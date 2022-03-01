Table XI Embraces Globalization with Expansion Into Canada

CHICAGO, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Table XI , a strategy and product innovation firm, today announced its expansion into Canada. With team members currently distributed across North America and Europe, Table XI will further supplement its international employee base by embracing the diverse and accomplished Canadian population.



As an acute labor shortage makes it more challenging than ever for U.S.-based technology firms to recruit candidates, Table XI recognized that Canada offers a hotbed of highly-skilled talent. Table XI continues to broaden its recruitment pool, and Canada’s shared time zones, languages, and compatible values made it a natural fit for the firm’s expansion.

“To truly uphold Table XI’s core values and commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging, we can’t be confined by political borders or our collective comfort zones,'' said Mark Rickmeier, chief executive officer at Table XI. “Throughout 2022 and beyond, Table XI will continue to find success by ignoring the rise of nationalistic rhetoric across the globe, hiring talented people with diverse backgrounds, and creating distributed environments in which they can thrive.”

Table XI expanded into Canada because of their shared values:

Curiosity: With 65 percent of global employees rethinking the way companies align with their personal values, Table XI's expansion into Canada empowers employees to satisfy work and non-work curiosities while enjoying the country's natural beauty and cultural charm.





Empathy: Canada's approach to multiculturalism, environmental protection, and healthcare align with the values of the Table XI team. As the company continues to follow its DEIB roadmap and meet its organizational goals, it will look to Canada for its diverse talent pool.





Education: Although formal education is an imperfect measure of talent, Table XI recognizes that Canada's status as one of the world's most-educated countries represents a commitment to hiring the most innovative and talented team possible.





Inclusion: Canada makes it easier for skilled workers to immigrate and settle in Canada. There are many smart, talented, and ambitious people all over the world that would have a hard time getting access to US citizenship. The Canadian immigration system is designed to make it possible for these people to move to Canada. We share Canada's value of inclusion and see this as an opportunity to work with a more diverse talent pool of people from all over the world.





Openness: By establishing clear documentation and transparency guidelines, Table XI creates an environment in which any of the 250 ethnic groups represented in Canada can be their open and authentic selves.



“At Table XI, we’re not America First. We’re People First,” said Josh Golden, founder and chair at Table XI. “And in our continued search for the right people, we’re looking for curiosity, empathy, and openness as represented through a diverse range of lived experiences.”

About Table XI

Table XI is a remote-first product innovation firm that delivers engaging experiences and custom software. Within the healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and education sectors, Table XI partners with clients from startups to Fortune 100s to fuel growth by giving users the digital products they want to use. We blend product, design and engineering across web, mobile, IoT, and data into an integrated approach that is critical to our partners' success.