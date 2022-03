PURA Edges Closer To Key Partnership In $1.2 Billion Asia Pacific Hemp Market

Dallas, Texas, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) today announced the company is on track to seal-the-deal on their first partnership in the $1.2 billion Asia Pacific hemp region .

“We are making steady progress and improving the certainty of closing,” said Brian Shibley, CEO of PURA in regard to the hemp partnership in the Asia Pacific region currently under development.

PURA has introduced its Farmersville Hemp Brand strategy to usher industrial hemp solutions into the market.

Part of the Farmersville Hemp Brand strategy is targeted at disrupting the $600 billion global lumber market .

The Asia Pacific partnership is part of the company’s plan to disrupt the lumber market.

Hemp is a textile and lumber industry disruptor. Hemp fiber is an alternative to cotton and traditional construction lumber that in fact has many characteristics superior to cotton and traditional lumber before considering the environmental benefits of using hemp. Hemp grows faster than cotton and hard wood forests, uses less water and absorbs more carbon. Hemp can be used in the production of bioplastics and has even been tested for use in supercapacitors which hold the potential to outperform batteries and do so with far less detriment to the environment.

PURA has initiated construction on a facility in Farmersville, Texas where the company will conduct consultative education customized for each corporate customer to hands on demonstrate how hemp can be utilized to improve the efficiency of existing products and services and meet 2050 sustainability targets.

The facility will be constructed using hemp composite construction materials as a first step in PURA’s strategy to begin disrupting the lumber industry.

PURA will soon be releasing design details on the facility.

Read the company’s latest comprehensive update on PURA’s Farmersville Hemp Brand rollout .

