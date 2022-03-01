Downing FOUR VCT plc

LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95

1 March 2022

Issue of Equity

The Directors of Downing FOUR VCT plc announce allotments on 1 March 2022 of Ventures Shares of 0.1p each (“Ventures Shares”), Healthcare Shares of 0.1p each (“Healthcare Shares”) and AIM Shares of 0.1p each (“AIM Shares”) pursuant to the Offers for Subscription which opened on 12 August 2021 (“Offers”) as follows:

Share Class Shares Average

issue price

per share Ventures Shares 725,074 69.91p Healthcare Shares 193,432 84.85p AIM Shares 291,960 102.46p

Application for these shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's market for listed securities will be made shortly. Dealings are expected to commence on or around 7 March 2022.

Following these allotments, the issued share capital and total voting rights (excluding management shares) of the Company are summarised follows: