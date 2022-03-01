Proactive news headlines including Unrivaled Brands, The Valens Company, CULT Food Science, Mydecine Innovation Group, Steppe Gold and Hawkmoon Resources

New York , March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Klondike Gold hits encouraging results with Phase 3 drilling at Stander Zone in the Yukon click here
- Think Research says Clinic 360 subsidiary partnering with Peel Weight Loss Clinic to increase gastric sleeve patients click here
- Enveric Biosciences files portfolio of patent applications for tryptamine derivatives click here
- Mydecine Innovation Group reports positive meeting with US FDA for MYCO-001 smoking cessation study click here
- Unigold submits application for Exploitation Licence for Neita concession in Dominican Republic click here
- Karora Resources hits high-grade nickel at its Beta Hunt mine in Western Australia click here
- Gamesquare Esports appoints award-winning director and producer Femi Okusanya to lead Fourth Frame Studios click here
- Zynerba ends 4Q flush with $67.8M cash runway to advance its flagship Zygel CBD Gel for Fragile X Syndrome click here
- Burcon NutraScience says its chairman, Peter H. Kappel will assume the role of interim CEO with immediate effect click here
- Valeo Pharma reports record 2021 revenue as new products gain traction click here
- Xigem Technologies announces intention to acquire All Source B2B SaaS logistics platform for C$1.6M click here
- O3 Mining says latest resource update for Marban project in Quebec augurs well for upcoming pre-feasibility click here
- Delta 9 Cannabis announces grand opening of its seventeenth retail store, and twelfth cannabis store in the Province of Manitoba click here
- Versus Systems closes previously announced public offering of 4,375,000 units for gross proceeds of U$7 million click here
- Delta 9 Cannabis announces grand opening of its seventeenth retail store, and twelfth cannabis store in the Province of Manitoba click here
- Vyant Bio says it is ‘well-positioned’ to discover novel therapeutics to treat neurological diseases click here
- Cloud DX issues update on its partnerships, new contracts, and contract renewals in 2022 click here
- Cardiol Therapeutics receives clearance to expand eligible patient group for its LANCER study click here
- HempFusion Wellness announces brokered private placement to raise up to US$3.0M in aggregate gross proceeds click here
- Vejii Holdings says its VEDGEco USA subsidiary to exhibit at this year’s Natural Products Expo West click here
- HighGold Mining reports new assay results from Johnson Tract that help define a zinc-rich halo around the deposit click here
- Steppe Gold back in production at ATO gold mine in Mongolia after receiving key reagents click here
- Sonoro Gold reports multiple high-grade gold intercepts at Cerro Caliche in Mexico click here
- Nextech AR launches ARitize Holograms for smartphone devices available in Apple App Store click here
- NEXE receives first XOMA Superfoods order under distributor deal with PSC Natural Foods click here
- BANXA Holdings delivers 2Q revenue of A$28M as transaction volumes surge thanks to new coins, payments click here
- CULT Food Science gains cellular agriculture patents, machine learning data and bioprocess prototyping toolkits click here
- Unrivaled Brands adds Paradise Smokes for California distribution click here
- Real Luck Group announces appointment of Benn Timbury as its chief operating officer click here
- Hawkmoon Resources reveals “positive” gold results from its Lava project in Quebec click here
- The Valens Company says it is on path towards being EBITDA positive by fiscal fourth quarter this year click here
- Sassy Resources commences diamond drilling at Highrock uranium project in Saskatchewan click here
About Proactive
- Proactive is a unique tech-enabled platform providing companies globally with a comprehensive investor engagement solution across their business lifecycle.
- With six offices on three continents, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives to engage intelligently with investors.
- In 2020, Proactive featured in 809 million search results, our content was viewed over 165 million times and our readers spent over 10 million hours on our websites. Proactive has produced over 300,000 articles and 20,000 executive interviews since it was established in 2006.
For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com