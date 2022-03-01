WW Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

FY 2021 End of Period Subscribers of 4.2 million





Q 4 20 21 Revenues of $ 276 million





FY 2021 Revenues of $1.2 billion





Q4 2021 Gross Margin of 61.2%; excluding one-time charges, Q4 2021 adjusted gross margin of 61.3%





FY 2021 Gross Margin of 59.9%; excluding one-time charges, FY 2021 adjusted gross margin increased 300 basis points year-over-year to 61.2%





Q4 2021 Operating Income of $54 million; excluding one-time charges, Q4 2021 adjusted operating income of $55 million





FY 2021 Operating Income of $196 million; excluding one-time charges, FY 2021 adjusted operating income of $216 million





Q1 2022 Guidance: Revenues of approximately $300 million and net loss per share in the range of $0.26 to $0.31





As previously announced, Sima Sistani, Co-Founder and former CEO of Houseparty and a senior leader at Epic Games, to join WW as CEO on March 21, 2022



NEW YORK, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) today announced its results for the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2021.

“I am extremely proud of the work that our global teams accomplished throughout my tenure as CEO, including the successful launch of PersonalPoints™ and particularly during the dynamic environment of the past two years,” said Mindy Grossman, the Company’s President and CEO. “I am confident that under the leadership of Sima Sistani WW will continue to innovate, act with purpose, and expand its impact around the world.”

Amy O’Keefe, the Company’s CFO, said, “We closed out 2021 with financial performance in the range of our most recent guidance. While the launch of PersonalPoints in November lifted member recruitment compared to trailing trends, challenging category demand in Q4 pressured signups overall. This trend has continued so far in 2022, therefore, we are planning cautiously and controlling costs tightly in an uncertain demand environment. For Q1 2022, we expect revenues to be approximately $300 million and net loss per share in the range of $0.26 to $0.31.”

Q4 2021 Consolidated Results

% Change

% Change

Adjusted for

Constant

Currency(1) Three Months Ended January 1, January 2, 2022 2021 (in millions except percentages and per share amounts)



Subscription Revenues, net $ 247.9 $ 286.5 (13.5 %) (12.9 %) Product Sales and Other, net 27.8 36.9 (24.5 %) (24.2 %) Revenues, net $ 275.8 $ 323.4 (14.7 %) (14.2 %) Gross Profit $ 168.9 $ 182.1 (7.3 %) (6.5 %) Adjustments 2021 Plan Restructuring Charges 0.3 -- 2020 Plan Restructuring Charges -- 15.7 Adjusted Gross Profit(1) $ 169.2 $ 197.8 (14.5 %) (13.8 %) Operating Income $ 54.1 $ 47.7 13.4 % 14.7 % Adjustments 2021 Plan Restructuring Charges 0.6 -- 2020 Plan Restructuring Charges (0.1) (5) 19.6 Adjusted Operating Income(1) $ 54.6 $ 67.3 (18.8 %) (18.0 %) Net Income* $ 29.9 $ 12.6 137.3 % 140.7 % EPS $ 0.42 $ 0.18 136.3 % 139.6 %



Total Paid Weeks 55.9 62.8 (11.1 %) N/A Digital(2) Paid Weeks 45.8 51.9 (11.8 %) N/A Workshops + Digital(3) Paid Weeks 10.1 11.0 (7.7 %) N/A End of Period Subscribers(4) 4.2 4.4 (5.8 %) N/A Digital Subscribers 3.4 3.7 (7.1 %) N/A Workshops + Digital Subscribers 0.7 0.7 1.0 % N/A ___________________________________



Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.

(1) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” attached to this release for further detail on adjustments to GAAP financial measures.

(2) “Digital” refers to providing subscriptions to the Company’s digital product offerings, including Digital 360 and Personal Coaching + Digital.

(3) “Workshops + Digital” (formerly known as “Studio + Digital”) refers to providing unlimited access to the Company’s workshops combined with the Company’s digital subscription product offerings to commitment plan subscribers. It also includes the provision of access to workshops for members who do not subscribe to commitment plans, including the Company’s “pay-as-you-go” members.

(4) “Subscribers” refers to Digital subscribers and Workshops + Digital subscribers who participate in recur bill programs in Company-owned operations.

(5) The reversal of charges associated with the Company’s previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan.

*Except in the case of the financials attached to this release, “Net Income” refers to Net Income attributable to WW International, Inc.

Q4 2021 Business and Financial Highlights

End of Period Subscribers in Q4 2021 were down 5.8% versus the prior year period, driven by declines in all major geographic markets. Q4 2021 End of Period Digital Subscribers decreased 7.1% and End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers increased 1.0% versus the prior year period.





in Q4 2021 were down 5.8% versus the prior year period, driven by declines in all major geographic markets. Q4 2021 End of Period Digital Subscribers decreased 7.1% and End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers increased 1.0% versus the prior year period. Total Paid Weeks in Q4 2021 were down 11.1% versus the prior year period, driven by declines in all major geographic markets. Q4 2021 Digital Paid Weeks decreased 11.8% and Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks decreased 7.7% versus the prior year period.





in Q4 2021 were down 11.1% versus the prior year period, driven by declines in all major geographic markets. Q4 2021 Digital Paid Weeks decreased 11.8% and Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks decreased 7.7% versus the prior year period. Revenues in Q4 2021 were $275.8 million. On a constant currency basis, Q4 2021 revenues decreased 14.2% versus the prior year period.



S ubscription Revenues in Q4 2021 were $247.9 million. On a constant currency basis, these revenues decreased 12.9% versus the prior year period, driven by declines in both Digital Subscription Revenues and Workshops + Digital Fees as a result of the impact of the COVID-19 environment on consumer sentiment.



Product Sales and Other in Q4 2021 were $27.8 million. On a constant currency basis, these revenues decreased 24.2% versus the prior year period, primarily due to lower e-commerce sales in the quarter.





in Q4 2021 were $275.8 million. On a constant currency basis, Q4 2021 revenues decreased 14.2% versus the prior year period. Gross Profit in Q4 2021 was $168.9 million. Adjusted gross profit in Q4 2021 was $169.2 million, which excluded $0.3 million of restructuring charges. Gross profit in Q4 2020 was $182.1 million. Adjusted gross profit in Q4 2020, which excluded the impact of $15.7 million of restructuring charges, was $197.8 million.



Gross Margin in Q4 2021 was 61.2%. Adjusted gross margin was 61.3%, largely consistent with the prior year period adjusted gross margin of 61.2%, reflecting a consistent mix of Digital subscribers and Workshops + Digital subscribers compared to the prior year period.





in Q4 2021 was $168.9 million. in Q4 2021 was $169.2 million, which excluded $0.3 million of restructuring charges. Gross profit in Q4 2020 was $182.1 million. Adjusted gross profit in Q4 2020, which excluded the impact of $15.7 million of restructuring charges, was $197.8 million. Operating Income in Q4 2021 was $54.1 million. Adjusted operating income in Q4 2021, which excluded the net impact of $0.6 million of restructuring charges, was $54.6 million. Operating income in Q4 2020 was $47.7 million. Adjusted operating income in Q4 2020, which excluded the impact of $19.6 million of restructuring charges, was $67.3 million.





in Q4 2021 was $54.1 million. in Q4 2021, which excluded the net impact of $0.6 million of restructuring charges, was $54.6 million. Operating income in Q4 2020 was $47.7 million. Adjusted operating income in Q4 2020, which excluded the impact of $19.6 million of restructuring charges, was $67.3 million. Effective Tax Rate in Q4 2021 was 9.9%, compared to 23.7% in the prior year period. The lower tax rate in the quarter was primarily related to a state tax rate decrease on certain deferred income.





in Q4 2021 was 9.9%, compared to 23.7% in the prior year period. The lower tax rate in the quarter was primarily related to a state tax rate decrease on certain deferred income. Net Income in Q4 2021 was $29.9 million compared to $12.6 million in the prior year period.





in Q4 2021 was $29.9 million compared to $12.6 million in the prior year period. Earnings per fully diluted share (EPS) in Q4 2021 was $0.42 compared to $0.18 in the prior year period.



Certain items affect year-over-year comparability. Q4 2021 EPS was positively impacted by $0.07 per fully diluted share in the aggregate due to the net impact of the following items: $0.09 per fully diluted share positive impact of a state tax decrease on certain deferred income. $0.01 per fully diluted share net negative impact of restructuring charges. $0.01 per fully diluted share negative impact of early extinguishment of debt charges. Q4 2020 EPS was negatively impacted by $0.21 per fully diluted share due to restructuring charges.

in Q4 2021 was $0.42 compared to $0.18 in the prior year period.

Full Year 2021 Consolidated Results

% Change

% Change

Adjusted for

Constant

Currency(1) Twelve Months Ended January 1, January 2, 2022 2021 (in millions except percentages and per share amounts)



Subscription Revenues, net $ 1,063.0 $ 1,186.5 (10.4 %) (12.1 %) Product Sales and Other, net 149.4 191.6 (22.0 %) (23.7 %) Revenues, net $ 1,212.5 $ 1,378.1 (12.0 %) (13.7 %) Gross Profit $ 726.4 $ 777.8 (6.6 %) (8.7 %) Adjustments 2021 Plan Restructuring Charges 16.7 -- 2020 Plan Restructuring Charges (1.3) (5) 23.3 Adjusted Gross Profit(1) $ 741.8 $ 801.1 (7.4 %) (9.4 %) Operating Income $ 196.3 $ 216.2 (9.2 %) (12.3 %) Adjustments 2021 Plan Restructuring Charges 21.5 -- 2020 Plan Restructuring Charges (1.6) (5) 33.1 Winfrey Stock Compensation Expense -- 32.7 Goodwill Impairment -- 3.7 Adjusted Operating Income(1) $ 216.2 $ 285.6 (24.3 %) (26.7 %) Net Income* $ 66.9 $ 75.1 (10.9 %) (17.4 %) EPS $ 0.95 $ 1.07 (11.8 %) (18.2 %)



Total Paid Weeks 243.4 254.3 (4.3 %) N/A Digital(2) Paid Weeks 204.1 196.3 4.0 % N/A Workshops + Digital(3) Paid Weeks 39.3 58.0 (32.3 %) N/A End of Period Subscribers(4) 4.2 4.4 (5.8 %) N/A Digital Subscribers 3.4 3.7 (7.1 %) N/A Workshops + Digital Subscribers 0.7 0.7 1.0 % N/A ___________________________________



Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.

(1) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” attached to this release for further detail on adjustments to GAAP financial measures.

(2) “Digital” refers to providing subscriptions to the Company’s digital product offerings, including Digital 360 and Personal Coaching + Digital.

(3) “Workshops + Digital” refers to providing unlimited access to the Company’s workshops combined with the Company’s digital subscription product offerings to commitment plan subscribers. It also includes the provision of access to workshops for members who do not subscribe to commitment plans, including the Company’s “pay-as-you-go” members.

(4) “Subscribers” refers to Digital subscribers and Workshops + Digital subscribers who participate in recur bill programs in Company-owned operations.

(5) The reversal of charges associated with the Company’s previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan.

*Except in the case of the financials attached to this release, “Net Income” refers to Net Income attributable to WW International, Inc.



Full Year 2021 Business and Financial Highlights

Total Paid Weeks in fiscal 2021 were down 4.3% versus the prior year, driven by declines in Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks in all major geographic markets, partially offset by increases in Digital Paid Weeks across most major geographic markets. Fiscal 2021 Digital Paid Weeks increased 4.0% and Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks decreased 32.3% versus the prior year.





in fiscal 2021 were down 4.3% versus the prior year, driven by declines in Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks in all major geographic markets, partially offset by increases in Digital Paid Weeks across most major geographic markets. Fiscal 2021 Digital Paid Weeks increased 4.0% and Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks decreased 32.3% versus the prior year. Revenues in fiscal 2021 were $1,212.5 million. On a constant currency basis, fiscal 2021 revenues decreased 13.7% versus the prior year.



Subscription Revenues in fiscal 2021 were $1,063.0 million. On a constant currency basis, these revenues decreased 12.1% versus the prior year, primarily driven by declines in Workshops + Digital Fees as a result of the impact of the COVID-19 environment.



Product Sales and Other in fiscal 2021 were $149.4 million. On a constant currency basis, these revenues decreased 23.7% versus the prior year, primarily driven by declines in product sales as a result of the closure of studios and reduced operations related to COVID-19 as well as cycling against the revenue received in connection with the WW Presents: Oprah’s 2020 Vision tour in fiscal 2020.





in fiscal 2021 were $1,212.5 million. On a constant currency basis, fiscal 2021 revenues decreased 13.7% versus the prior year. Gross Profit in fiscal 2021 was $726.4 million and adjusted gross profit in fiscal 2021 was $741.8 million, which excluded the net impact of $15.4 million of restructuring charges. Gross profit in fiscal 2020 was $777.8 million.



Gross Margin in fiscal 2021 was 59.9%. Adjusted gross margin was 61.2%, up from 58.1% in fiscal 2020 driven primarily by a mix shift to the Company’s higher margin Digital business.





in fiscal 2021 was $726.4 million and in fiscal 2021 was $741.8 million, which excluded the net impact of $15.4 million of restructuring charges. Gross profit in fiscal 2020 was $777.8 million. Operating Income in fiscal 2021 was $196.3 million and adjusted operating income in fiscal 2021 was $216.2 million, which excluded the net impact of $19.9 million of restructuring charges. Operating income in fiscal 2020 was $216.2 million.





in fiscal 2021 was $196.3 million and in fiscal 2021 was $216.2 million, which excluded the net impact of $19.9 million of restructuring charges. Operating income in fiscal 2020 was $216.2 million. Effective Tax Rate in fiscal 2021 was 12.7% compared to 18.9% in the prior year.





in fiscal 2021 was 12.7% compared to 18.9% in the prior year. Net Income in fiscal 2021 was $66.9 million compared to $75.1 million in the prior year.





in fiscal 2021 was $66.9 million compared to $75.1 million in the prior year. Earnings per fully diluted share (EPS) in fiscal 2021 was $0.95 compared to $1.07 in the prior year.



Certain items affect year-over-year comparability. Fiscal 2021 EPS was negatively impacted by $0.42 per fully diluted share in the aggregate due to the net impact of the following items: $0.32 per fully diluted share aggregate negative impact from early extinguishment of debt charges, including those associated with the Company’s April 2021 debt refinancing. $0.21 per fully diluted share net negative impact of restructuring charges. $0.09 per fully diluted share positive impact of a state tax decrease on certain deferred income. $0.02 per fully diluted share positive impact of tax benefits due to the reversal of a valuation allowance related to certain net operating losses now expected to be realized. Fiscal 2020 EPS was negatively impacted by $0.63 per fully diluted share in the aggregate due to the net impact of the following items: $0.35 per fully diluted share negative impact of restructuring charges. $0.35 per fully diluted share negative impact from the one-time stock compensation expense associated with the previously disclosed option granted to Oprah Winfrey in connection with the Company extending its partnership with Ms. Winfrey. $0.04 per fully diluted share negative impact from the goodwill impairment charge related to the Company’s Brazil operations. $0.11 per fully diluted share benefit from the reversal of prior years’ global intangible low-taxed income, or GILTI, taxes that are no longer required.

in fiscal 2021 was $0.95 compared to $1.07 in the prior year.

Other Items

Cash balance as of January 1, 2022 was $153.8 million. On that same date, the Company had no outstanding borrowings under its $175.0 million revolving credit facility.

balance as of January 1, 2022 was $153.8 million. On that same date, the Company had no outstanding borrowings under its $175.0 million revolving credit facility. Debt Prepayments: In December 2021, the Company made voluntary prepayments at par of $52.5 million in respect of its outstanding term loans under its term loan facility.

2022 Guidance

The Company is providing Q1 2022 guidance, as follows:

Revenues are expected to be approximately $300 million.

Net loss per share is expected to be in the range of $0.26 to $0.31.

The Company is not providing full year 2022 guidance today.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Conference Call and Webcast

The Company has scheduled a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET. During the conference call, Mindy Grossman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Nicholas Hotchkin, Chief Operating Officer, and Amy O’Keefe, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2021 results and answer questions from the investment community.

The live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s corporate website, corporate.ww.com, in the Investors section under Presentations and Events. Supplemental investor materials will also be available in the same location prior to the start of the webcast. A replay of the webcast will be available on this site for approximately 90 days.

Statement regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following provides information regarding non-GAAP financial measures used in this earnings release and today’s scheduled conference call:

To supplement the Company's consolidated results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company has disclosed non-GAAP financial measures of operating results that exclude or adjust certain items. Gross profit, gross profit margin, operating income, operating income margin, and selling, general and administrative expenses are discussed both as reported (on a GAAP basis) and as adjusted (on a non-GAAP basis), as applicable, with respect to (i) the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 to exclude the impact of charges associated with the Company’s previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan (“2021 restructuring charges”); (ii) the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2021 to exclude the net impact of (x) 2021 restructuring charges and (y) the reversal of certain of the charges associated with the Company’s previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan; (iii) the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 to exclude the impact of charges associated with the Company’s previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan (the “2020 restructuring charges”); and (iv) full year fiscal 2020 to exclude the impact of (x) the one-time stock compensation expense associated with the previously disclosed option granted to Oprah Winfrey in connection with the Company extending its partnership with Ms. Winfrey (the “Winfrey Stock Compensation expense”), (y) the 2020 restructuring charges and (z) the impairment charge for the Company’s goodwill related to its Brazil reporting unit. We generally refer to such non-GAAP measures as follows: (i) with respect to the adjustments for the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2021, as applicable, as excluding or adjusting for the impact or net impact of restructuring charges; and (ii) with respect to the adjustments for the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2020, as applicable, as excluding or adjusting for the impact of the Winfrey Stock Compensation expense, the restructuring charges and/or the goodwill impairment charge. The Company also presents in the attachments to this release the non-GAAP financial measures earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation (“EBITDAS”), earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, early extinguishment of debt, restructuring charges (including the net impact where applicable) and goodwill impairment (“Adjusted EBITDAS”), net debt, and a net debt to Adjusted EBITDAS ratio. In addition, the Company presents certain of its financial results on a constant currency basis in addition to GAAP results. Constant currency information compares results between periods as if exchange rates had remained constant period-over-period. The Company calculates constant currency by calculating current-year results using prior-year foreign currency exchange rates.

Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information for its and investors' evaluation of the Company's business performance and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of the performance of the Company's business. While management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating the Company's business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as similarly entitled measures reported by other companies. See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" attached to this release and reconciliations, if any, included elsewhere in this release for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

About WW International, Inc.

WW (formerly Weight Watchers) is a human-centric technology company powered by the world's leading commercial weight management program. As a global wellness company, we inspire millions of people to adopt healthy habits for real life. Through our comprehensive digital app, expert Coaches and engaging experiences, members follow our proven, sustainable, science-based program focused on food, activity, mindset and sleep. Leveraging nearly six decades of expertise in nutritional and behavioral change science, providing real human connection and building inspired communities, our purpose is to democratize and deliver holistic wellness for all. To learn more about the WW approach to healthy living, please visit ww.com . For more information about our global business, visit our corporate website at corporate.ww.com .

This news release and any attachments include “forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, in particular, revenue and earnings guidance and any statements about the Company’s plans, strategies, objectives, and prospects and the impact of the COVID-19 virus. The Company generally uses the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “intend,” “aim” and similar expressions in this news release and any attachments to identify forward-looking statements. The Company bases these forward-looking statements on its current views with respect to future events and financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among other things: the impact of the ongoing global outbreak of the COVID-19 virus on the Company’s business and liquidity and on the business and consumer environment and markets in which the Company operates; competition from other weight management and wellness industry participants or the development of more effective or more favorably perceived weight management methods; the Company’s failure to continue to retain and grow its subscriber base; the Company’s ability to continue to develop new, innovative services and products and enhance its existing services and products or the failure of its services, products or brands to continue to appeal to the market, or the Company’s ability to successfully expand into new channels of distribution or respond to consumer trends or sentiment; the ability to successfully implement strategic initiatives; the effectiveness and efficiency of the Company’s advertising and marketing programs, including the strength of its social media presence; the impact on the Company’s reputation of actions taken by its franchisees, licensees, suppliers and other partners; the recognition of asset impairment charges; the loss of key personnel, strategic partners or consultants or failure to effectively manage and motivate the Company’s workforce; the Company’s chief executive officer transition; the inability to renew certain of the Company’s licenses, or the inability to do so on terms that are favorable to the Company; the expiration or early termination by the Company of leases; uncertainties related to a downturn in general economic conditions or consumer confidence; the Company’s ability to successfully make acquisitions or enter into joint ventures or collaborations, including its ability to successfully integrate, operate or realize the anticipated benefits of such businesses; the seasonal nature of the Company’s business; the impact of events that discourage or impede people from gathering with others or impede accessing resources; the Company’s failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; the impact of the Company’s substantial amount of debt, debt service obligations and debt covenants, and the Company’s exposure to variable rate indebtedness; the ability to generate sufficient cash to service the Company’s debt and satisfy its other liquidity requirements; uncertainties regarding the satisfactory operation of the Company’s technology or systems; the impact of data security breaches and other malicious acts or privacy concerns, including the costs of compliance with evolving privacy laws and regulations; the Company’s ability to enforce its intellectual property rights both domestically and internationally, as well as the impact of its involvement in any claims related to intellectual property rights; risks and uncertainties associated with the Company’s international operations, including regulatory, economic, political, social, intellectual property and foreign currency risks; the outcomes of litigation or regulatory actions; the impact of existing and future laws and regulations; the possibility that the interests of Artal Group S.A., the largest holder of the Company’s common stock and a shareholder with significant influence over the Company, will conflict with the Company’s interests or the interests of other holders of the Company’s common stock; the impact that the sale of substantial amounts of the Company’s common stock by existing large shareholders, or the perception that such sales could occur, could have on the market price of the Company’s common stock; and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in the Company’s periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. You should understand that many important factors, including those discussed herein, could cause the Company’s results to differ materially from those expressed or suggested in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or otherwise. Readers are advised to review the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (which are available on the SEC’s EDGAR database at www.sec.gov and via the Company’s website at corporate.ww.com).





WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (IN THOUSANDS) UNAUDITED January 1, January 2, 2022 2021 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 153,794 $ 165,887 Other current assets 117,379 133,305 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 271,173 299,192 Property and equipment, net 37,219 51,935 Operating lease assets 89,902 119,102 Goodwill, franchise rights and other intangible assets, net 1,003,695 981,176 Other assets 26,945 29,769 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,428,934 $ 1,481,174 LIABILITIES AND TOTAL DEFICIT Portion of long-term debt due within one year $ - $ 77,000 Portion of operating lease liabilities due within one year 20,297 28,551 Other current liabilities 208,835 234,548 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 229,132 340,099 Long-term debt 1,418,104 1,408,800 Long-term operating lease liabilities 78,157 101,561 Deferred income taxes, other 159,945 178,925 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 1,885,338 $ 2,029,385 Shareholders' deficit (456,404 ) (548,211 ) TOTAL LIABILITIES AND TOTAL DEFICIT $ 1,428,934 $ 1,481,174







WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) UNAUDITED Three Months Ended January 1, January 2, 2022 2021 Subscription revenues, net (1) $ 247,947 $ 286,525 Product sales and other, net (2) 27,844 36,902 Revenues, net 275,791 323,427 Cost of subscription revenues (3) 84,855 109,825 Cost of product sales and other 22,079 31,519 Cost of revenues 106,934 141,344 Gross profit 168,857 182,083 Marketing expenses 52,801 62,638 Selling, general and administrative expenses 61,998 71,777 Operating income 54,058 47,668 Interest expense 19,210 31,030 Other expense, net 451 120 Early extinguishment of debt 1,183 - Income before income taxes 33,214 16,518 Provision for income taxes 3,285 3,916 Net income 29,929 12,602 Net loss attributable to the noncontrolling interest - 9 Net income attributable to WW International, Inc. $ 29,929 $ 12,611 Earnings Per Share attributable to WW International, Inc. Basic $ 0.43 $ 0.18 Diluted $ 0.42 $ 0.18 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 70,011 68,275 Diluted 70,586 70,263 Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) Consists of net “Digital Subscription Revenues” and net “Workshops + Digital Fees” (formerly known as "Studio + Digital Fees"). "Digital Subscription Revenues" consist of the fees associated with subscriptions for the Company’s Digital offerings, including Digital 360 and Personal Coaching + Digital. "Workshops + Digital Fees" consist of the fees associated with the Company's subscription plans for combined workshops and digital offerings and other payment arrangements for access to workshops. (2) Consists of sales of consumer products via e-commerce, in studios and through the Company's trusted partners, revenues from licensing and publishing, other revenues, and franchise fees with respect to commitment plans and royalties. (3) Consists of cost of revenues and operating expenses for the Company's Digital and Workshops + Digital services.







WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS) UNAUDITED Twelve Months Ended January 1, January 2, 2022 2021 Subscription revenues, net (1) $ 1,063,039 $ 1,186,489 Product sales and other, net (2) 149,424 191,635 Revenues, net 1,212,463 1,378,124 Cost of subscription revenues (3) 370,064 452,882 Cost of product sales and other 116,044 147,401 Cost of revenues 486,108 600,283 Gross profit 726,355 777,841 Marketing expenses 261,457 260,727 Selling, general and administrative expenses 268,614 297,287 Goodwill impairment - 3,665 Operating income 196,284 216,162 Interest expense 87,909 123,310 Other expense, net 1,358 349 Early extinguishment of debt 30,352 - Income before income taxes 76,665 92,503 Provision for income taxes 9,773 17,462 Net income 66,892 75,041 Net loss attributable to the noncontrolling interest - 38 Net income attributable to WW International, Inc. $ 66,892 $ 75,079 Earnings Per Share attributable to WW International, Inc. Basic $ 0.96 $ 1.11 Diluted $ 0.95 $ 1.07 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 69,640 67,849 Diluted 70,744 70,020 Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) Consists of net “Digital Subscription Revenues” and net “Workshops + Digital Fees” (formerly known as "Studio + Digital Fees"). “Digital Subscription Revenues” consist of the fees associated with subscriptions for the Company’s Digital offerings, including Digital 360 and Personal Coaching + Digital. “Workshops + Digital Fees” consist of the fees associated with the Company's subscription plans for combined workshops and digital offerings and other payment arrangements for access to workshops. (2) Consists of sales of consumer products via e-commerce, in studios and through the Company's trusted partners, revenues from licensing and publishing, other revenues (including revenues from the WW Presents: Oprah’s 2020 Vision tour), and franchise fees with respect to commitment plans and royalties. (3) Consists of cost of revenues and operating expenses for the Company's Digital and Workshops + Digital services.







WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES OPERATIONAL STATISTICS (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES) UNAUDITED Three Months Ended January 1, January 2, Variance 2022 2021 Digital Paid Weeks (1) North America 28,681 32,950 (13.0 %) CE 13,523 14,483 (6.6 %) UK 2,545 3,392 (25.0 %) Other (2) 1,006 1,036 (2.9 %) Total Digital Paid Weeks 45,757 51,861 (11.8 %) Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks (1) North America 7,528 7,388 1.9 % CE 1,440 1,829 (21.3 %) UK 927 1,425 (34.9 %) Other (2) 251 345 (27.3 %) Total Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks 10,146 10,988 (7.7 %) Total Paid Weeks (1) North America 36,209 40,338 (10.2 %) CE 14,963 16,312 (8.3 %) UK 3,473 4,817 (27.9 %) Other (2) 1,257 1,381 (9.0 %) Total Paid Weeks 55,902 62,849 (11.1 %) End of Period Digital Subscribers (3) North America 2,187 2,334 (6.3 %) CE 998 1,060 (5.8 %) UK 180 235 (23.5 %) Other (2) 76 74 2.8 % Total End of Period Digital Subscribers 3,441 3,703 (7.1 %) End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers (3) North America 548 488 12.3 % CE 96 120 (20.1 %) UK 65 88 (26.2 %) Other (2) 18 24 (21.9 %) Total End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers 727 720 1.0 % Total End of Period Subscribers (3) North America 2,735 2,822 (3.1 %) CE 1,094 1,180 (7.2 %) UK 245 323 (24.3 %) Other (2) 95 98 (3.2 %) Total End of Period Subscribers 4,169 4,423 (5.8 %) Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) The “Paid Weeks” metric reports paid weeks by WW customers in Company-owned operations for a given period as follows: (i) “Digital Paid Weeks” is the total paid subscription weeks for the Company’s digital subscription products (including Digital 360 and Personal Coaching + Digital); (ii) “Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks” (formerly known as "Studio + Digital Paid Weeks") is the sum of total paid commitment plan weeks which include workshops and digital offerings and total “pay-as-you-go” weeks; and (iii) “Total Paid Weeks” is the sum of Digital Paid Weeks and Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks. (2) Represents Australia, New Zealand and emerging markets. (3) The “End of Period Subscribers” metric reports WW subscribers in Company-owned operations at a given period end as follows: (i) “End of Period Digital Subscribers” is the total number of Digital, including Digital 360 and Personal Coaching + Digital, subscribers; (ii) “End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers” (formerly known as "End of Period Studio + Digital Subscribers") is the total number of commitment plan subscribers that have access to combined workshops and digital offerings; and (iii) “End of Period Subscribers” is the sum of End of Period Digital Subscribers and End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers.







WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES OPERATIONAL STATISTICS (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES) UNAUDITED Twelve Months Ended January 1, January 2, Variance 2022 2021 Digital Paid Weeks (1) North America 128,319 124,585 3.0 % CE 59,325 55,241 7.4 % UK 12,442 12,668 (1.8 %) Other (2) 4,052 3,786 7.0 % Total Digital Paid Weeks 204,139 196,280 4.0 % Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks (1) North America 28,682 39,362 (27.1 %) CE 5,461 9,352 (41.6 %) UK 3,977 7,597 (47.6 %) Other (2) 1,177 1,697 (30.6 %) Total Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks 39,298 58,007 (32.3 %) Total Paid Weeks (1) North America 157,002 163,947 (4.2 %) CE 64,787 64,592 0.3 % UK 16,419 20,265 (19.0 %) Other (2) 5,229 5,483 (4.6 %) Total Paid Weeks 243,437 254,287 (4.3 %) End of Period Digital Subscribers (3) North America 2,187 2,334 (6.3 %) CE 998 1,060 (5.8 %) UK 180 235 (23.5 %) Other (2) 76 74 2.8 % Total End of Period Digital Subscribers 3,441 3,703 (7.1 %) End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers (3) North America 548 488 12.3 % CE 96 120 (20.1 %) UK 65 88 (26.2 %) Other (2) 18 24 (21.9 %) Total End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers 727 720 1.0 % Total End of Period Subscribers (3) North America 2,735 2,822 (3.1 %) CE 1,094 1,180 (7.2 %) UK 245 323 (24.3 %) Other (2) 95 98 (3.2 %) Total End of Period Subscribers 4,169 4,423 (5.8 %) Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) The “Paid Weeks” metric reports paid weeks by WW customers in Company-owned operations for a given period as follows: (i) “Digital Paid Weeks” is the total paid subscription weeks for the Company’s digital subscription products (including Digital 360 and Personal Coaching + Digital); (ii) “Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks” (formerly known as "Studio + Digital Paid Weeks") is the sum of total paid commitment plan weeks which include workshops and digital offerings and total “pay-as-you-go” weeks; and (iii) “Total Paid Weeks” is the sum of Digital Paid Weeks and Workshops + Digital Paid Weeks. (2) Represents Australia, New Zealand and emerging markets. (3) The “End of Period Subscribers” metric reports WW subscribers in Company-owned operations at a given period end as follows: (i) “End of Period Digital Subscribers” is the total number of Digital, including Digital 360 and Personal Coaching + Digital, subscribers; (ii) “End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers” (formerly known as "End of Period Studio + Digital Subscribers") is the total number of commitment plan subscribers that have access to combined workshops and digital offerings; and (iii) “End of Period Subscribers” is the sum of End of Period Digital Subscribers and End of Period Workshops + Digital Subscribers.







WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES) UNAUDITED Q4 2021 Variance 2021 Constant Q4 2021 Q4 2020 2021 Currency Currency Constant vs vs GAAP Adjustment Currency GAAP 2020 2020 Selected Financial Data Consolidated Company Revenues $ 275,791 $ 1,780 $ 277,571 $ 323,427 (14.7 %) (14.2 %) Consolidated Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 181,486 $ 1,509 $ 182,995 $ 201,863 (10.1 %) (9.3 %) Consolidated Workshops + Digital Fees (2) $ 66,461 $ 156 $ 66,617 $ 84,662 (21.5 %) (21.3 %) Consolidated Subscription Revenues (3) $ 247,947 $ 1,665 $ 249,613 $ 286,525 (13.5 %) (12.9 %) Consolidated Product Sales and Other (4) $ 27,844 $ 114 $ 27,958 $ 36,902 (24.5 %) (24.2 %) North America Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 116,730 $ (293 ) $ 116,437 $ 130,079 (10.3 %) (10.5 %) Workshops + Digital Fees (2) $ 51,812 $ (68 ) $ 51,744 $ 61,799 (16.2 %) (16.3 %) Subscription Revenues (3) $ 168,542 $ (362 ) $ 168,180 $ 191,878 (12.2 %) (12.4 %) Product Sales and Other (4) $ 19,514 $ (59 ) $ 19,455 $ 23,781 (17.9 %) (18.2 %) Total Revenues $ 188,056 $ (421 ) $ 187,635 $ 215,659 (12.8 %) (13.0 %) CE Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 52,237 $ 1,965 $ 54,202 $ 57,406 (9.0 %) (5.6 %) Workshops + Digital Fees (2) $ 8,309 $ 320 $ 8,629 $ 13,536 (38.6 %) (36.3 %) Subscription Revenues (3) $ 60,546 $ 2,286 $ 62,832 $ 70,942 (14.7 %) (11.4 %) Product Sales and Other (4) $ 5,600 $ 218 $ 5,818 $ 8,117 (31.0 %) (28.3 %) Total Revenues $ 66,145 $ 2,504 $ 68,649 $ 79,059 (16.3 %) (13.2 %) UK Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 7,937 $ (175 ) $ 7,762 $ 9,545 (16.9 %) (18.7 %) Workshops + Digital Fees (2) $ 4,405 $ (94 ) $ 4,311 $ 6,638 (33.6 %) (35.0 %) Subscription Revenues (3) $ 12,342 $ (269 ) $ 12,073 $ 16,183 (23.7 %) (25.4 %) Product Sales and Other (4) $ 1,742 $ (41 ) $ 1,701 $ 2,980 (41.5 %) (42.9 %) Total Revenues $ 14,085 $ (311 ) $ 13,774 $ 19,164 (26.5 %) (28.1 %) Other (5) Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 4,582 $ 12 $ 4,594 $ 4,832 (5.2 %) (4.9 %) Workshops + Digital Fees (2) $ 1,935 $ (2 ) $ 1,933 $ 2,689 (28.0 %) (28.1 %) Subscription Revenues (3) $ 6,517 $ 11 $ 6,528 $ 7,521 (13.4 %) (13.2 %) Product Sales and Other (4) $ 988 $ (3 ) $ 985 $ 2,024 (51.2 %) (51.3 %) Total Revenues $ 7,505 $ 8 $ 7,513 $ 9,545 (21.4 %) (21.3 %) Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) “Digital Subscription Revenues” consist of the fees associated with subscriptions for the Company’s Digital offerings, including Digital 360 and Personal Coaching + Digital. (2) “Workshops + Digital Fees” consist of the fees associated with the Company's subscription plans for combined workshops and digital offerings and other payment arrangements for access to workshops. (3) “Subscription Revenues” equal “Digital Subscription Revenues" plus “Workshops + Digital Fees”. (4) “Product Sales and Other” are sales of consumer products via e-commerce, in studios and through the Company's trusted partners, revenues from licensing and publishing, other revenues, and, in the case of the consolidated financial results and Other reportable segment, franchise fees with respect to commitment plans and royalties. (5) Represents Australia, New Zealand, emerging markets and franchise revenues.







WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES) UNAUDITED Full Year 2021 Variance Full Year 2021 Full Year 2020 2021 2021

Constant

Currency Currency Constant vs vs GAAP Adjustment Currency GAAP 2020 2020 Selected Financial Data Consolidated Company Revenues $ 1,212,463 $ (23,219 ) $ 1,189,244 $ 1,378,124 (12.0 %) (13.7 %) Consolidated Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 788,173 $ (15,792 ) $ 772,381 $ 743,060 6.1 % 3.9 % Consolidated Workshops + Digital Fees (2) $ 274,866 $ (4,163 ) $ 270,703 $ 443,429 (38.0 %) (39.0 %) Consolidated Subscription Revenues (3) $ 1,063,039 $ (19,955 ) $ 1,043,084 $ 1,186,489 (10.4 %) (12.1 %) Consolidated Product Sales and Other (4) $ 149,424 $ (3,263 ) $ 146,161 $ 191,635 (22.0 %) (23.7 %) North America Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 504,152 $ (2,471 ) $ 501,681 $ 484,471 4.1 % 3.6 % Workshops + Digital Fees (2) $ 210,076 $ (632 ) $ 209,444 $ 329,885 (36.3 %) (36.5 %) Subscription Revenues (3) $ 714,228 $ (3,103 ) $ 711,125 $ 814,356 (12.3 %) (12.7 %) Product Sales and Other (4) $ 100,569 $ (532 ) $ 100,037 $ 127,744 (21.3 %) (21.7 %) Total Revenues $ 814,797 $ (3,635 ) $ 811,162 $ 942,100 (13.5 %) (13.9 %) CE Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 228,296 $ (9,362 ) $ 218,934 $ 207,978 9.8 % 5.3 % Workshops + Digital Fees (2) $ 36,707 $ (1,555 ) $ 35,152 $ 67,201 (45.4 %) (47.7 %) Subscription Revenues (3) $ 265,003 $ (10,917 ) $ 254,086 $ 275,179 (3.7 %) (7.7 %) Product Sales and Other (4) $ 32,907 $ (1,647 ) $ 31,260 $ 38,201 (13.9 %) (18.2 %) Total Revenues $ 297,910 $ (12,564 ) $ 285,346 $ 313,380 (4.9 %) (8.9 %) UK Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 36,347 $ (2,528 ) $ 33,819 $ 33,919 7.2 % (0.3 %) Workshops + Digital Fees (2) $ 18,709 $ (1,268 ) $ 17,441 $ 33,283 (43.8 %) (47.6 %) Subscription Revenues (3) $ 55,056 $ (3,796 ) $ 51,260 $ 67,202 (18.1 %) (23.7 %) Product Sales and Other (4) $ 10,764 $ (767 ) $ 9,997 $ 17,185 (37.4 %) (41.8 %) Total Revenues $ 65,820 $ (4,563 ) $ 61,257 $ 84,387 (22.0 %) (27.4 %) Other (5) Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $ 19,378 $ (1,431 ) $ 17,947 $ 16,692 16.1 % 7.5 % Workshops + Digital Fees (2) $ 9,374 $ (708 ) $ 8,666 $ 13,060 (28.2 %) (33.6 %) Subscription Revenues (3) $ 28,752 $ (2,139 ) $ 26,613 $ 29,752 (3.4 %) (10.6 %) Product Sales and Other (4) $ 5,184 $ (318 ) $ 4,866 $ 8,505 (39.1 %) (42.8 %) Total Revenues $ 33,936 $ (2,457 ) $ 31,479 $ 38,257 (11.3 %) (17.7 %) Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) “Digital Subscription Revenues” consist of the fees associated with subscriptions for the Company’s Digital offerings, including Digital 360 and Personal Coaching + Digital. (2) “Workshops + Digital Fees” consist of the fees associated with the Company's subscription plans for combined workshops and digital offerings and other payment arrangements for access to workshops. (3) “Subscription Revenues” equal “Digital Subscription Revenues" plus “Workshops + Digital Fees”. (4) “Product Sales and Other” are sales of consumer products via e-commerce, in studios and through the Company's trusted partners, revenues from licensing and publishing, other revenues (including revenues from the WW Presents: Oprah’s 2020 Vision tour), and, in the case of the consolidated financial results and Other reportable segment, franchise fees with respect to commitment plans and royalties. (5) Represents Australia, New Zealand, emerging markets and franchise revenues.







WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES) UNAUDITED Q4 2021 Variance 2021 Constant Currency 2021 2021 Q4 2021 Q4 2020 Adjusted Adjusted Adjusted 2021 vs 2021 vs Currency Constant Constant vs 2020 vs 2020 GAAP Adjustment Adjusted Adjustment Currency Currency GAAP Adjustment Adjusted 2020 Adjusted 2020 Adjusted Selected Financial Data Gross Profit $ 168,857 $ 326 (1) $ 169,184 $ 1,375 $ 170,232 $ 170,558 $ 182,083 $ 15,735 (4) $ 197,818 (7.3 %) (14.5 %) (6.5 %) (13.8 %) Gross Margin 61.2 % 61.3 % 61.3 % 61.4 % 56.3 % 61.2 % Selling, General and Administrative Expenses $ 61,998 $ (235 ) (2) $ 61,763 $ 109 $ 62,107 $ 61,871 $ 71,777 $ (3,897 ) (5) $ 67,880 (13.6 %) (9.0 %) (13.5 %) (8.9 %) Operating Income $ 54,058 $ 562 (3) $ 54,620 $ 594 $ 54,652 $ 55,214 $ 47,668 $ 19,632 (6) $ 67,300 13.4 % (18.8 %) 14.7 % (18.0 %) Operating Income Margin 19.6 % 19.8 % 19.7 % 19.9 % 14.7 % 20.8 % Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) Excludes $326 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan. (2) Excludes $309 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan and the reversal of $74 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan. (3) Excludes $326 and $309 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan recorded to cost of subscription revenues and selling, general and administrative expenses, respectively, and the reversal of $74 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan recorded to selling, general and administrative expenses. (4) Excludes $15,735 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan. (5) Excludes $3,897 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan. (6) Excludes $15,735 and $3,897 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan recorded to cost of subscription revenues and selling, general and administrative expenses, respectively.







WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES) UNAUDITED Full Year 2021 Variance 2021 Constant Currency 2021 2021 Full Year 2021 Full Year 2020 Adjusted Adjusted Adjusted 2021 vs 2021 vs Currency Constant Constant vs 2020 vs 2020 GAAP Adjustment Adjusted Adjustment Currency Currency GAAP Adjustment Adjusted 2020 Adjusted 2020 Adjusted Selected Financial Data Gross Profit $ 726,355 $ 15,426 (1) $ 741,782 $ (15,935 ) $ 710,420 $ 725,846 $ 777,841 $ 23,300 (4) $ 801,141 (6.6 %) (7.4 %) (8.7 %) (9.4 %) Gross Margin 59.9 % 61.2 % 59.7 % 61.0 % 56.4 % 58.1 % Selling, General and Administrative Expenses $ 268,614 $ (4,502 ) (2) $ 264,112 $ (3,232 ) $ 265,382 $ 260,880 $ 297,287 $ (42,477 ) (5) $ 254,810 (9.6 %) 3.7 % (10.7 %) 2.4 % Operating Income $ 196,284 $ 19,928 (3) $ 216,212 $ (6,792 ) $ 189,492 $ 209,420 $ 216,162 $ 69,442 (6) $ 285,604 (9.2 %) (24.3 %) (12.3 %) (26.7 %) Operating Income Margin 16.2 % 17.8 % 15.9 % 17.6 % 15.7 % 20.7 % Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) Excludes $16,727 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan and the reversal of $1,301 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan. (2) Excludes $4,807 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan and the reversal of $305 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan. (3) Excludes $16,727 and $4,807 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan recorded to cost of subscription revenues and selling, general and administrative expenses, respectively, and the reversal of $1,301 and $305 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan recorded to cost of subscription revenues and selling, general and administrative expenses, respectively. (4) Excludes $23,300 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan. (5) Excludes the one-time stock compensation expense of $32,686 associated with the previously disclosed option granted to Ms. Oprah Winfrey in connection with the Company extending its partnership with Ms. Winfrey and $9,792 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan. (6) Excludes the one-time stock compensation expense of $32,686 associated with the previously disclosed option granted to Ms. Winfrey in connection with the Company extending its partnership with Ms. Winfrey, the $23,300 and $9,792 of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan recorded to cost of subscription revenues and selling, general and administrative expenses, respectively, and the impairment charge of $3,665 for the Company's goodwill related to its Brazil operations.







WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (IN THOUSANDS) UNAUDITED Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended January 1, January 2, January 1, January 2, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net Income $ 29,929 $ 12,611 $ 66,892 $ 75,079 Interest 19,210 31,030 87,909 123,310 Taxes 3,285 3,916 9,773 17,462 Depreciation and Amortization 11,017 12,598 45,482 50,000 Stock-based Compensation 4,752 6,333 21,348 55,013 EBITDAS $ 68,193 $ 66,487 $ 231,405 $ 320,864 Early Extinguishment of Debt (1) 1,183 - 30,352 - 2021 Plan Restructuring Charges (2) 636 - 21,534 - 2020 Plan Restructuring Charges (74 ) (3) 19,632 (4) (1,606 ) (3) 33,092 (4) Goodwill Impairment (5) - - - 3,665 Adjusted EBITDAS $ 69,938 $ 86,120 $ 281,684 $ 357,621 Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) Charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed April 2021 debt refinancing and voluntary debt prepayments. (2) Charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan. (3) The reversal of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan. (4) Charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan. (5) Impairment charge of the Company's goodwill related to its Brazil operations.







WW INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT RATIO) UNAUDITED Trailing Twelve Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 Months Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDAS Net (Loss) Income $ (18,227 ) $ 8,860 $ 46,330 $ 29,929 $ 66,892 Interest 29,123 20,293 19,283 19,210 87,909 Taxes (7,828 ) 970 13,346 3,285 9,773 Depreciation and Amortization 11,925 11,411 11,130 11,017 45,482 Stock-based Compensation 5,341 7,851 3,405 4,752 21,348 EBITDAS $ 20,334 $ 49,385 $ 93,494 $ 68,193 $ 231,405 Early Extinguishment of Debt (1) - 29,169 - 1,183 30,352 2021 Plan Restructuring Charges (2) 5,538 6,036 9,324 636 21,534 2020 Plan Restructuring Charges (3) - (846 ) (686 ) (74 ) (1,606 ) Adjusted EBITDAS $ 25,872 $ 83,744 $ 102,132 $ 69,938 $ 281,684 Total Debt $ 1,418,104 Less: Cash 153,794 Net Debt $ 1,264,310 Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDAS 4.5 X Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding. (1) Charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed April 2021 debt refinancing and voluntary debt prepayments. (2) Charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2021 organizational restructuring plan. (3) The reversal of charges associated with the Company's previously disclosed 2020 organizational restructuring plan.

