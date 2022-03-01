Better Choice Company to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in March 2022

NEW YORK, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company (NYSE American: BTTR) ("Better Choice" or "the Company"), a pet health and wellness company, today announced management’s participation in three upcoming March 2022 investor conferences.



DA Davidson 5th Annual Consumer Growth Conference

Virtually, March 10, 2022

Donald Young & Ryan Wilson to present on Thursday, March 10th at 8:45 a.m. ET

To register, please visit the event website

ROTH Capital Partners 34th Annual Conference

In person, March 13-15, 2022

The Ritz Carlton Laguna Niguel Hotel, Dana Point, CA

Scott Lerner & Robert Sauermann to present on Monday, March 14th at 9:30 a.m. ET

Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/roth43/bttr/1846896

To register, please visit the event website

Management will be available during the events for 1x1 meetings with the investment community. To schedule a meeting please reach out to your respective conference representative or KCSA Strategic Communications by emailing Valter@KCSA.com.

About Better Choice Company, Inc.

Better Choice Company Inc. is a rapidly growing pet health and wellness company committed to leading the industry shift toward pet products and services that help dogs and cats live healthier, happier and longer lives. We take an alternative, nutrition-based approach to pet health relative to conventional dog and cat food offerings and position our portfolio of brands to benefit from the mainstream trends of growing pet humanization and consumer focus on health and wellness. We have a demonstrated, multi-decade track record of success selling trusted pet health and wellness products and leverage our established digital footprint to provide pet parents with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their pet’s health. We sell the majority of our dog food, cat food and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused, respectively, on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food and treats. For more information, please visit https://www.betterchoicecompany.com.

Company Contact:

Better Choice Company, Inc.

Scott Lerner, CEO