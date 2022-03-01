Musicbed and Filmsupply Become Part of New Parent Company FM

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the team that brought you powerhouse content licensing brands Musicbed and Filmsupply announces the launch of their latest endeavor, FM.



A new parent company, FM aims to empower creatives, giving resources and support to a family of brands pushing the boundaries of the creative industry. Effective immediately, FM will become the parent company of Musicbed and Filmsupply, with other ventures slated to launch soon. Daniel McCarthy, CEO of Musicbed and Filmsupply, will move into the role of FM CEO.

“When we launched Musicbed back in 2011, we had dreams of seeing filmmakers and musicians working together, creatives supporting creatives. Over the years, we realized our vision for the creative community was far bigger than what we could accomplish with just Musicbed,” said McCarthy. “As we grew, it became clear we needed something that could house that vision, carry our current brands, and provide a path for future brands. FM is our solution to that. We exist to inspire ideas and empower the creatives who bring them to the world.”

“Over the last ten years, FM's brands have collectively paid out more than $125M to creatives around the world,” said Nic Carfa, Chief Content Officer for FM. “We plan to see this number double in the coming years through Filmsupply, Musicbed, and expansion into more creative spaces.”

This restructuring, effective immediately, will not affect the rosters, clients, or positioning of Musicbed and Filmsupply. FM will have further news to announce in the coming months.

Musicbed is a one-stop licensing agency representing a curated roster of authentic artists, bands, and composers for film, TV, and advertising. From leading composers, to tour-tested bands, and rising singer/songwriters, we believe music brings emotion and has the power to amplify your story. https://musicbed.com/

Filmsupply is a full-service licensing agency, representing a roster of award-winning filmmakers around the world. We believe their authentic, cinematic footage will bring emotion and depth to your projects for film, TV, and advertising. https://www.filmsupply.com/

