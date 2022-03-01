Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) ("Grocery Outlet" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2021 ended January 1, 2022.



Highlights for Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 as compared to the Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020:

Net sales decreased by 3.0% to $782.7 million. The fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 contained one additional week, which represented $53.3 million in net sales.

On a 13-week basis, comparable store sales decreased by 1.2% compared to a 7.9% increase in the prior year period.

The Company opened eight new stores ending the quarter with 415 stores in seven states.

Net income decreased 72.6% to $6.6 million, or $0.07 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) decreased 7.5% to $47.4 million.

decreased 7.5% to $47.4 million. Adjusted net income(1) decreased 17.5% to $20.0 million, or $0.20 per adjusted diluted share(1).

Eric Lindberg, CEO of Grocery Outlet, stated, "We are pleased with our fourth quarter results as we delivered better-than-expected topline and gross margin performance. Through the tireless efforts of our independent operators along with our unique and flexible buying model, we continue to deliver unbeatable value and service to our customers and local communities. As we look forward, we are confident that the strength of our differentiated model combined with our strategic initiatives and a more favorable operating environment position us well for long term growth."

__________________________________

(1) Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share are non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude the impact of certain special items. Please note that our non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section of this release for additional information about these items.

Highlights for the Full Year Fiscal 2021 as compared to the Full Year Fiscal 2020:

Net sales decreased by 1.8% to $3.08 billion. Fiscal year 2020 contained one additional week, which represented $53.3 million in net sales.

On a 52-week basis, comparable store sales decreased by 6.0% compared to a 12.7% increase in the prior year.

The Company opened 36 new stores and closed one store during the year.

Net income decreased 41.6% to $62.3 million, or $0.63 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) decreased 11.0% to $198.5 million.

decreased 11.0% to $198.5 million. Adjusted net income(1) decreased 20.2% to $89.9 million, or $0.90 per adjusted diluted share(1).

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow:

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $140.1 million at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.

Total debt was $451.5 million at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, net of unamortized discounts and debt issuance costs.

Net cash provided by operating activities during the full year fiscal 2021 was $165.6 million.

Capital expenditures for full year fiscal 2021, before the impact of tenant improvement allowances, were $133.2 million. Capital expenditures for full year fiscal 2021, net of tenant improvement allowances, were $114.2 million.

Outlook:

The Company is providing the following outlook for its full fiscal year 2022:

New store openings, net 28 Net sales $3.33 billion to $3.38 billion Comparable store sales increase 4.0% to 5.0% Gross margin ~30.6% Adjusted EBITDA(1) $210 million to $217 million Adjusted earnings per share — diluted(1) $0.92 to $0.97 Capital expenditures (net of tenant improvement allowances) ~$115 million

The Company anticipates comparable store sales for the first quarter will increase approximately 3% versus the prior year. In addition, the Company expects to open four new stores, net of one closure, during the quarter.



Charles Bracher, CFO of Grocery Outlet, commented, "We are pleased with the acceleration in top line trends in the fourth quarter and encouraged to see continued momentum into the first quarter of 2022. Looking ahead, we remain committed to driving long-term shareholder value by continuing to invest in our growth initiatives and providing our customers with the extreme value and WOW! shopping experience that is core to our model."

Non-GAAP Financial Information:

In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company uses EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share as supplemental measures of performance to evaluate the effectiveness of its business strategies, to make budgeting decisions and to compare its performance against that of other peer companies using similar measures. In addition, the Company uses adjusted EBITDA to supplement GAAP measures of performance to evaluate performance in connection with compensation decisions. Management believes it is useful to investors and analysts to evaluate these non-GAAP measures on the same basis as management uses to evaluate the Company's operating results. Management believes that excluding items from operating income, net income and net income per diluted share that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, the Company's core operating results, and that may vary in frequency or magnitude, enhances the comparability of the Company's results and provides additional information for analyzing trends in the business.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expenses ("EBITDA") and adjusted to exclude share-based compensation expense, non-cash rent, asset impairment and gain or loss on disposition, provision for (write-off of) accounts receivable reserves and certain other expenses that may not be indicative of, or are unrelated to, the Company's core operating results, and that may vary in frequency or magnitude. Adjusted net income represents net income adjusted for the previously mentioned adjusted EBITDA adjustments, further adjusted for costs related to amortization of purchase accounting assets and deferred financing costs, tax adjustment to normalize the effective tax rate, and tax effect of total adjustments. Basic adjusted earnings per share is calculated using adjusted net income and basic weighted average shares outstanding. Diluted adjusted earnings per share is calculated using adjusted net income and diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share are non-GAAP measures and may not be comparable to similar measures reported by other companies. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. The Company addresses the limitations of the non-GAAP measures through the use of various GAAP measures. In the future the Company will incur expenses or charges such as those added back to calculate adjusted EBITDA or adjusted net income. The presentation of EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share should not be construed as an inference that future results will be unaffected by the adjustments used to derive these non-GAAP measures.

The Company has not reconciled the non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share forward-looking guidance included in this release to the most directly comparable GAAP measures because this cannot be done without unreasonable effort due to the variability and low visibility with respect to taxes and non-recurring items, which are potential adjustments to future earnings. We expect the variability of these items to have a potentially unpredictable, and a potentially significant, impact on our future GAAP financial results.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in release other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding prospects of the industry and the Company's outlook, prospects, plans, share repurchases, business, results of operations, financial position, future financial performance and business strategy may constitute forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "project," "seek," "will," and similar expressions, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements, including the following: failure of suppliers to consistently supply the Company with opportunistic products at attractive pricing; inability to successfully identify trends and maintain a consistent level of opportunistic products; failure to maintain or increase comparable store sales; inflation and other changes affecting the market prices of the products the Company sells; failure to open, relocate or remodel stores on schedule and on budget; risks associated with newly opened stores; costs and successful implementation of marketing, advertising and promotions; failure to maintain the Company's reputation and the value of its brand, including protecting intellectual property; any significant disruption to the Company's distribution network, the operations of its distributions centers and timely receipt of inventory; inability to maintain sufficient levels of cash flow from operations; risks associated with leasing substantial amounts of space; failure to participate effectively in the growing online retail marketplace; natural or man-made disasters, unusual weather conditions (which may become more frequent due to climate change), power outages, pandemic outbreaks, terrorist acts, global political events or other serious catastrophic events and the concentration of the Company's business operations; unexpected costs and negative effects if the Company incurs losses not covered by insurance; inability to attract, train and retain highly qualified employees; risks associated with economic conditions; competition in the retail food industry; movement of consumer trends toward private labels and away from name-brand products; the outbreak of COVID-19 and its variants; failure to maintain the security of information relating to personal information or payment card data of customers, employees and suppliers; material disruption to information technology systems; risks associated with products the Company and its independent operators ("IOs") sell; risks associated with laws and regulations generally applicable to retailers; legal proceedings from customers, suppliers, employees, governments or competitors; failure of the IOs to successfully manage their business; failure of the IOs to repay notes outstanding to us; inability to attract and retain qualified IOs; inability of the IOs to avoid excess inventory shrink; any loss or changeover of an IO; legal proceedings initiated against the IOs; legal challenges to the IO/independent contractor business model; failure to maintain positive relationships with the IOs; risks associated with actions the IOs could take that could harm the Company's business; the Company's substantial indebtedness could affect its ability to operate its business, react to changes in the economy or industry or pay debts and meet obligations; restrictive covenants in the Company's debt agreements may restrict its ability to pursue its business strategies, and failure to comply with any of these restrictions could result in acceleration of the Company's debt; risks associated with tax matters; changes in accounting standards and subjective assumptions, estimates and judgments by management related to complex accounting matters; and the other factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent reports on Forms 10-Q and 10-K. Such risk factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's periodic filings with the SEC. The Company's periodic filings are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Moreover, the Company operates in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for management to predict all risks or assess the impact of all factors on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release or as of the date specified herein and the Company has based these forward-looking statements on current expectations and projections about future events and trends. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this news release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in expectations.

About Grocery Outlet:

Based in Emeryville, California, Grocery Outlet is a high-growth, extreme value retailer of quality, name-brand consumables and fresh products sold through a network of independently operated stores. Grocery Outlet has more than 410 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho, Nevada and New Jersey.

GROCERY OUTLET HOLDING CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended 14 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended 53 Weeks Ended January 1,

2022 January 2,

2021 January 1,

2022 January 2,

2021 Net sales $ 782,701 $ 806,821 $ 3,079,582 $ 3,134,640 Cost of sales 540,752 562,434 2,130,796 2,161,293 Gross profit 241,949 244,387 948,786 973,347 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 200,593 197,596 773,718 772,409 Depreciation and amortization 18,361 15,188 68,358 55,479 Share-based compensation 7,564 3,775 17,615 38,084 Total operating expenses 226,518 216,559 859,691 865,972 Income from operations 15,431 27,828 89,095 107,375 Other expenses (income): Interest expense, net 3,786 4,106 15,564 20,043 Gain on insurance recoveries — — (3,970 ) — Debt extinguishment and modification costs — — — 198 Total other expenses (income) 3,786 4,106 11,594 20,241 Income before income taxes 11,645 23,722 77,501 87,134 Income tax expense (benefit) 5,006 (542 ) 15,191 (19,579 ) Net income and comprehensive income $ 6,639 $ 24,264 $ 62,310 $ 106,713 Basic earnings per share $ 0.07 $ 0.26 $ 0.65 $ 1.16 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.07 $ 0.24 $ 0.63 $ 1.08 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 96,092 94,299 95,725 91,818 Diluted 99,103 99,470 99,418 98,452





GROCERY OUTLET HOLDING CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

(unaudited) January 1,

2022 January 2,

2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 140,085 $ 105,326 Independent operator receivables and current portion of independent operator notes, net of allowance 7,219 5,443 Other accounts receivable, net of allowance 3,159 5,950 Merchandise inventories 275,502 245,157 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,780 20,081 Total current assets 442,745 381,957 Independent operator notes, net of allowance 21,516 27,440 Property and equipment, net 499,387 433,652 Operating lease right-of-use assets 898,152 835,397 Intangible assets, net 51,921 48,226 Goodwill 747,943 747,943 Deferred income tax assets, net — 3,529 Other assets 8,144 7,480 Total assets $ 2,669,808 $ 2,485,624 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 122,110 $ 114,278 Accrued expenses 49,025 35,699 Accrued compensation 8,450 26,447 Current lease liabilities 51,136 48,675 Income and other taxes payable 7,185 7,547 Total current liabilities 237,906 232,646 Long-term debt, net 451,468 449,233 Deferred income tax liabilities, net 9,416 — Long-term lease liabilities 961,746 881,438 Total liabilities 1,660,536 1,563,317 Stockholders' equity: Voting common stock 96 95 Series A preferred stock — — Additional paid-in capital 811,701 787,047 Retained earnings 197,475 135,165 Total stockholders' equity 1,009,272 922,307 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,669,808 $ 2,485,624





GROCERY OUTLET HOLDING CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited) 52 Weeks Ended 53 Weeks Ended January 1,

2022 January 2,

2021 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 62,310 $ 106,713 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation of property and equipment 63,442 50,749 Amortization of intangible and other assets 7,682 7,302 Amortization of debt issuance costs and discounts 2,511 2,452 Gain on insurance recoveries (3,970 ) — Debt extinguishment and modification costs — 198 Share-based compensation 17,615 38,084 Provision for independent operator notes, independent operator receivables and other accounts receivable 4,813 (456 ) Proceeds from insurance recoveries - business interruption and inventory 2,103 479 Deferred income taxes 12,944 (19,578 ) Other 1,251 1,954 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Independent operator and other accounts receivable (21 ) (4,943 ) Merchandise inventories (30,345 ) (25,737 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,301 (6,628 ) Income and other taxes payable (362 ) 2,906 Trade accounts payable, accrued compensation and other accrued expenses 3,179 4,778 Changes in operating lease assets and liabilities, net 19,134 22,964 Net cash provided by operating activities 165,587 181,237 Cash flows from investing activities: Advances to independent operators (10,024 ) (10,372 ) Repayments of advances from independent operators 4,563 6,793 Purchases of property and equipment (123,384 ) (124,920 ) Proceeds from sales of assets 37 269 Investments in intangible assets and licenses (9,772 ) (5,861 ) Proceeds from insurance recoveries - property and equipment 1,867 305 Net cash used in investing activities (136,713 ) (133,786 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 7,226 32,604 Proceeds from revolving credit facility loan — 90,000 Principal payments on revolving credit facility loan — (90,000 ) Payments made for net settlement of employee share-based awards — (483 ) Principal payments on term loans — (188 ) Principal payments on other borrowings (1,155 ) (1,024 ) Dividends paid (186 ) (434 ) Debt issuance costs paid — (701 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 5,885 29,774 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 34,759 77,225 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

105,326 28,101 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 140,085 $ 105,326





GROCERY OUTLET HOLDING CORP.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in thousands)

(unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended 14 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended 53 Weeks Ended January 1,

2022 January 2,

2021 January 1,

2022 January 2,

2021 Net income $ 6,639 $ 24,264 $ 62,310 $ 106,713 Interest expense, net 3,786 4,106 15,564 20,043 Income tax expense (benefit) 5,006 (542 ) 15,191 (19,579 ) Depreciation and amortization expenses (1) 19,079 15,798 71,124 58,051 EBITDA 34,510 43,626 164,189 165,228 Share-based compensation expenses (2) 7,564 3,775 17,615 38,084 Non-cash rent (3) 2,393 3,025 10,753 10,673 Asset impairment and gain or loss on disposition (4) 298 569 1,241 1,727 Provision for accounts receivable reserves (5) 1,284 (777 ) 4,813 (456 ) Other (6) 1,347 1,001 (153 ) 7,666 Adjusted EBITDA $ 47,396 $ 51,219 $ 198,458 $ 222,922





GROCERY OUTLET HOLDING CORP.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) 13 Weeks Ended 14 Weeks Ended 52 Weeks Ended 53 Weeks Ended January 1,

2022 January 2,

2021 January 1,

2022 January 2,

2021 Net income $ 6,639 $ 24,264 $ 62,310 $ 106,713 Share-based compensation expenses (2) 7,564 3,775 17,615 38,084 Non-cash rent (3) 2,393 3,025 10,753 10,673 Asset impairment and gain or loss on disposition (4) 298 569 1,241 1,727 Provision for (write off of) accounts receivable reserves (5) 1,284 (777 ) 4,813 (456 ) Other (6) 1,347 1,001 (153 ) 7,666 Amortization of purchase accounting assets and deferred financing costs (7) 2,992 2,985 11,821 11,808 Tax adjustment to normalize effective tax rate (8) 1,597 (7,631 ) (5,928 ) (44,089 ) Tax effect of total adjustments (9) (4,100 ) (2,963 ) (12,559 ) (19,461 ) Adjusted net income $ 20,014 $ 24,248 $ 89,913 $ 112,665 GAAP earnings per share Basic $ 0.07 $ 0.26 $ 0.65 $ 1.16 Diluted $ 0.07 $ 0.24 $ 0.63 $ 1.08 Adjusted earnings per share Basic $ 0.21 $ 0.26 $ 0.94 $ 1.23 Diluted $ 0.20 $ 0.24 $ 0.90 $ 1.14 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 96,092 94,299 95,725 91,818 Diluted 99,103 99,470 99,418 98,452

___________________________