QNB Corp. Declares Q1 2022 Dividend

Quakertown, PA (1 March 2022) The Board of Directors of QNB Corp. (OTC Bulletin Board: QNBC), parent company of QNB Bank, at a regular meeting on March 1, 2022, declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share. The cash dividend is payable on March 25, 2022, to shareholders of record March 11, 2022.

QNB Corp. offers commercial and retail banking services through the twelve banking offices of its subsidiary, QNB Bank. QNB Corp.’s stock is traded in the over-the-counter market under the symbol “QNBC.” For more information, visit QNB’s website at QNBbank.com.