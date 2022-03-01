Annexon Biosciences Announces Program Highlights and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Multiple Value-Creating Catalysts Across Complement-Targeted Portfolio Anticipated Through 2023



Encouraging Interim Data Reported from Phase 2 Study of ANX005 for Huntington’s Disease; Full Data Expected in the Second Quarter of 2022

$243 Million in Cash and Investments at End of 2021; Operating Runway into First Quarter of 2024

BRISBANE, Calif., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annexon, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANNX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of complement medicines for patients with classical complement-mediated autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders, today announced recent highlights and reported fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results.

“2021 was a year of marked progress across our pipeline, which is uniquely designed to provide greater protection against complement-mediated disorders of the body, brain and eye by stopping the classical complement pathway at its start, C1q,” said Douglas Love, Esq., president and chief executive officer of Annexon. “The favorable early data generated with ANX005 in both Guillain-Barré Syndrome and Huntington’s disease – autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases, respectively – support our approach to fully inhibiting C1q and support the ongoing development with our lead candidate. In addition, given the known role that aberrant activation of C1q plays in driving a wide range of diseases, we are actively advancing our pipeline across three therapeutic franchises, with numerous clinical data readouts and new study initiations anticipated over the course of 2022 and 2023. This is an exciting time for Annexon, and I am confident in our potential to deliver game-changing medicines to patients in need.”

Pipeline Highlights

In January 2022, Annexon reported interim data from its ongoing, open-label Phase 2 clinical trial of ANX005 in patients with Huntington’s disease (HD) who completed the 24-week treatment period. Interim data showed that treatment with ANX005 had been generally well-tolerated and showed full target engagement of C1q in serum and cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), notable improvements in clinical measures relative to baseline and NfL levels consistent with levels reported in natural history studies. Annexon anticipates reporting data from all patients treated, including data from the three-month follow-up period, in the second quarter of 2022.



In December 2021 at the ASH Annual meeting, Annexon announced safety and dose-response data from its Phase 1 clinical trial of ANX009, the company’s subcutaneously administered product candidate that is designed to selectively inhibit C1q in vascular and blood-based autoimmune diseases. In addition, Annexon reported preclinical data supporting the potential role of the complement pathway in warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (wAIHA).



Corporate Highlights

In February 2022, Dr. Bettina Cockroft joined the Annexon board of directors with over 20 years of experience in the biopharmaceutical industry.



Key Anticipated Milestones

Autoimmune

Report data from Phase 2 trial of ANX005 in patients with warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (wAIHA) in the second half of 2022

Report initial data from Phase 1b trial of ANX009, the company’s subcutaneously administered drug candidate, in patients with lupus nephritis in the second half of 2022

Initiate first-in-human trial of ANX1502, a first-in-class oral small molecule drug candidate, in the second half of 2022, with data expected in 2023

Report data from Phase 2/3 trial of ANX005 in patients with Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS) in 2023

Neurodegeneration

Report data from Phase 2 trial of ANX005 in patients with HD, who completed the six-month treatment period and three-month follow-up period, in the second quarter of 2022

Initiate first-in-human trial of ANX105, the company’s next generation monoclonal antibody formulated for IV administration, in the first half of 2022, with data anticipated in 2023

Report data from Phase 2 trial of ANX005 in patients with ALS in 2023



Ophthalmology

Report data from Phase 2 trial of ANX007, a monoclonal antibody antigen-binding fragment, in patients with geographic atrophy in 2023



Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Cash and operating runway: Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were $242.7 million as of December 31, 2021. Annexon continues to expect that its current cash position is sufficient to fund its operating plans into the first quarter of 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were $242.7 million as of December 31, 2021. Annexon continues to expect that its current cash position is sufficient to fund its operating plans into the first quarter of 2024. Research and development (R&D) expenses: R&D expenses were $27.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and $100.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $18.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, and $49.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

R&D expenses were $27.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and $100.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $18.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, and $49.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. General and administrative (G&A) expenses: G&A expenses were $10.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and $30.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $5.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, and $14.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

G&A expenses were $10.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and $30.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $5.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, and $14.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. Net loss: Net loss was $37.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, and $130.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $23.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, and $63.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

About Annexon

Annexon (Nasdaq: ANNX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of complement medicines designed to stop the classical complement pathway at its start, C1q, to bring therapies to patients with classical complement-mediated autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company’s proprietary complement-targeting platform utilizes well-researched classical complement-mediated autoimmune and neurodegenerative processes triggered by aberrant activation of C1q, the initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway. Annexon is advancing a broad portfolio of innovative product candidates designed to block the activity of C1q and the entire classical complement pathway, which may provide more complete protection against complement-mediated disorders of the body, brain and eye. The company’s pipeline includes three clinical-stage drug candidates, ANX005 (intravenous administration), ANX007 (intravitreal administration), and ANX009 (subcutaneous administration), as well as a robust early-stage pipeline of preclinical and discovery stage programs. Annexon is deploying a disciplined, biomarker-driven strategy designed to improve the probability of technical success of its portfolio. For more information, visit www.annexonbio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “design,” “due,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “plan,” “positioned,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “suggest,” “target,” “on track,” “will,” “would” and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about: anticipated milestones; cash operating runway; initial findings and observations related to the interim data from the company’s ongoing, open-label Phase 2 clinical trial of ANX005 in patients with HD; the potential benefits from treatment with anti-C1q therapy; timing of data reports and study initiation; and continuing advancement of the company’s innovative portfolio. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those anticipated, including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: the company’s history of net operating losses; the company’s ability to obtain necessary capital to fund its clinical programs; the early stages of clinical development of the company’s product candidates; the effects of COVID-19 or other public health crises on the company’s clinical programs and business operations; the company’s ability to obtain regulatory approval of and successfully commercialize its product candidates; any undesirable side effects or other properties of the company’s product candidates; the company’s reliance on third-party suppliers and manufacturers; the outcomes of any future collaboration agreements; and the company’s ability to adequately maintain intellectual property rights for its product candidates. These and other risks are described in greater detail under the section titled “Risk Factors” contained in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the company’s other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that the company makes in this press release are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and speak only as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ANNEXON, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 (unaudited) (unaudited) Operating expenses: Research and development (1) $ 27,217 $ 17,992 $ 100,066 $ 49,271 General and administrative (1) 10,241 5,199 30,647 14,198 Total operating expenses 37,458 23,191 130,713 63,469 Loss from operations (37,458 ) (23,191 ) (130,713 ) (63,469 ) Interest and other income (expense), net 87 (7 ) 390 57 Net loss before taxes (37,371 ) (23,198 ) (130,323 ) (63,412 ) Provision for income taxes — (5 ) — — Net loss (37,371 ) (23,193 ) (130,323 ) (63,412 ) Accretion on redeemable convertible preferred stock — — — (705 ) Deemed dividend – beneficial conversion feature on redeemable

convertible preferred stock — — — (6,219 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (37,371 ) $ (23,193 ) $ (130,323 ) $ (70,336 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and

diluted $ (0.97 ) $ (0.61 ) $ (3.40 ) $ (4.15 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share

attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted 38,479,221 38,157,618 38,316,273 16,962,398 (1) Includes the following stock-based compensation expense: Research and development $ 2,280 $ 990 $ 8,610 $ 2,274 General and administrative $ 2,075 $ 1,001 $ 7,652 $ 2,614

ANNEXON, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 74,843 $ 268,565 Short-term investments 167,872 82,641 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,978 2,805 Total current assets 247,693 354,011 Restricted cash 1,166 — Property and equipment, net 17,848 1,935 Operating lease right-of-use assets 20,333 — Total assets $ 287,040 $ 355,946 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 11,153 $ 3,734 Accrued liabilities 9,250 6,497 Deferred rent, current — 391 Operating lease liabilities, current 1,202 — Other current liabilities 139 — Total current liabilities 21,744 10,622 Deferred rent — 1,046 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 33,387 — Total liabilities 55,131 11,668 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 39 38 Additional paid-in capital 528,365 510,309 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (180 ) (77 ) Accumulated deficit (296,315 ) (165,992 ) Total stockholders' equity 231,909 344,278 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 287,040 $ 355,946



