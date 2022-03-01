Acutus Medical Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud at Acutus Medical

NEW YORK, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( www.kaplanfox.com ) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Acutus Medical, Inc. (“Acutus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AFIB). A complaint has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Acutus common stock between May 13, 2021 and November 11, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



On November 11, 2021, Acutus announced that it was slashing its 2021 revenue guidance from a range of $22 million to $33 million down to a range of $17 million to $17.5 million. According to the complaint, Acutus blamed the lower-than-expected financial performance and guidance, in substantial part, on the adoption of the Company’s new commercialization strategy focused on system relocations, sales training and system utilization. During a conference call held the same day, the Company revealed that it had removed and repositioned approximately 20% of its AcQMap systems under evaluation arrangements during the quarter. The Company also admitted that these systems had been experiencing “below target utilization.”

On this news, Acutus common stock plummeted by $3.02 or per share, or 45.3%, to close at $3.64 per share on November 12, 2021.

If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than April 18, 2022 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class. You need not seek to become a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery. If you would like to discuss the complaint or our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling (646) 315-9003.

