Mexico)

Grove Avocado Oil (Bay of Plenty Region, New Zealand)

Cibaria International (California, U.S.)

Olivado USA (Florida, U.S.)

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Emphasis on Organic Oil Production to Boost Market Growth

The growing consumers’ preference for healthy food boosts the demand for organic food products. Avocado oil comprises high contents of good fats and lower saturated fat content, making it one of the best oils to consume. This bolsters the emphasis on organic oil production and is expected to fuel the avocado oil market growth.

The rising technological developments in product manufacturing to enhance product quality & yield and reduce pollution are anticipated to amplify the market growth in the forthcoming years. The developments in extraction technology are expected to complement the market growth.

Additionally, the rising preference for recyclable oil packaging to reduce environmental impact and greenhouse gasses is projected to be a key trend positively influencing the market growth. The rising adoption of bag-in-box packaging is expected to offer lucrative growth for the market.

However, easily available alternatives may impede the market growth.

Market Segments:

On the basis of type, the market is branched into:

Extra Virgin Oil

Virgin Oil

Pure/Refined Oil

Blend

On the basis of application, the market is branched into:

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals and Medicinal Formulations

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Others

The avocado oil market is bifurcated into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/avocado-oil-market-101938

Regional Insights-

Growing Product Popularity to Fuel Growth in North America

North America is anticipated to attain the largest avocado oil market share. The growing product popularity due to its technological and nutritional attributes, such as high oleic fatty acid contents and vitamin E, is propelling the market growth.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness remarkable growth in the global market. The increasing product popularity across Japan, China, and other countries is a key factor boosting the region’s market growth. The Chinese government plans to increase avocado production due to easy raw material availability.

South America and Europe are expected to exhibit substantial growth due to increasing product demand from personal care, cosmetics, and food industries. Product innovation and technological developments are anticipated to be vital for the market growth.

The Middle East & Africa is predicted to exhibit sluggish growth due to low product awareness and marketing.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Launch New Products to Acquire Growth

The market comprises various key players operating domestically and internationally. Olivado USA, Spectrum Organics Products, Grove Avocado oil, and la Tourangelle Inc. are a few key players with the maximum market share. They adopt acquisitions, mergers, partnerships, collaborations, and other strategies to garner growth. They emphasize product innovation, packaging improvements, and market research to improve product functionality and improve their market positions. For instance, in July 2021, Stonewall Kitchen, a U.S.-based brand, launched several products, including olive oil and avocado oil blend from Napa Valley Naturals.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/avocado-oil-market-101938

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Analysis on Global Demand of Different Types of Avocado Oil Supply Chain and Trade Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Mergers & Acquisitions, and New Product Launches Market Analysis and Insights (in Relation with COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Supply Chain Challenges due to the Pandemic Potential Opportunities Due to COVID-19 Global Avocado Oil Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Value) Extra Virgin Oil Virgin Oil Pure/Refined Oil Blend By Application (Value) Food & Beverages Pharmaceuticals and Medicinal Formulations Personal Care & Cosmetics Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

Key Industry Developments-

September 2021: Butterfly, a Los Angeles-based private equity firm, announced the acquisition of a majority of Chosen foods LLC’s stakes, as part of its ‘seed-to-fork’ strategy.

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Avocado Powder Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Source (Seed, Pulp, Skin), By Type (Organic, Conventional), By Application (Food and Beverage [Confectionery, Dairy, Dietary Supplements], Cosmetics and Personal Care Products) and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029

Almond Oil Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Sweet, Bitter), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), By Application (Pharmaceutical, Personal care & Cosmetic, Food industry, Others) And Regional Forecast 2022-2029

Fats & Oils Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Source (Vegetable, Animal), By Oil Type (Soybean, Palm, Sunflower, Olive, Rapeseed), By Animal Fats (Tallow, Butter, Lard), By Application (Food, Pharmaceutical, Personal Care, Industrial), and Geography Forecast Till 2022-2029

Specialty Fats & Oils Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Specialty Oils, Specialty Fats), By Application (Confectionery, Bakery, Dairy, Cosmetics, Others), and Regional Forecast 2022-2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter