Revolution Medicines to Participate in Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), a clinical-stage oncology company developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers, today announced that the company will participate in the Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference. Mark A. Goldsmith, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer and chairman of Revolution Medicines, will be the featured participant in a fireside chat at the event.



Details of the company’s participation are as follows:

Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference

Conference Date: March 7-9, 2022

Fireside Chat Time/Date: 11:10 a.m. Pacific on Monday, March 7, 2022

Format: Virtual conference; webcast available

To access the live webcast of the fireside chat, please visit the “Events & Presentations” page of Revolution Medicines’ website at https://ir.revmed.com/events-and-presentations. Additionally, a replay of the webcast will be available on the “Events & Presentations” page of the Revolution Medicines website for at least 14 days following the conference.

About Revolution Medicines, Inc.

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage oncology company developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s R&D pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress diverse oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies. RAS(ON) Inhibitors in development include RMC-6236 (RASMULTI), RMC-6291(KRASG12C), RMC-9805 (KRASG12D) and RMC-8839 (KRASG13C), and a pipeline of research compounds targeting additional RAS variants. RAS Companion Inhibitors in clinical development include RMC-4630 (SHP2) and RMC-5552 (mTORC1/4EBP1).