MUZHU MINING APPOINTS RODNEY STEVENS AS VICE PRESIDENT

Vancouver, B.C., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muzhu Mining Ltd. (CSE: MUZU) (“Muzhu” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has appointed Mr. Rodney Stevens as Vice President. Mr. Stevens, currently a director with Muzhu Mining Ltd. is a Chartered Financial Analyst (“CFA”) charterholder with over a decade of experience in the capital markets, first as an investment analyst with Salman Partners Inc. subsequently as a merchant and investment banker.



While at Salman Partners, Mr. Stevens became a top-rated analyst as named by StarMine on July 17, 2007, for the metals and mining industry. Mr. Stevens was also a Portfolio Manager registered with Wolverton Securities Ltd. and over the course of his career, he has been instrumental in assisting in financings and mergers and acquisitions activities worth over $1 billion in transaction value.

Donald Baxter, Muzhu Mining’s CEO commented, “Rodney will be an invaluable asset to the Muzhu team as we continue to build the company into a profitable and innovative producer for the silver and gold industry. I am excited to continue the work under way by the company, and happy that Rodney has come onboard to help us rapidly advance our goals.”

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Donald Baxter, P. ENG

CEO

Muzhu Mining Ltd.

Phone: 1-226-455-5644

Email: info@muzhumining.ca

Muzhu Mining Ltd. is a Canadian publicly traded exploration company with a portfolio of highly prospective projects at various stages of development. Muzhu currently holds 100% interest in the Sleeping Giant South Project, located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, approximately 75km South of Matagami, Quebec. As well, Muzhu has executed an option agreement to acquire up to 80% of the Silver, Zinc, Lead XWG Property in the Henan Province of China adjacent to Silvercorp Metals Inc.

