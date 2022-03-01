Fantuan Delivery Announces Entry into Australia, Bringing the Best Asian Cuisine to a New Market

Vancouver, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading Asian food delivery app Fantuan Delivery has announced its launch in Australia, kicking off its operation in Sydney and Melbourne.

Starting March 1st, Australian foodies will be able to enjoy fast and convenient delivery and pickup services through the Fantuan Delivery App, available on Android and iOS. Fantuan Delivery will initially be available in CBD, Boxhill in Melbourne, and Eastwood in Sydney, with plans to rapidly expand to other areas in the following months. To celebrate its launch, Fantuan Delivery will be offering $8 off on the first eight orders. Users will also be able to unlock 30 percent discount coupons for all restaurants on Fantuan Delivery’s platform throughout March. Fantuan Delivery’s user-friendly platform and advanced order fulfillment system ensure rapid delivery and exceptional customer experience.

“Fantuan Delivery has always placed exceptional quality and customer experience at the forefront. Having established an expansive presence in North America, we’re now in the optimal position to enter the Australian market and allocate significant investments to the market” said Randy Wu, Founder and CEO of Fantuan Delivery.

The launch in Australia is a milestone for Fantuan Delivery’s global expansion. Founded in 2014, Fantuan Delivery has footprints in over 40 cities across North America. Fantuan Delivery partners with more than 10,000 couriers to deliver a variety of dishes to your door. In addition, the Fantuan Delivery app now offers services in English in the U.S. and Canada to increase accessibility for local food lovers.

Having achieved a nearly 200 percent YoY growth in 2021, Fantuan Delivery is now a leading food delivery platform in the Asian food segment in the U.S. and Canada. Furthermore, Fantuan Delivery’s series B funding round in January and series C funding round in December concluded in rousing success.

Upon launch in Australia, Fantuan Delivery customers will be able to select from over 300 stores and restaurants in Sydney and Melbourne. The service is ready to expand to more cities in Australia in the near future.

Australia has always been a hot spot for multicultural cuisine, especially for Asian restaurants. Research agency Roy Morgan has shown that Chinese food remains the most popular choice for food delivery. According to Roy Morgan, food delivery services thrived during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, over 5 million Australians chose food delivery, leading to a 40 percent annual growth rate. Amid stringent social distancing measures, Fantuan Delivery provides no-contact delivery to ensure the safety of customers and carriers.

About Fantuan

Fantuan was founded in Vancouver, Canada, in 2014, currently operating in major cities across Canada, the United States, and Australia. With the mission of "life made easier", Fantuan is a technology company that provides a one-stop platform providing services such as food delivery, fresh grocery, and more. As one of the world's leading life-service platforms, Fantuan enables users to easily access the richness of resources in their neighborhood and the city. Fantuan's cutting-edge technology closely connects business owners with customers and provides convenient, innovative, and efficient services to make people's lives easier.

