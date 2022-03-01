PetIQ, Inc. Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Reports Fourth Quarter Net Sales of $196.6 Million and Full Year Net Sales of $932.5 Million



Company Provides First Quarter 2022 and Full Year 2022 Outlook

EAGLE, Idaho, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PetIQ, Inc. (“PetIQ” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PETQ), a leading pet medication and wellness company, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Cord Christensen, PetIQ’s Chairman & CEO commented, “We are very pleased with our strong finish to 2021. Our record fourth quarter was better than we expected driven by growth in the Products segment as we benefited from strong flea and tick and health and wellness sales.”

Christensen continued, “We are excited to launch two new products in the first half of 2022 that we expect to help fuel continued momentum in our branded Products segment. We also are introducing a direct-to-consumer initiative in the second half of 2022 as we continue to provide smarter options for pet parents to help enrich their pets’ lives through convenient and affordable access to veterinarian products and services. We believe our team’s strong operational execution positions us well for continued growth and increasing contribution from our own pet health and wellness brands at an attractive margin in 2022.”

Fourth Quarter 2021 Highlights Compared to Prior Year Period

Record net sales of $196.6 million compared to $164.2 million, an increase of 19.7%

Product segment net sales of $170.9 million compared to $145.1 million, an increase of 17.8%

PetIQ’s manufactured products increased to 31% of Product segment net sales

Services segment net revenues of $25.7 million compared to $19.2 million, an increase of 34.1%

Gross margin increased 140 basis points to 18.8%; adjusted gross margin increased 130 basis points to 21.3%

Net loss of $14.5 million compared to a net loss of $10.1 million

Adjusted net loss of $0.3 million compared to adjusted net loss of $1.0 million, an improvement of $0.7 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $15.3 million compared to $13.0 million, an increase of 17.6%

26 new wellness center openings in the fourth quarter of 2021



Full Year 2021 Highlights Compared to Prior Year Period

Record net sales of $932.5 million compared to $780.1 million, an increase of 19.5%

Product segment net sales of $825.4 million compared to $725.7 million, an increase of 13.7%

PetIQ’s manufactured products were 28% of Product segment net sales

Services segment net revenues of $107.1 million compared to $54.3 million, an increase of 97.1%

Gross margin increased 270 basis points to 20.0%; adjusted gross margin increased 270 basis points to 22.2%

Net loss was $16.4 million compared to a net loss of $85.7 million

Adjusted net income of $31.5 million compared to adjusted net income of $20.1 million, an improvement of $11.4 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $92.9 million compared to $67.8 million, an increase of 37.0%

Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 130 basis points to 10.0%

98 new wellness center openings in 2021

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Record net sales of $196.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, increased 19.7%, compared to $164.2 million for the same period in the prior year. Fourth quarter net sales were driven by growth in both the Product and Services segments. The Product segment benefited from a robust and stronger than normal end to the flea and tick season with broad-based growth across all categories and continued strength in manufactured products. The Services segment benefited from the reopening of wellness centers and mobile clinics as compared to the prior year period, despite the continued labor-related headwinds experienced in the fourth quarter of 2021. Product segment sales were $170.9 million and Services segment revenues were $25.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Fourth quarter 2021 gross profit was $36.9 million, an increase of 29.1% compared to $28.6 million in the prior year period. Gross margin increased 140 basis points to 18.8% from 17.4% in the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit was $40.2 million compared to $32.3 million in the prior year period, which reflects favorable product mix including the growth in sales of the Company’s manufactured product portfolio with items such as Capstar® and reflects the benefit of wellness center optimization. Adjusted gross margin increased 130 basis points to 21.3% for the fourth quarter 2021 compared to 20.0% in the prior year period.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) was $41.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $32.6 million in the prior year period. Adjusted SG&A was $34.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to $27.1 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of net sales adjusted SG&A was 18.1% an increase of 130 basis points compared to the prior year period. The increase in SG&A on a GAAP and adjusted basis was primarily due to increased expenses to support the Company’s growth, including increased selling and advertising costs to support the Services segment wellness center clinic openings and to support growth of PetIQ owned brands in the Products segment.

Net loss was $14.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to a net loss of $10.1 million in the prior year period. Adjusted net loss was $0.3 million an improvement of $0.7 million compared to an adjusted net loss of $1.0 million in the prior year period.

Fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA was $15.3 million, an increase of 17.6%, compared to $13.0 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased slightly to 7.8% compared to 7.9% in the prior year period which reflects the timing of expenses as full year adjusted EBITDA margin of 10.0% increased 140 basis points compared to 2020.

Adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, adjusted SG&A, adjusted net loss, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with additional insight into the way management views reportable segment operations. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a definition of these measures and the financial tables that accompany this release for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure.

Segment Results

Product:

For the fourth quarter of 2021, Product segment net sales increased 17.8% to $170.9 million from $145.1 million in the prior year period. For comparative purposes, Product segment net sales increased 17.4%, excluding $0.5 million in sales related to loss of distribution rights for certain animal health manufacturing products, as previously communicated the last few quarters. A reconciliation table of reported net sales to pro forma net sales and adjusted EBITDA for each quarter of 2021 and the full year 2021 is included in this release. The fourth quarter increase in net sales was driven by broad-based growth across all product categories led by the flea and tick and health and wellness categories.

Product segment adjusted EBITDA increased 15.7% to $28.7 million from adjusted EBITDA of $24.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Product segment adjusted EBITDA margin in the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased 30 basis points to 16.8% compared to the prior year period.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, Product segment net sales increased 13.7% to $825.4 million compared to $725.7 million for the prior year period. For comparative purposes, Product segment net sales increased 8.8%, excluding $36.1 million in sales related to loss of distribution rights for certain animal health manufacturing products, as previously communicated the last few quarters. Product adjusted EBITDA increased 27.4% to $149.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, representing an adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.1%, an increase of 190 basis points.

Services:

For the fourth quarter of 2021, Services segment net revenues were $25.7 million, an increase of 34.1% compared to $19.2 million in the same period last year. The increase in Services segment net revenues was driven by the re-opening of wellness centers and mobile clinics as compared to the prior year period, despite the continued labor-related headwinds the Company experienced in the fourth quarter of 2021. Services segment adjusted EBITDA was $2.8 million compared to $0.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, Services segment net revenues were $107.1 million compared to $54.3 million for the prior year period, an increase of 97.1%. Services segment adjusted EBITDA increased $8.4 million to $11.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to $3.4 million for the prior year period.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $79.4 million. The Company’s long-term debt, which is comprised of its term loan and convertible debt, was $448.5 million as of December 31, 2021. The Company had total liquidity, which it defines as cash on hand plus availability, of $204.4 million as of December 31, 2021.

Outlook

The Company is reintroducing annual and quarterly guidance.

For the full year 2022 the Company expects:

Net sales of approximately $985 million representing an increase of 5.6% compared to 2021. For comparative purposes, the Company expects net sales to increase approximately 10.0% excluding $36.1 million of sales related to loss of distribution rights for certain animal health manufacturing products, previously communicated the last few quarters.

Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $100 million representing an increase of 7.6% compared to 2021. For comparative purposes, the Company expects adjusted EBITDA to increase approximately 10.0%, excluding $1.8 million in adjusted EBITDA related to loss of distribution rights for certain animal health manufacturing products, previously communicated the last few quarters.

The Company’s annual adjusted EBITDA outlook assumes adjusted SG&A to increase approximately 100 basis points to 17.3% in 2022 compared to 16.3% in 2021 as a result of an incremental $15 million, or 150 basis points of expense, to support its launch into direct-to-consumer channels, two significant new manufactured brand introductions, and continued marketing investments to help accelerate growth of its manufactured brand product portfolio. The Company expects two-thirds of the aforementioned incremental $15 million of SG&A expense to be incurred in the first half of 2022 with a majority recognized in the second quarter of 2022 and zero incremental expense in the fourth quarter of 2022. The annual outlook also assumes nominal improvement in adjusted EBITDA contribution from the Services segment given the continued volatility in the segment’s results as a result of the ongoing impact to the veterinarian labor market from the global pandemic. The Company expects 2022 net sales seasonality to be very similar to the net sales cadence in 2021 for the first two quarters of the year. In the second half of 2021, the Company benefited from a strong late flea and tick season and as a result it expects most of the net sales growth in the second half of 2022 will be weighted to the third quarter with the fourth quarter net sales up nominally.

For the first quarter of 2022 the Company expects:

Net sales of approximately $270 million representing an increase of 6.0% compared to the first quarter of 2021. For comparative purposes, the Company expects net sales to increase approximately 15.3%, excluding $20.2 million of sales related to loss of distribution rights for certain animal health manufacturing products, previously communicated the last few quarters.

Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $28 million representing an increase of 4.1% compared to the first quarter of 2021. For comparative purposes, the Company expects adjusted EBITDA to increase 8.3%, excluding $1.0 million in adjusted EBITDA related to loss of distribution rights for certain animal health manufacturing products, as previously communicated the last few quarters. The Company’s first quarter of 2022 adjusted EBITDA outlook assumes adjusted SG&A as a percent of net sales to be relatively consistent with the first quarter of 2021 at 14.7%, despite an incremental $3 million, or 110 basis points of expense, to support two of its significant new manufactured brand introductions and continued marketing investments to help accelerate growth of its manufactured brand product portfolio.

About PetIQ

PetIQ is a leading pet medication and wellness company delivering a smarter way for pet parents to help their pets live their best lives through convenient access to affordable veterinary products and services. The company engages with customers through more than 60,000 points of distribution across retail and e-commerce channels with its branded and distributed medications, which is further supported by its own world-class medications manufacturing facility in Omaha, Nebraska. The company’s national service platform, VIP Petcare, operates in over 2,900 retail partner locations in 42 states providing cost effective and convenient veterinary wellness services. PetIQ believes that pets are an important part of the family and deserve the best products and care we can give them.

Definitions

Mobile clinic – A mobile clinic is defined as an event, or a visit to a retail host partner location, by the Company’s veterinary staff utilizing the Company’s mobile service vehicles. Clinic locations and schedules vary by location and seasonally. Due to the non-standardization of the Company’s mobile clinics, these clinics are grouped as part of geographic regions.



Wellness center – A wellness center is a physical fixed service location within the existing footprint of one of our retail partners. These wellness centers operate under a variety of brands based on the needs of our partner locations.



PetIQ, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, in 000’s except for per share amounts)

As adjusted1 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 79,406 $ 33,456 Accounts receivable, net 113,947 102,755 Inventories 96,440 97,773 Other current assets 8,896 8,312 Total current assets 298,689 242,296 Property, plant and equipment, net 76,613 63,146 Operating lease right of use assets 20,489 20,122 Other non-current assets 2,024 1,870 Intangible assets, net 190,662 213,000 Goodwill 231,110 231,158 Total assets $ 819,587 $ 771,592 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 55,057 $ 68,131 Accrued wages payable 12,704 10,540 Accrued interest payable 3,811 903 Other accrued expenses 11,680 8,815 Current portion of operating leases 6,500 4,915 Current portion of long-term debt and finance leases 8,350 7,763 Total current liabilities 98,102 101,067 Operating leases, less current installments 14,843 15,789 Long-term debt, less current installments 448,470 403,591 Finance leases, less current installments 2,493 3,338 Other non-current liabilities 459 1,397 Total non-current liabilities 466,265 424,115 Equity Additional paid-in capital 368,006 319,642 Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 125,000 shares authorized; 29,139 and 25,711 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 29 26 Class B common stock, par value $0.001 per share, 100,000 shares authorized; 272 and 3,040 shares issued and outstanding, respectively — 3 Accumulated deficit (114,525) (98,558) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (684) (686) Total stockholders' equity 252,826 220,427 Non-controlling interest 2,394 25,983 Total equity 255,220 246,410 Total liabilities and equity $ 819,587 $ 771,592

(1) Amounts adjusted for adoption of ASU 2020-06

PetIQ, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited, in 000’s, except for per share amounts)

As adjusted1 As adjusted1 For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Product sales $ 170,947 $ 145,055 $ 825,395 $ 725,705 Services revenue 25,689 19,153 107,133 54,346 Total net sales 196,636 164,208 932,528 780,051 Cost of Products Sold 135,729 115,306 646,402 584,401 Cost of services 24,013 20,320 99,733 60,462 Total cost of sales 159,742 135,626 746,135 644,863 Gross profit 36,894 28,582 186,393 135,188 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative expenses 41,455 32,631 170,521 138,375 Contingent note revaluations gain Operating income (loss) (4,561 ) (4,049 ) 15,872 (3,187 ) Interest expense, net 6,003 6,347 24,696 22,807 Foreign currency (gain) loss, net 61 (235 ) 159 (109 ) Loss on debt extinguishment — — 5,453 — Other income, net 168 131 (1,922 ) (571 ) Total other expense, net 6,232 6,243 28,386 22,127 Pretax net loss (10,793 ) (10,292 ) (12,514 ) (25,314 ) Income tax expense (3,682 ) 169 (3,869 ) (60,413 ) Net loss (14,475 ) (10,123 ) (16,383 ) (85,727 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (351 ) (1,297 ) (416 ) (3,072 ) Net loss attributable to PetIQ, Inc. $ (14,124 ) $ (8,826 ) $ (15,967 ) $ (82,655 ) Net loss per share attributable to PetIQ, Inc. Class A common stock Basic $ (0.49 ) $ (0.35 ) $ (0.57 ) $ (3.36 ) Diluted $ (0.49 ) $ (0.35 ) $ (0.57 ) $ (3.36 ) Weighted Average shares of Class A common stock outstanding Basic 29,113 25,413 28,242 24,629 Diluted 29,113 25,413 28,242 24,629

(1) Amounts adjusted for adoption of ASU 2020-06





PetIQ, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited, in 000’s)

For the Year Ended December 31, As adjusted1 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (16,383) $ (85,727) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities Depreciation, amortization of intangible assets and loan fees 39,300 27,483 Loss on debt extinguishment 5,453 — Gain on disposition of property, plant, and equipment (1,183) (238) Stock based compensation expense 9,428 9,170 Deferred tax adjustment 3,487 59,708 Termination of supply agreement — 7,801 Contingent note revaluation — — Other non-cash activity 233 164 Changes in assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (11,197) (31,652) Inventories 1,283 (17,846) Other assets (1,380) 556 Accounts payable (12,131) 17,435 Accrued wages payable 2,194 1,424 Other accrued expenses 4,663 7,121 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 23,767 (4,601) Cash flows from investing activities Proceeds from disposition of property, plant, and equipment 5,132 442 Purchase of property, plant, and equipment (31,270) (22,392) Purchase of Capstar and related intangibles — (96,072) Business acquisitions (net of cash acquired) — — Net cash used in investing activities (26,138) (118,022) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes — 143,750 Payment for Capped Call options — (14,821) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 642,568 837,675 Principal payments on long-term debt (597,071) (838,073) Payment of financing fees on Convertible Notes — (5,884) Tax distributions to LLC Owners (70) (47) Principal payments on finance lease obligations (1,926) (1,965) Payment of deferred financing fees and debt discount (7,656) (550) Tax withholding payments on Restricted Stock Units (937) (595) Exercise of options to purchase class A common stock 13,426 9,274 Net cash provided by financing activities 48,334 128,764 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 45,963 6,141 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (13) 43 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 33,456 27,272 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 79,406 $ 33,456

(1) Amounts adjusted for adoption of ASU 2020-0





PetIQ, Inc.

Summary Segment Results

(Unaudited, in 000’s)

For the three months ended For the year ended $'s in 000's December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Products segment sales $ 170,947 $ 145,055 $ 825,395 $ 725,705 Services segment revenue: Same-store sales 18,133 16,285 81,955 45,359 Non same-store sales 7,556 2,868 25,178 8,987 Total services segment revenue 25,689 19,153 107,133 54,346 Total net sales 196,636 164,208 932,528 780,051 Adjusted EBITDA Products 28,664 24,768 149,321 117,216 Services 2,797 509 11,742 3,387 Unallocated Corporate (16,153 ) (12,256 ) (68,171 ) (52,811 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 15,308 $ 13,021 $ 92,892 $ 67,792

PetIQ, Inc.

Reconciliation between gross profit and adjusted gross profit

(Unaudited, in 000’s)

For the three months ended For the year ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Gross profit $ 36,894 $ 28,582 $ 186,393 $ 135,188 Plus: Non same-store gross (profit) loss(3) 3,341 3,535 15,146 11,195 COVID-19 related costs(5) — 225 — 4,403 Adjusted gross profit $ 40,235 $ 32,342 $ 201,539 $ 150,786 Gross Margin % 18,8%

17,4%

20,0%

17,3%

Adjusted gross margin % 21,3%

20,0%

22,2%

19,6%





PetIQ, Inc.

Reconciliation between Selling, General &Administrative (“SG&A”) and adjusted SG&A

(Unaudited, in 000’s)

For the three months ended For the year ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 SG&A $ 41,455 $ 32,631 $ 170,521 $ 138,375 Less: Acquisition costs(1) — 805 92 2,620 Loss on debt extinguishment and related costs(2) — — 985 — Stock based compensation expense 2,240 2,621 9,428 9,170 Non same-store adjustment(3) 2,888 1,416 8,013 5,159 Integration costs(4) 212 165 (876 ) 9,776 Litigation expenses 1,219 283 4,105 1,006 CFO Transition 597 — 928 — COVID-19 related costs(5) — 218 — 2,073 Adjusted SG&A $ 34,299 $ 27,123 $ 147,846 $ 108,571 % of Sales (GAAP) 21.1% 19.9% 18.3% 17.7% % of Sales (Adjusted) 18.1% 16.8% 16.3% 14.1%

PetIQ, Inc.

Reconciliation between Net Loss and Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited, in 000’s)

For the three months ended For the year ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Net loss $ (14,475 ) $ (10,123 ) $ (16,383 ) $ (85,727 ) Plus: Tax expense 3,682 (169 ) 3,869 60,413 Depreciation 4,947 3,196 14,366 12,082 Amortization 4,654 4,502 22,336 12,815 Interest 6,003 6,347 24,696 22,807 EBITDA $ 4,811 $ 3,753 $ 48,884 $ 22,390 Acquisition costs(1) — 805 92 2,620 Loss on debt extinguishment and related costs(2) — — 6,438 — Stock based compensation expense 2,240 2,621 9,428 9,170 Non same-store net (income) loss (3) 6,229 4,951 23,159 16,354 Integration costs(4) 212 165 (142 ) 9,776 Litigation expenses 1,219 283 4,105 1,006 CFO Transition 597 — 928 — COVID-19 related costs(5) — 443 — 6,476 Adjusted EBITDA $ 15,308 $ 13,021 $ 92,892 $ 67,792 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 7.8% 7.9% 10.0% 8.7%

(1) Acquisition costs include legal, accounting, banking, consulting, diligence, and other costs related to completed and contemplated acquisitions. (2) Loss on debt extinguishment and related costs are related to our entering into two new credit facilities, including the write off of deferred financing costs and related out of pocket costs. (3) Non same-store revenue and costs relate to our Services Segment wellness centers with less than six full quarters of operating results, and also include pre-opening expenses. (4) Integration costs and costs of discontinued clinics represent costs related to integrating the acquired businesses including personnel costs such as severance and signing bonuses, consulting costs, contract termination, and IT conversion costs. These costs are primarily in the Products segment and the corporate segment for personnel costs, legal and consulting expenses, and IT costs. (5) Costs related to maintaining service segment infrastructure, staffing, and overhead related to clinics and wellness centers closed due to COVID-19 related health and safety initiatives. Product segment and unallocated corporate costs related to incremental wages paid to essential workers and sanitation costs due to COVID.

PetIQ, Inc.

Reconciliation between net loss and adjusted net (loss) income

(Unaudited, in 000’s)

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Net loss $ (14,475 ) $ (10,123 ) $ (16,383 ) $ (85,727 ) Plus: Tax expense (benefit) 3,682 (169 ) 3,869 60,413 Acquisition costs(1) — 805 92 2,620 Loss on debt extinguishment and related costs(2) — — 6,438 — Stock based compensation expense 2,240 2,621 9,428 9,170 Non same-store adjustment(3) 6,229 4,951 23,159 16,354 Integration costs(4) 212 165 (142 ) 9,776 Litigation expenses 1,219 283 4,105 1,006 CFO Transition 597 — 928 — COVID-19 related costs(5) — 443 — 6,476 Adjusted Net income (loss) $ (296 ) $ (1,024 ) $ 31,494 $ 20,088





(1) Acquisition costs include legal, accounting, banking, consulting, diligence, and other costs related to completed and contemplated acquisitions. (2) Loss on debt extinguishment and related costs are related to our entering into two new credit facilities, including the write off of deferred financing costs and related out of pocket costs. (3) Non same-store revenue and costs relate to our Services Segment wellness centers with less than six full quarters of operating results, and also include pre-opening expenses. (4) Integration costs and costs of discontinued clinics represent costs related to integrating the acquired businesses including personnel costs such as severance and signing bonuses, consulting costs, contract termination, and IT conversion costs. These costs are primarily in the Products segment and the corporate segment for personnel costs, legal and consulting expenses, and IT costs. (5) Costs related to maintaining service segment infrastructure, staffing, and overhead related to clinics and wellness centers closed due to COVID-19 related health and safety initiatives. Product segment and unallocated corporate costs related to incremental wages paid to essential workers and sanitation costs due to COVID.

PetIQ, Inc.

Pro forma impact of lost of distribution

(Unaudited, in 000’s)