Believe announces excellent results for its 2022 “Gender Equality Index” in France, demonstrating its commitment to gender equality

Paris, France – Tuesday, 01 March 2022. Believe, one of the leading digital music companies, announces the excellent result of 99/100 for the French metric “Gender Equality Index” in France for 2022, thus demonstrating the Group’s commitment to gender equality.

The “Gender Equality Index” or “Index de l'Egalité professionnelle” in French (Index of Professional Equality) is an initiative of the French government, mandatory for all companies with +50 employees since 2019, which is calculated on 100 points through 5 indicators:

difference in salary women-men,

difference in the repartition of individual pay raises,

difference in the repartition of raises (only in companies with more than 250 employees),

number of employees receiving raises at their return from maternity leave,

parity within the 10 higher salaries.

Thanks to an active policy towards promoting gender equality at all levels of the Group, Believe shows strong progress in the last 4 years, reaching the level of 99/100 (based on data from 2021 in France). Key measures taken to achieve this score include a committed salary policy to guarantee an equitable remuneration, controlling gender equality during an annual salary review (raises, promotions), and raising women’s salary upon their return from maternity leave.

With 54% of the executive committee composed of women and a strong parity commitment across all recruitments (women have represented approximatively 45% of all new recruits in the last two years), Believe has the ambition to engage all its teams towards more gender equality. Indeed, the Group has decided to draw inspiration for the French Index model to progressively extend the measurement of gender equality and to implement action plans in all the countries where it operates.

Sandrine Bossard, Chief People Officer at Believe, said, “Ensuring high levels of parity within Believe is an absolute priority for us, and we are convinced that creating change through diversity can only drive our business forward. It is essential to fight against gender bias and inequalities from the inside and, being a music tech company, Believe is at the crossroads of two still very unbalanced industries. As one of the leaders in the business, we consider that it is our duty to do better and will continue our efforts to shape a more respectful, diverse, fair and transparent music industry.”

The results in detail:

Pay gap between women and men: 39/40

Distribution gap for individual increases: 20/20

Promotion distribution gap: 15/15

Number of employees who received a pay raise after returning from maternity leave: 15/15

Parity among the 10 highest earners: 10/10

About Believe

Believe is one of the world’s leading digital music companies. Believe’s mission is to develop independent artists and labels in the digital world by providing them the solutions they need to grow their audience at each stage of their career and development. Believe’s passionate team of digital music experts around the world leverages the Group’s global technology platform to advise artists and labels, distribute and promote their music. Its 1,401 employees in more than 50 countries aim to support independent artists and labels with a unique digital expertise, respect, fairness, and transparency. Believe offers its various solutions through a portfolio of brands including TuneCore, Nuclear Blast, Naïve, Groove Attack and AllPoints. Believe is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: BLV.PA, ISIN: FR0014003FE9). https://www.believe.com/

