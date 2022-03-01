USMJ EVERx CBD Sports Nutrition Beverage Sponsors Jan Tana Bodypainting Revolution At Arnold Sports Festival

Dallas, Texas, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: USMJ) today announced sponsoring the Jan Tana Bodypainting Revolution event taking place this week at the Arnold Sports Festival March 4-6, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. The USMJ sponsorship is made in conjunction with USMJ’s relaunch of the EVERx CBD Sports Nutrition Beverage.

EVERx was originally introduced at the Arnold Sports Festival in 2017. With the Arnold as the anchor of EVERx’s marketing campaign, sales rapidly grew to over $2 million annually.

USMJ acquired EVERx from its sister company, Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) last year in exchange for a royalty agreement. USMJ has updated the EVERx formula and packaging and now returns to the Arnold Classic with 20,000 athletes from 80 nations participating in 60 sports and events.

The Jan Tana Bodypainting Revolution returns to the Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus, Ohio for its fourth consecutive year.

Featuring an amazing showcase of returning champions and international competitors! These incredible artists are coming to do what they do best, display artwork on some of the most notable physiques in the industry.

The Jan Tana Bodypainting Revolution is proud to support these creative pros, who add signature color and excitement to the Arnold's Expo floor and stages. Their top efforts will be proudly displayed on stage at the Saturday Night Pro Finals.

This year’s theme "Trials & Triumphs" - When the world changes us, how do we change the world?” will surely give the artists a chance to make a bold statement about the state of current events, or perhaps their vision of the future.

Attendees can stop by Booth #1201 on the Expo floor to watch the paintings come to life. World Champions and Jan Tana Bodypainting Revolution international champions and competitors will work side-by-side to create bodypainting magic.

Event sponsors Cryotech Nordic and EverX will have some dedicated model creations as well as some exciting and “electric” new product reveals! Beautiful artistry created on incredible bodies will again elevate expectations for the Arnold Sports Festival, 2022.

The Jan Tana Bodypainting Revolution is ready to impress once again at the Arnold Sports Festival. Join us there!

For more information, email jantana@jantana.com .

Contact:

USMJ

Steven Rash

info@aciconglomerated.com

+1 (800) 861-1350

