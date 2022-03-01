English French





Cegedim and Group Malakoff Humanis, Groupe VYV, and PRO BTP are in exclusive talks regarding the acquisition of an equity stake in Cegedim Santé

Boulogne-Billancourt, France, March 1st, 2022 after the market close

Cegedim Group and mutual insurance groups Malakoff Humanis, Groupe VYV, and PRO BTP are in talks regarding the acquisition of an equity stake in Cegedim Santé, the Group subsidiary specialized in digital solutions for healthcare professionals and patients. As part of the deal, Cegedim Santé will simultaneously acquire MesDocteurs, Groupe VYV’s subsidiary specializing in telehealth.

Cegedim Santé is present at every step of the value chain in particular through the Maiia suite: appointment scheduling, practice management software, teleconsultations, medication databases, e-prescription software, invoicing software, secure messaging with colleagues and patients, etc.

Malakoff Humanis, VYV, and PRO BTP share Cegedim Santé’s goals of improving patient access to care and making patients’ course of care as seamless as possible. They want to help Cegedim Santé speed up the development of software and services for healthcare professionals and their patients. By stepping up to acquire an equity stake, these three mutual insurance groups are endorsing Cegedim Santé’s capacity for innovation and the quality of its teams and products. This transaction, including the acquisition of MesDocteurs by Cegedim Santé, is part of the digital transformation of the French healthcare sector initiated by the government and supported by these three mutual insurers.

Once negotiations are complete, the deal will be sealed by the signature of an investment agreement and a strategic and industrial partnership between Cegedim, Malakoff Humanis, Groupe VYV, and PRO BTP. The transaction will be complete once employee representatives issue an opinion.

“We are delighted to see the interest expressed by such high-caliber healthcare sector players as Malakoff Humanis, Groupe VYV, and PRO BTP. By joining us, these groups—which represent 25 million beneficiaries in France—will strengthen Cegedim Santé’s position as the recognized French leader in IT for doctors in private practice, with 100,000 healthcare professional users. This deal signals Cegedim Santé’s determination to innovate and develop solutions for healthcare professionals and patients in France,” stated Jean-Claude Labrune, Cegedim Chairman & CEO.

“This deal is the logical next step for Malakoff Humanis considering the investments we have made in digital technology in recent years. It demonstrates that we are eager to invest in technology that delivers ever more value to our beneficiaries, enriches our service offering in prevention, and improves patient care management. Technology is accelerating the transformation of our healthcare system, and acquiring a stake in Cegedim Santé is part of the shift initiated by the government, notably with the creation of ‘Mon espace santé’,” said Thomas Saunier, CEO of Malakoff Humanis.

“Groupe VYV is already present in e-health, but we want to do more. Acquiring a stake in Cegedim Santé is a wonderful opportunity for the group to bolster its service offerings in course of care assistance and prevention,” noted Delphine Maisonneuve, CEO of Groupe VYV.

PRO BTP CEO Hervé Naerhuysen commented, “This equity investment is part of PRO BTP’s ongoing effort to give beneficiaries greater access to care and develop new services in partnership with healthcare professionals. By investing in new technology, PRO BTP strives to make the patient care experience as smooth and pleasant as possible for its policyholders. One of the keys to doing that is to simplify access to effective preventive care through digital technologies and thus capitalize on the systems in the e-health space.”

The deal will involve a reserved capital increase of €65 million, giving Cegedim Santé a post-deal valuation of €360.9 million. Cegedim will continue to fully consolidate Cegedim Santé.

Advising Cegedim Group in the talks are investment bank Ohana & Co. and the law firm Goodwin.

Malakoff Humanis, Groupe VYV, and PRO BTP are advised by Rothschild & Co, PwC Corporate Finance, PwC Transactions Services, and the law firm Darrois Villey Maillot Brochier.

About Cegedim:

Founded in 1969, Cegedim is an innovative technology and services company in the field of digital data flow management for healthcare ecosystems and B2B, and a business software publisher for healthcare and insurance professionals. Cegedim employs more than 5,600 people in more than 10 countries and generated revenue of €525 million in 2021.

Cegedim SA is listed in Paris (EURONEXT: CGM).

To learn more, please visit: www.cegedim.fr

And follow Cegedim on Twitter @CegedimGroup, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Cegedim Santé:

A subsidiary of Cegedim dedicated to serving healthcare professionals and patients in France, Cegedim Santé handles all of Cegedim Group’s interoperable healthcare solutions, which have earned the trust of 100,000 healthcare professionals. Cegedim Santé’s 1,300 dedicated employees are present nationwide in France. The company strives to help professionals focus on caring for their patients, improve access to care, and make the course of care as smooth as possible. Cegedim Santé houses three of the Group’s longstanding subsidiaries: CLM, RM Ingénierie, and Maiia. By pooling their technologies, products & services, and know-how, they are able to devise software and service solutions that cover 100% of the needs of every healthcare professional and patient in France.

www.cegedim-sante.com / @CegedimSanté

Groupe VYV, an enterprise for better living:

Groupe VYV is France’s leading health and social protection mutual group. The group’s three divisions—Insurance, Care & Assistance, and Housing—develop comprehensive and personalized offerings to protect and care for all individuals throughout their lives. Groupe VYV works every day to be useful to each and every member of society: it has 11 million beneficiaries and serves 69,000 client companies in health and personal protection insurance, more than 26,000 local and regional governments, and 11 ministries and government administrative bodies. In 2020, consolidated revenues came to €9.7 billion (excluding Housing division revenues). Insurance accounted for €7.7 billion, of which €5.6 billion from health insurance premiums and €1.4 billion from personal protection insurance premiums.

http://www.groupe-vyv.fr/

About Malakoff Humanis:

A major provider of social protection services, Malakoff Humanis was formed by the January 2019 merger of Malakoff Médéric and Humanis. With nearly €7 billion in shareholders’ equity, more than 400,000 client companies, and 10 million beneficiaries (policyholders and their dependents), Malakoff Humanis has a 15% share of the group insurance market.

In its role managing the Agirc-Arrco supplemental pension scheme, the Group pays out €38.3 billion in benefits to 6 million beneficiaries and takes in contributions from 600,000 companies and 6 million contributors.

Malakoff Humanis is a mutual, not-for-profit enterprise devoted to enhancing social welfare and spends €160 million annually to help vulnerable individuals in our society.

www.malakoffhumanis.com

@MalakoffHumanis

About PRO BTP:

PRO BTP is the leading professional group providing social protection services to the companies, craftsmen, employees, apprentices, and retirees of the building and construction sector, covering health, personal protection, insurance, savings, retirement, and vacations.

Founded to manage supplemental social protection plans in the building trades, PRO BTP is run by representatives of the sector’s employers and employees. Today, the Group is France’s eighth-largest health and personal protection insurer, with 5,240 employees and nearly 3 million health insurance beneficiaries.

PRO BTP is people-based, not capital-based, and it does not distribute earnings to any shareholders. Profits are used to benefit its members, notably to improve guarantees and solidarity arrangements.

A committed, responsible corporate citizen, the Group finances wide-ranging social efforts and invests in the energy transition and technological innovation via projects related to preventive care, health, construction, and insurance.

The Group’s purpose is to protect and serve the building and construction sector family by anticipating its future needs.

Find the latest on PRO BTP at www.probtp.com

About MesDocteurs:

Founded in 2015, MesDocteurs is a Groupe VYV subsidiary and a major player in French telehealth. It is committed to improving the French healthcare system and ensuring access to care for all. Its innovative, secure platform offers online appointment scheduling, teleconsultation, telecare, and remote access to medical advice and expertise. Its comprehensive approach to patient care means it works closely with all healthcare system stakeholders: patients, healthcare facilities and professionals, supplemental health insurers, the pharmaceutical industry, regional health authorities, and more. Its aims to enable everyone to play their part to the fullest and work together to ensure better health for all. MesDocteurs does this by helping all sector stakeholders implement solutions that simplify patient care and medical practice.

For more information, please visit MesDocteurs.com and @mesdocteurs

