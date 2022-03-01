URBN Reports Q4 Results

PHILADELPHIA, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN), a leading lifestyle products and services company which operates a portfolio of global consumer brands comprised of the Anthropologie, BHLDN, Free People, FP Movement, Terrain, Urban Outfitters, Nuuly and Menus & Venues brands, today announced net income of $41 million and earnings per diluted share of $0.41 for the three months ended January 31, 2022. For the year ended January 31, 2022, net income was $311 million and earnings per diluted share were a record $3.13.



Due to the material impact of COVID-19 on our business operations in fiscal 2021, including mandated store closures, this release includes a comparison of fiscal 2022 results to fiscal 2020. Management views the comparison of fiscal 2022 results to fiscal 2020 as a meaningful measurement of the Company’s business performance. In addition, adjusted results for the three months ended January 31, 2020, exclude store and goodwill impairment charges and income tax expense related to valuation allowances attributable to net losses of certain foreign operations. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” included at the end of this release for fiscal 2020 adjustments. There were no adjusted financial measures for fiscal 2022.

Total Company net sales for the three months ended January 31, 2022, were a record $1.33 billion. Net sales increased 13.9% compared to the three months ended January 31, 2020. Comparable Retail segment net sales increased 14%, driven by strong double-digit growth in digital channel sales, partially offset by low double-digit negative retail store sales primarily due to reduced store traffic. By brand, comparable Retail segment net sales increased 49% at the Free People Group, 14% at the Anthropologie Group and 3% at Urban Outfitters. Total Retail segment net sales increased 15%. Wholesale segment net sales decreased 22% primarily from reducing the Free People Group’s sales to promotional wholesale customers. Nuuly segment net sales increased by $11.3 million driven by the continued expansion of the number of subscribers since its launch at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

For the year ended January 31, 2022, total Company net sales increased 14.2% compared to the year ended January 31, 2020. Comparable Retail segment net sales increased 16%, driven by strong double-digit growth in digital channel sales, partially offset by low double-digit negative retail store sales due to reduced store traffic. Wholesale segment net sales decreased 23% primarily from reducing the Free People Group’s sales to promotional wholesale customers. Nuuly segment net sales increased by $39.7 million driven by the continued expansion of the number of subscribers since its launch at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

“Record fourth quarter sales were driven by positive ‘comps’ at all brands,” said Richard A. Hayne, Chief Executive Officer. “Strong customer response to our early spring offerings bode well for continued sales growth in the first quarter,” finished Mr. Hayne.

Net sales by brand and segment for the three and twelve-month periods were as follows:

Three Months Ended January 31, 2022 2021 2020 Net sales by brand Anthropologie Group $ 558,699 $ 431,380 $ 491,146 Urban Outfitters 474,385 428,102 449,939 Free People Group 276,190 219,279 215,765 Menus & Venues 5,648 2,980 6,759 Nuuly (1) 17,277 6,652 5,969 Total Company $ 1,332,199 $ 1,088,393 $ 1,169,578





Three Months Ended January 31, 2022 2021 2020 Net sales by segment Retail Segment $ 1,258,268 $ 1,013,889 $ 1,090,552 Wholesale Segment 56,654 67,852 73,057 Nuuly Segment (1) 17,277 6,652 5,969 Total Company $ 1,332,199 $ 1,088,393 $ 1,169,578





Twelve Months Ended January 31, 2022 2021 2020 Net sales by brand Anthropologie Group $ 1,794,266 $ 1,319,063 $ 1,639,123 Urban Outfitters 1,681,559 1,383,361 1,496,249 Free People Group 1,003,644 711,631 813,371 Menus & Venues 21,570 11,358 27,045 Nuuly (1) 47,724 24,336 8,001 Total Company $ 4,548,763 $ 3,449,749 $ 3,983,789





Twelve Months Ended January 31, 2022 2021 2020 Net sales by segment Retail Segment $ 4,248,681 $ 3,228,200 $ 3,648,938 Wholesale Segment 252,358 197,213 326,850 Nuuly Segment (1) 47,724 24,336 8,001 Total Company $ 4,548,763 $ 3,449,749 $ 3,983,789

(1) The Nuuly segment (formerly known as the Subscription segment) is comprised of the Nuuly Rent and Nuuly Thrift brands. Nuuly Rent began operations on July 30, 2019. Nuuly Thrift began operations on October 12, 2021.



For the three months ended January 31, 2022, the gross profit rate decreased by 97 basis points and the adjusted gross profit rate decreased by 222 basis points compared to the three months ended January 31, 2020. Gross profit dollars increased by $33.5 million to $367.3 million from $333.8 million in the three months ended January 31, 2020. Adjusted gross profit dollars increased by $18.9 million from $348.4 million in the three months ended January 31, 2020. The decrease in adjusted gross profit rate was primarily due to lower initial merchandise markups and an increase in delivery and logistics expenses. Lower initial merchandise markups are primarily due to higher inbound transportation expenses. Delivery expense deleveraged due to the increased penetration of the digital channel and increases in carrier costs per package. Logistics expense deleveraged due to increased wages at our distribution and fulfillment centers in order to attract and retain appropriate levels of employees and the increased penetration of the digital channel. This decrease in adjusted gross profit rate was partially offset by a reduction in merchandise markdown rates in the Retail segment and a leverage in store occupancy expense primarily due to the increased penetration of the digital channel in Retail segment net sales.

For the year ended January 31, 2022, the gross profit rate increased by 172 basis points compared to the year ended January 31, 2020. Gross profit dollars increased by $254.1 million to $1.49 billion from $1.24 billion in the year ended January 31, 2020. The increase in gross profit rate was primarily due to record low merchandise markdown rates for all three brands in the Retail segment for the year and leverage in store occupancy expense due to the increased penetration of the digital channel in Retail segment net sales. This was partially offset by a deleverage in delivery and logistics expenses and lower initial merchandise markups. Delivery expense deleveraged due to the increased penetration of the digital channel and increases in carrier costs per package. Logistics expense deleveraged due to increased wages at our distribution and fulfillment centers in order to attract and retain appropriate levels of employees and the increased penetration of the digital channel. Lower initial merchandise markups are primarily due to higher inbound transportation expenses. Additionally, during the year ended January 31, 2020, the Company recorded a $14.6 million store impairment charge.

As of January 31, 2022, total inventory increased by $160.2 million, or 39.1%, compared to total inventory as of January 31, 2020. Total Retail segment inventory and Retail segment comparable inventory at cost increased by 46% and 26%, respectively. Both increases were primarily due to the Company continuing to bring certain product categories in earlier to protect against ongoing supply chain disruptions and delays and the increase in inbound transportation costs.

For the three months ended January 31, 2022, selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $32.7 million, or 11.6%, compared to the three months ended January 31, 2020, and expressed as a percentage of net sales, leveraged 48 basis points. The leverage in SG&A as a rate to sales was primarily related to the increased penetration of the digital channel in Retail segment net sales and disciplined store payroll management and overall expense control that was partially offset by an increase in digital marketing and creative expenses during the quarter to support the strong digital sales and customer growth. The growth in SG&A dollars was primarily driven by an increase in digital marketing and creative expenses during the quarter to support the strong digital sales and customer growth partially offset by the reduction in direct selling expenses due to the lower retail store net sales. During the three months ended January 31, 2020, the Company recorded a $13.9 million charge related to goodwill impairment of the Menus & Venues division.

For the year ended January 31, 2022, selling, general, and administrative expense increased by $91.4 million, or 9.2%, compared to the year ended January 31, 2020, and expressed as a percentage of net sales, leveraged 109 basis points. The leverage in selling, general and administrative expenses as a rate to sales was primarily related to disciplined store payroll management and overall expense control and the increased penetration of the digital channel in Retail segment net sales, that was partially offset by a deleverage in digital marketing and creative expenses during the period to support the strong digital sales and customer growth. The increase in dollars was primarily driven by the increase in digital marketing and creative expenses to support the overall growth of the Company partially offset by the reduction in direct selling expenses due to the lower retail store net sales. During the year ended January 31, 2020, the Company recorded a charge of approximately $13.9 million related to goodwill impairment of the Menus & Venues division.

The Company’s effective tax rate for the three months ended January 31, 2022, was 21.1% compared to 50.7% in the three months ended January 31, 2020. The adjusted effective tax rate for the three months ended January 31, 2020 was 28.0%. The decrease in the adjusted effective tax rate for the three months ended January 31, 2022, was primarily due to the ratio of foreign taxable profits to global taxable profits. The Company’s effective tax rate for the year ended January 31, 2022, was 23.2% compared to 29.9% in the year ended January 31, 2020. The decrease in the effective tax rate for the year ended January 31, 2022, was primarily due to the ratio of foreign taxable profits to global taxable profits.

Net income for the three months ended January 31, 2022, was $41 million and earnings per diluted share were $0.41. Net income for the year ended January 31, 2022, was $311 million and earnings per diluted share were a record $3.13.

On August 22, 2017, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of 20 million common shares under a share repurchase program. On June 4, 2019, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of 20 million common shares under a new share repurchase program. During the year ended January 31, 2022, the Company repurchased and subsequently retired 2.0 million common shares for approximately $56 million. During the year ended January 31, 2021, the Company repurchased and subsequently retired 0.5 million common shares for approximately $7 million. As of January 31, 2022, 23.9 million common shares were remaining under the programs.

During the year ended January 31, 2022, the Company opened a total of 56 new retail locations including: 29 Free People Group stores (including 18 FP Movement stores), 17 Urban Outfitters stores, 9 Anthropologie Group stores and 1 Menus & Venues restaurant; and closed 18 retail locations including: 8 Anthropologie Group stores, 5 Free People Group stores, 3 Urban Outfitters stores and 2 Menus & Venues restaurants. During the year ended January 31, 2022, 1 Urban Outfitters franchisee-owned store and 1 Anthropologie Group franchisee-owned store were opened.

Urban Outfitters, Inc., offers lifestyle-oriented general merchandise and consumer products and services through a portfolio of global consumer brands comprised of 261 Urban Outfitters stores in the United States, Canada and Europe and websites; 238 Anthropologie Group stores in the United States, Canada and Europe, catalogs and websites; 173 Free People stores in the United States, Canada and Europe, catalogs and websites, 10 Menus & Venues restaurants, 2 Urban Outfitters franchisee-owned stores and 1 Anthropologie Group franchisee-owned store, as of January 31, 2022. Free People, FP Movement and Urban Outfitters wholesale sell their products through department and specialty stores worldwide, digital businesses and the Company’s Retail segment.

URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended January 31, 2022 2021 2020 Net sales $ 1,332,199 $ 1,088,393 $ 1,169,578 Cost of sales (excluding store impairment) 964,903 798,341 821,174 Store impairment — 968 14,611 Gross profit 367,296 289,084 333,793 Selling, general and administrative expenses 313,988 254,304 281,307 Goodwill impairment — — 13,911 Income from operations 53,308 34,780 38,575 Other (loss) income, net (1,432 ) 802 1,041 Income before income taxes 51,876 35,582 39,616 Income tax expense 10,924 7,008 20,077 Net income $ 40,952 $ 28,574 $ 19,539 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.42 $ 0.29 $ 0.20 Diluted $ 0.41 $ 0.29 $ 0.20 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 97,467,049 97,798,872 97,976,236 Diluted 98,738,272 99,085,513 98,934,004 AS A PERCENTAGE OF NET SALES Net sales 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Cost of sales (excluding store impairment) 72.4 % 73.3 % 70.2 % Store impairment — 0.1 % 1.3 % Gross profit 27.6 % 26.6 % 28.5 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 23.6 % 23.4 % 24.1 % Goodwill impairment — — 1.1 % Income from operations 4.0 % 3.2 % 3.3 % Other (loss) income, net (0.1 %) 0.1 % 0.1 % Income before income taxes 3.9 % 3.3 % 3.4 % Income tax expense 0.8 % 0.7 % 1.7 % Net income 3.1 % 2.6 % 1.7 %





URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited) Twelve Months Ended January 31, 2022 2021 2020 Net sales $ 4,548,763 $ 3,449,749 $ 3,983,789 Cost of sales (excluding store impairment) 3,054,813 2,572,347 2,729,352 Store impairment — 15,496 14,611 Gross profit 1,493,950 861,906 1,239,826 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,085,384 857,934 993,990 Goodwill impairment — — 13,911 Income from operations 408,566 3,972 231,925 Other (loss) income, net (3,935 ) (459 ) 7,795 Income before income taxes 404,631 3,513 239,720 Income tax expense 94,015 2,277 71,624 Net income $ 310,616 $ 1,236 $ 168,096 Net income per common share: Basic $ 3.17 $ 0.01 $ 1.68 Diluted $ 3.13 $ 0.01 $ 1.67 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 98,022,583 97,817,651 99,833,011 Diluted 99,268,705 98,522,776 100,588,677 AS A PERCENTAGE OF NET SALES Net sales 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Cost of sales (excluding store impairment) 67.2 % 74.6 % 68.5 % Store impairment — 0.4 % 0.4 % Gross profit 32.8 % 25.0 % 31.1 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 23.8 % 24.9 % 25.0 % Goodwill impairment — — 0.3 % Income from operations 9.0 % 0.1 % 5.8 % Other (loss) income, net (0.1 %) (0.0 %) 0.2 % Income before income taxes 8.9 % 0.1 % 6.0 % Income tax expense 2.1 % 0.1 % 1.8 % Net income 6.8 % 0.0 % 4.2 %





URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(amounts in thousands, except share data)

(unaudited) January 31, January 31, January 31, 2022 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 206,575 $ 395,635 $ 221,839 Marketable securities 239,420 174,695 211,453 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,348, $4,028 and $880, respectively 63,760 89,952 88,288 Inventory 569,699 389,618 409,534 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 206,293 173,432 122,282 Total current assets 1,285,747 1,223,332 1,053,396 Property and equipment, net 1,145,085 967,422 890,032 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,000,255 1,114,762 1,170,531 Marketable securities 223,557 123,662 97,096 Deferred income taxes and other assets 136,703 117,167 104,578 Total Assets $ 3,791,347 $ 3,546,345 $ 3,315,633 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 304,246 $ 237,386 $ 167,871 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 236,315 254,703 221,593 Accrued expenses, accrued compensation and other current liabilities 440,912 414,043 249,306 Total current liabilities 981,473 906,132 638,770 Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities 951,080 1,074,009 1,137,495 Long-term debt — — — Deferred rent and other liabilities 113,054 88,846 84,013 Total Liabilities 2,045,607 2,068,987 1,860,278 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred shares; $.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued — — — Common shares; $.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 96,431,044, 97,815,985 and 97,976,815 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 10 10 10 Additional paid-in-capital — 19,360 9,477 Retained earnings 1,770,560 1,475,108 1,473,872 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (24,830 ) (17,120 ) (28,004 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 1,745,740 1,477,358 1,455,355 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 3,791,347 $ 3,546,345 $ 3,315,633





URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(amounts in thousands)

(unaudited) Twelve Months Ended January 31, 2022 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 310,616 $ 1,236 $ 168,096 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 105,672 103,771 112,256 Non-cash lease expense 193,032 197,088 190,652 (Benefit) provision for deferred income taxes (2,695 ) (14,270 ) 1,451 Share-based compensation expense 25,741 20,300 21,109 Goodwill impairment — — 13,911 Store impairment — 15,496 14,611 Loss on disposition of property and equipment, net 1 779 1,643 Changes in assets and liabilities: Receivables 26,029 (1,223 ) (7,825 ) Inventory (181,898 ) 22,381 (39,101 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (10,209 ) (25,239 ) (16,308 ) Payables, accrued expenses and other liabilities 124,840 152,905 22,661 Operating lease liabilities (231,810 ) (187,410 ) (209,263 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 359,319 285,814 273,893 Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid for property and equipment (262,429 ) (159,242 ) (217,433 ) Cash paid for marketable securities (505,936 ) (338,918 ) (397,220 ) Sales and maturities of marketable securities 280,701 396,260 428,508 Net cash used in investing activities (487,664 ) (101,900 ) (186,145 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings under debt — 220,000 — Repayments of debt — (220,000 ) — Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 3,290 495 974 Share repurchases related to share repurchase program (55,765 ) (7,036 ) (217,421 ) Share repurchases related to taxes for share-based awards (7,790 ) (3,876 ) (5,600 ) Net cash used in financing activities (60,265 ) (10,417 ) (222,047 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (450 ) 299 (2,122 ) (Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (189,060 ) 173,796 (136,421 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 395,635 221,839 358,260 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 206,575 $ 395,635 $ 221,839

Important Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to evaluating the financial condition and results of our operations in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), from time to time our management evaluates and analyzes results and any impact on the Company of certain events outside of normal, or “core,” business and operations, by considering adjusted financial measures not prepared in accordance with GAAP. Examples of items that we consider non-core include store and goodwill impairment charges and income tax expense related to valuation allowances attributable to net losses of certain foreign operations. In order to improve the transparency of our disclosures, provide a meaningful presentation of results from our core business operations and improve period-over-period comparability, we have included certain adjusted financial measures for fiscal 2020 that exclude the impact of these non-core business items. There were no adjusted financial measures for fiscal 2022.

We believe these adjusted financial measures are important indicators of our recurring results of operations because they exclude items that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, our underlying results of operations and provide a useful baseline for analyzing trends in our underlying business. Management uses adjusted financial measures for planning, forecasting and evaluating business and financial performance.

Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as supplementing, and not as an alternative or substitute for, the Company’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Certain of the items that may be excluded or included in non-GAAP financial measures may be significant items that could impact the Company’s financial position, results of operations or cash flows and should therefore be considered in assessing the Company’s actual and future financial condition and performance. These adjusted financial measures are not consistent with GAAP and may not be calculated the same as similarly titled measures used by other companies.

URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(amounts in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) Reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Profit: Three Months Ended January 31, 2022 2020 $'s % of Net Sales $'s % of Net Sales Gross profit (GAAP) $ 367,296 27.6 % $ 333,793 28.5 % Adjustments: Store impairment charges (a) — 14,611 Adjusted gross profit (Non-GAAP) $ 367,296 27.6 % $ 348,404 29.8 % Reconciliation of Adjusted Income from Operations: Three Months Ended January 31, 2022 2020 $'s % of Net Sales $'s % of Net Sales Income from operations (GAAP) $ 53,308 4.0 % $ 38,575 3.3 % Adjustments: Store impairment charges (a) — 14,611 Goodwill impairment charge (b) — 13,911 Adjusted income from operations (Non-GAAP) $ 53,308 4.0 % $ 67,097 5.7 % Reconciliation of Adjusted Income Tax Expense and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate: Three Months Ended January 31, 2022 2020 $'s $'s Income before income taxes (GAAP) $ 51,876 $ 39,616 Adjustments: Store impairment charges (a) — 14,611 Goodwill impairment charge (b) — 13,911 Adjusted income before income taxes (Non-GAAP) $ 51,876 $ 68,138 Income tax expense (GAAP) $ 10,924 $ 20,077 Adjustments: Provision for income taxes on adjustments (c) — 6,799 Impact of income tax valuation allowances (d) — (7,809 ) Adjusted income tax expense (Non-GAAP) $ 10,924 $ 19,067 Effective income tax rate (GAAP) 21.1 % 50.7 % Adjustments — (22.7 ) Adjusted effective income tax rate (Non-GAAP) 21.1 % 28.0 %





URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(amounts in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS: Three Months Ended January 31, 2022 2020 $'s % of Net Sales $'s % of Net Sales Net income (GAAP) $ 40,952 3.1 % $ 19,539 1.7 % Adjustments: Store impairment charges (a) — 14,611 Goodwill impairment charge (b) — 13,911 Provision for income taxes on adjustments (c) — (6,799 ) Impact of income tax valuation allowances (d) — 7,809 Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 40,952 3.1 % $ 49,071 4.2 % Diluted EPS (GAAP) $ 0.41 $ 0.20 Adjustments, net of tax — 0.30 Adjusted diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) $ 0.41 $ 0.50 (a) Store impairment charges relate to eight retail locations during the three months ended January 31, 2020. The Company assessed the current and future performance of its retail locations and it was determined that these locations would not be able to generate sufficient cash flow over the expected remaining lease term to recover the carrying value of the property and equipment. (b) The Company evaluated the fair value of the Menus & Venues division as compared to the carrying value and determined that the goodwill assigned to the reporting unit is impaired in full. (c) The income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments is calculated using the estimated tax rate in effect for the respective non-GAAP adjustments. (d) During the three months ended January 31, 2020, the Company recorded income tax expense related to valuation allowances attributable to net losses of certain foreign operations.





