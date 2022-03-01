Eguana Announces 1st Quarter 2022 Financial Results

CALGARY, Alberta, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eguana Technologies Inc. ("Eguana" or the "Company") (TSX-V: EGT, OTCQB: EGTYF) today announced results for its first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2021.



“Launching our first premium brand into the market has delivered an outcome beyond our expectation with immediate order uptake right out of the gate,” commented Eguana CEO Justin Holland. “Our sales teams are rapidly expanding distribution channels with multiple national players to ensure easy access to products throughout the US and we have expedited the transition to Omega to increase our manufacturing and supply chain capabilities.”

Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Highlights

Q1 2022 product revenue of $1.3 million, down from Q1 2021 product revenue of $2.3 million due to the global resin shortage, impacting the completion of product

Q1 2022 gross margin from product sales of $10.4 thousand, or 0.8%, a decrease from $189.9 thousand, or 8.2%, in Q1 2021, due primarily to freight costs associated with the purchase of raw materials for systems sold in the quarter

Q1 2022 operating loss of $2.42 million, only a slight change from a $2.36 million operating loss for the same period in 2021

Positive working capital trend sitting at $6.6 million at December 31, 2021, an increase from a working capital deficit of $4.9 million for Q1 2020, and positive working capital of $2.4 million for Fiscal 2021

Business Highlights

Entered into definitive agreements to launch a premium line of home energy storage systems based on Eguana’s proven technology and energy storage platform into North American and Caribbean markets with the Omega Group

Increased order book to +$17M CAD in the first 8 weeks since product launch

Post quarter end, launched the Eguana Enfuse line of micro inverters to complete storage + solar package

Completed all certification related modifications to 10kW Max full home system to meet all new safety and anti-islanding requirements

Conversion of all Series A preferred shares from the Company’s largest shareholder, DHCT, into common shares

Post quarter end, all senior debt paid off in its entirety

Post quarter end Eguana launched a suite of micro inverters into the US market, which will be labeled under its premium brand, and its 10kW Max certification is expected to complete the next 4-6 weeks giving Eguana one of the most comprehensive storage + solar line ups in the industry.

“Our vision at Eguana is to be a leader in the transformation of the power grid, the addition of the Enfuse micro inverter line not only extends our reach with storage + solar, it has tremendous upside into the residential rooftop solar market. Supply chains have become increasingly complex and difficult to manage for manufacturers and the Enfuse products are significantly less complex than our Evolve storage line, which will bring added certainty to our revenue objectives,” Holland added.

About Eguana Technologies Inc.

Based in Calgary, Alberta Canada, Eguana Technologies Inc. (EGT: TSX.V) (OTCQB: EGTYF) designs and manufactures high performance residential and commercial energy storage systems. Eguana has two decades of experience delivering grid edge power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic and battery applications, and delivers proven, durable, high quality solutions from its high capacity manufacturing facilities in Europe and North America.

With thousands of its proprietary energy storage inverters deployed in the European and North American markets, Eguana is one of the leading suppliers of power controls for solar self-consumption, grid services and demand charge applications at the grid edge.

