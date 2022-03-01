Codexis to Participate in the Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codexis, Inc. (Nasdaq:CDXS), a leading enzyme engineering company enabling the promise of synthetic biology, today announced that management will participate in both a panel discussion and a fireside chat at the Cowen 42nd Annual Health Care Conference, being held virtually March 7-9, 2022.



The “Synthetic Biology Enabling Discovery” panel discussion is taking place on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 3:30 p.m. ET, and the fireside chat is taking place on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. ET. Webcasts of both events will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, http://ir.codexis.com.The panel presentation and fireside chat webcasts will be archived for 30 and 90 days, respectively, following the event.

About Codexis

Codexis is a leading enzyme engineering company leveraging its proprietary CodeEvolver® platform to discover and develop novel, high performance enzymes and novel biotherapeutics. Codexis enzymes have applications in the sustainable manufacturing of pharmaceuticals, food, and industrial products; in the creation of the next generation of life science tools; and as gene therapy and biologic therapeutics. The Company’s unique performance enzymes drive improvements such as: reduced energy usage, waste generation and capital requirements; higher yields; higher fidelity diagnostics; and more efficacious therapeutics. Codexis enzymes enable the promise of synthetic biology to improve the health of people and the planet. For more information, visit www.codexis.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Argot Partners

Brendan Strong/Carrie McKim

(212) 600-1902

Codexis@argotpartners.com



