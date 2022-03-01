Sprouts Farmers Market to Present at the UBS Global Consumer & Retail Conference

PHOENIX, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (Nasdaq: SFM) today announced the Company’s participation in the UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference. Jack Sinclair, Chief Executive Officer and Chip Molloy, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to conduct a fireside chat discussion at 9:00 AM EST on March 10, 2022.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investors.sprouts.com.



