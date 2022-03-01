Inventiva announces participation at several conferences in March 2022

English French

Daix (France), Long Island City (New York, United States), March 1, 2022 – Inventiva (Euronext Paris and Nasdaq: IVA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other diseases with significant unmet medical needs, announced that the Company’s leadership will participate in two upcoming investor conferences in March 2022.

The event details are as follows:

Conference n°1: Event type:

Date:

Corporate presentation:

Format:

Live and replay link: Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference

Corporate presentation and one-on-one investors meetings

Monday-Wednesday, March 7-9, 2022

Monday, March 7, 12:50 pm – 1:20 pm (ET) / 6:50 pm – 7:20 pm (CET)

Virtual event

https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen108/iva/1843488 Conference n°2:

Event type:

Date:

Time:

Format:

Location: Invest securities Biomed Event

One-on-one investor meetings

Tuesday, March 8, 2022

3:00 am – 12:00 am (ET) / 9:00 am– 6:00 pm (CET)

In-person event

Salons Hoche, 9 avenue Hoche, 75008 Paris, France



The link to the event will also be available on Inventiva’s website in the “Investors – Investor Presentations” section.

About Inventiva

Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of NASH and other diseases with significant unmet medical need.

Leveraging its expertise and experience in the domain of compounds targeting nuclear receptors, transcription factors and epigenetic modulation, Inventiva is currently advancing lanifibranor, as well as other earlier stage programs.

Lanifibranor, Inventiva’s lead product candidate, is being developed for the treatment of patients with NASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease for which there are currently no approved therapies. In 2020, Inventiva announced positive topline data from its Phase IIb clinical trial evaluating lanifibranor for the treatment of adult patients with NASH and obtained both FDA Breakthrough Therapy and Fast Track designation for lanifibranor in the treatment of NASH. Lanifibranor is currently being evaluated in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial.

Inventiva’s pipeline also includes odiparcil, a drug candidate for the treatment of patients with subtypes of MPS, a group of rare genetic disorders. Inventiva announced positive topline data from its Phase IIa clinical trial evaluating odiparcil for the treatment of adult MPS VI patients in 2019 and received both FDA Fast Track and Rare Paediatric Disease designation for odiparcil in MPS VI. As part of Inventiva’s decision to focus clinical efforts on the development of lanifibranor, it suspended clinical efforts relating to odiparcil and is reviewing all available options to optimize its development.

The Company has also established a strategic collaboration with AbbVie in the area of autoimmune diseases resulting in the discovery of the drug candidate cedirogant (ABBV-157), an oral RORg inverse agonist. Cedirogant showed promising activity as an oral psoriasis agent in a Phase Ib clinical trial of patients with chronic plaque psoriasis and is currently being evaluated in a Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with moderate to severe chronic plaque psoriasis. This collaboration enables Inventiva to receive payments upon the achievement of pre-clinical, clinical, regulatory and commercial milestones, in addition to royalties on any approved products resulting from this collaboration.

In parallel, Inventiva is in the process of selecting an oncology development candidate for its Hippo signalling pathway program.

The Company has a scientific team of approximately 70 people with deep expertise in the fields of biology, medicinal and computational chemistry, pharmacokinetics and pharmacology, as well as in clinical development. It also owns an extensive library of approximately 240,000 pharmacologically relevant molecules, approximately 60% of which are proprietary, as well as a wholly‑owned research and development facility.

Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment C of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (ticker: IVA - ISIN: FR0013233012) and on the Nasdaq Global Market in the United States (ticker: IVA). www.inventivapharma.com .

