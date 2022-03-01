LeMaitre to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences in March

BURLINGTON, Mass., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (Nasdaq:LMAT) announced today that management will be participating in four upcoming investor conferences in March.
34th Annual Roth Conference 2022
Monday, March 14, 2022
The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel located in Dana Point, CA
David Roberts, President, will present at 1:30 PM PT (4:30pm ET)
Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference (Virtual)
Wednesday, March 16, 2022
JJ Pellegrino, Chief Financial Officer, will present at 4:40 PM ET
Barclays Global Healthcare Conference
Thursday, March 17, 2022
Loews Miami Beach Hotel, Miami Beach, FL
David Roberts, President, will present at 10:15 AM ET
KeyBanc Life Sciences & MedTech Investor Forum (Virtual)
Tuesday, March 22, 2022
David Roberts, President, will present at 2:15 PM ET
About LeMaitre
LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. The Company's diversified product portfolio consists of brand name devices used in arteries and veins outside of the heart. Additional information can be found at www.lemaitre.com.