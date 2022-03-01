Fight Colorectal Cancer is demanding MORE from Congress this March

Springfield, Mo., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Feb. 28, 2022, President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and First Lady Jill Biden, EdD, sent out a national statement declaring March as Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, urging the public to get screened. The statement comes just in time as Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC), the nation’s leading advocacy organization, kicks off a month filled with colorectal cancer awareness activities. All month long, Fight CRC advocates will be pushing for more colorectal cancer (CRC) screening, more awareness, more funding, and more research.

March 2, the Cleveland Cavaliers will host their annual Colon Cancer Awareness Night. In partnership with Fight CRC, the evening aims to bring awareness to and support the fight against colon and rectal cancers.

March 2, Colorado advocates will gather at the Denver Capitol to celebrate recent legislative successes and press lawmakers for more.

March 13-18, Fight CRC will host United in Blue, the first-ever installation spotlighting CRC on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. More than 27,000 flags will be installed, representing people under the age of 50 projected to be diagnosed with CRC in 2030.

March 16, 9am to 12pm EST, Fight CRC will host a rally on the National Mall with members of Congress, leaders in the CRC community, survivors, and advocates.

March 17, advocates from across the country will attend Call-on Congress, both virtually and in person. They will be urging members of Congress to require the National Cancer Institute (NCI) to develop a strategic action plan for CRC, create a Colorectal Cancer Research Program within the Department of Defense (DoD), increase funding for CRC screening, and increase funding for CRC research.

Throughout the month of March, Fight CRC ambassador stories will be featured by local media, putting a face to the disease.

“We relentlessly raise awareness each March, but this year it’s different because there are even more lives at stake if we don’t act now,” said Fight CRC President Anjee Davis. “We need scientists, healthcare providers, and patient organizations to push for more research. The data compels us to find a way to chart a new course because young lives are counting on us to find answers.”

Throughout the entire month of March, Fight CRC will share stories of survivors, caregivers, and loved ones on their blog, social media channels, and podcast, and ask advocates to post #StrongArmSelfie(s) on social media; for each #StrongArmSelfie, $1 is donated to the cause.

The 2022 March Colorectal Cancer Awareness Campaign is sponsored by Amgen, Bristol Myers Squibb, Daiichi-Sankyo, Einstein Medical Center, Exact Sciences, Genentech, Guardant Health, Intuitive, Merck, Natera, No-Shave November, Seagen, and Taiho Oncology. Join the fight at FightCRC.org.