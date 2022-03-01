COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 3/2022 – 1 MARCH 2022

Annual Report 2021

Statement by Royal Unibrew’s CEO Lars Jensen:

“Our strategic framework yielded very satisfactory results in a very eventful 2021. It was the first year with our new strategic framework, THE PREFERRED CHOICE, which forms a very strong foundation for our business. We continue to bring relevant products to the market, expanding the choices for our consumers resulting in increasing market shares across our business. As part of THE PREFERRED CHOICE strategy, we identified six growth areas for the medium-to-long-term – energy drinks, cider/RTD, enhanced drinks, low and no sugar products, no and low alcohol products and premium products in general. I am very pleased that we have made strong progress in all areas during 2021.

We succeeded in acquiring several businesses in 2021 in line with our strategy and to strengthen our platform. Each individual acquisition is not transformational to Royal Unibrew in itself, but the totality is. Together with our commercial execution, we enter 2022 as a stronger company. We have expanded our geographic footprint, strengthened most of our market positions and even added new market leading positions to our business portfolio.

We continue to work hard on our target to be among the world’s most sustainable beverage companies. In all parts of Royal Unibrew and every day we are looking for ways to reduce our environmental footprint, to find more sustainable solutions for our customers and more sustainable and healthier products to our consumers. We therefore continue to support UN Global Compact initiative and in addition, we have decided to also enroll in the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosure (TCFD) as well as the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Our impact on the world and our willingness to reduce the negative part of it is strong and can be felt throughout our company.”

Strong performance in both On-Trade and Off-Trade resulted in increased market shares in our key markets and the highest EBIT ever. Earnings per share increased by 10% and we delivered a strong free cash flow of DKK 1,296 million, down 8% when compared to an extraordinary high free cash flow in 2020. The Board recommends distributing a dividend of DKK 14.50 per share (2020: DKK 13.50 per share) in combination with a share buy-back program of up to DKK 300 million. Later in the year, it will be decided whether an additional share buy-back will be initiated depending on our financial flexibility at that point.

Despite continued high uncertainty in relation to current geopolitical issues, raw material prices and COVID-19, we expect to deliver an EBIT in the range of DKK 1,650-1,800 million in 2022.

Income statement

Selected financial highlights and ratios

mDKK 2021 2020 Q4 2021 Q4 2020 Volumes (thousand hectolitres) 12,332 11,093 2,971 2,647 Net revenue 8,746 7,315 2,407 1,658 EBITDA 2,020 1,861 397 329 EBITDA margin (%) 23.1% 25.4% 16.5% 19.7% Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) 1,652 1,515 306 252 EBIT margin (%) 18.9% 20.7% 12.7% 15.2% Profit before tax 1,647 1,505 298 254 Net profit for the period 1,298 1,198 230 218





mDKK 2021 2020 2019 2018 Net interest-bearing debt 3,536 2,193 2,705 2,522 NIBD/EBITDA (x) 1.7 1.2 1.5 1.5 Equity Ratio (%) 31% 40% 37% 36%

Outlook for 2022

mDKK Outlook 2021 2020 Revenue

EBIT 10,000-11,000

1,650-1,800 8,746

1,652 7,315

1,515

The expected EBIT range has been lowered by DKK 100 million due to increased inflationary risk from the geopolitical developments during the last week of February.

The general uncertainty is much higher than normal due to the effects from the geopolitical situation. Royal Unibrew's total direct sales to Russia, Belarus and Ukraine contributes around 1% of earnings and is thereby not material

The Annual Report 2021 has been published via Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S and is enclosed with this announcement. The Annual Report 2021 is also available on www.royalunibrew.com.

Financial Calendar for 2022:

