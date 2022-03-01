Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results; Introduces Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance

CANTON, Mass., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2021 and introduced financial guidance for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022.



Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results Summary:

Net revenue of $128.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 20% (28% on an adjusted basis 1 ) compared to net revenue of $106.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 consists of: Net revenue from Advanced Wound Care products of $121.4 million, an increase of 30% from the fourth quarter of 2020. Net revenue from Surgical & Sports Medicine products of $7.2 million, a decrease of 45% from the fourth quarter of 2020.

) compared to net revenue of $106.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 consists of: Net revenue from the sale of PuraPly products of $62.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, an increase of 38% from the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net revenue from the sale of non-PuraPly products of $66.0 million, an increase of 7% from the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net income of $51.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to a net income $18.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $33.4 million. Adjusted net income of $54.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to an adjusted net income of $19.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $34.4 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $26.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $24.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $1.5 million.

Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Summary:

Net revenue of $468.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, an increase of 38% (45% on an adjusted basis 2 ), compared to net revenue of $338.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. Net revenue for the year ended December 31, 2021 consists of: Net revenue from Advanced Wound Care products of $430.8 million, an increase of 46% year-over-year. Net revenue from Surgical & Sports Medicine products of $37.2 million, a decrease of 15% year-over-year.

), compared to net revenue of $338.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. Net revenue for the year ended December 31, 2021 consists of: Net revenue from the sale of PuraPly products of $198.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, an increase of 35% year-over-year.

Net revenue from the sale of non-PuraPly products of $269.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, an increase of 41% year-over-year.

Net income of $94.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to net income of $17.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. Adjusted net income of $101.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to adjusted net income of $20.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA of $89.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $38.8 million year ended December 31, 2020.

“We delivered strong fourth quarter financial results rounding out another transformative year for the Company. In the fourth quarter, we achieved net revenue growth of 20% year-over-year and adjusted net revenue growth of 28%. We generated more than $26 million of Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter, representing 20.5% of net revenue in the period,” said Gary S. Gillheeney, Sr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Organogenesis.

Mr. Gillheeney, Sr. continued: “I am proud of our team’s dedication and strong execution during 2021, a year in which we delivered impressive financial results including a 45% increase in adjusted net revenue, expansion of both our gross and operating margins and a 130% increase in Adjusted EBITDA, representing 19% of net revenue. We remain confident in our ability to execute our long-term strategic plan of driving strong commercial execution, continued development of our new product pipeline, and improvement of our profitability profile. As always, we are committed to delivering on our mission to provide integrated healing solutions that substantially improve medical outcomes while lowering the overall cost of care.”

Fourth Quarter 2021 Results:

The following table represents net revenue by product grouping for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively:

Three Month Ended December 31, Change 2021 2020 $ % (in thousands, except for percentages) Advanced Wound Care $ 121,354 $ 93,615 $ 27,739 30 % Surgical & Sports Medicine 7,204 13,192 (5,988 ) (45 %) Net revenue $ 128,558 $ 106,807 $ 21,751 20 %

Net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $128.6 million, compared to $106.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $21.8 million, or 20%. The increase in net revenue was driven by a $27.7 million increase, or 30%, in net revenue of Advanced Wound Care products, partially offset by a $6.0 million decrease, or 45%, in net revenue of Surgical & Sports Medicine products, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $96.0 million, or 75% compared to $81.3 million, or 76%, for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $14.7 million, or 18%. The increase in gross profit resulted primarily from increased sales volume due to the strength in our Advanced Wound Care.

Operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $75.5 million compared to $59.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $15.8 million, or 26%. R&D expense was $8.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $6.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $2.0 million, or 31%. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $67.3 million, compared to $53.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $13.9 million, or 26%.

Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $20.5 million, compared to an operating income of $21.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of $1.1 million, or 5%.

Total other expenses, net, for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $0.9 million, compared to $2.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of $2.0 million, or 70%.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $51.7 million, or $0.39 per share, compared to a net income of $18.3 million, or $0.15 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $33.4 million, or $0.24 per share.

Adjusted net income of $54.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to adjusted net income of $19.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $34.4 million.

Adjusted EBITDA was $26.3 million or the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $24.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $1.5 million.

As of December 30, 2021, the Company had $114.5 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and $73.6 million in debt obligations, of which $0.2 million were finance lease obligations, compared to $84.8 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and $84.8 million in debt obligations, of which $15.1 million were finance lease obligations as of December 31, 2020.

Fiscal Year 2021 Results :

The following table represents net revenue by product grouping for the year ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively:

Year Ended December 31, Change 2021 2020 $ % (in thousands, except for percentages) Advanced Wound Care $ 430,839 $ 294,624 $ 136,215 46 % Surgical & Sports Medicine 37,220 43,674 (6,454 ) (15 %) Net revenue $ 468,059 $ 338,298 $ 129,761 38 %

Net revenue for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $468.1 million, compared to $338.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, an increase of $129.8 million, or 38%. The increase in net revenue was driven by a $136.2 million increase, or 46%, in net revenue of Advanced Wound Care products, partially offset by a $6.5 million decrease, or 15%, in net revenue of Surgical & Sports Medicine products compared to the prior year.

Net income for the year ended December 30, 2021 was $94.9 million, or $0.71 per share, compared to a net income of $17.2 million, or $0.15 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Adjusted net income of $101.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to adjusted net income of $20.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA of $89.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $38.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Fiscal Year 2022 Guidance:

For the year ending December 31, 2022, the Company expects:

Net revenue of between $485 million and $515 million, representing an increase of approximately 4% to 10% year-over-year, and 6% to 13% on an adjusted basis 3 , as compared to net revenue of $468.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The 2022 net revenue guidance range assumes: Net revenue from Advanced Wound Care products of between $455 million and $481 million, representing an increase of approximately 6% to 12% year-over-year as compared to net revenue of $430.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. Net revenue from Surgical & Sports Medicine products of between $30 million and $34 million, representing a decrease of approximately 9% to 19% year-over-year as compared to net revenue of $37.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. Net revenue from the sale of PuraPly products of between $207 million and $217 million, representing an increase of approximately 4% to 9% year-over-year, as compared to net revenue of $198.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

, as compared to net revenue of $468.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. Net income of between $56.5 million and $71.5 million and adjusted net income of between $60.2 million and $75.2 million.

EBITDA of between $73.5 million and $88.9 million and Adjusted EBITDA of between $79.9 million and $95.3 million.



Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call:

Financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2021 will be reported after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1.

Management will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on March 1 to discuss the results of the quarter and the fiscal year, and provide a corporate update with a question and answer session. Those who would like to participate may dial 866-795-3142 (409-937-8908 for international callers) and provide access code 5998131. A live webcast of the call will also be provided on the investor relations section of the Company's website at investors.organogenesis.com

For those unable to participate, a replay of the call will be available for two weeks at 855-859-2056 (404-537-3406 for international callers); access code 5998131. The webcast will be archived at investors.organogenesis.com.

ORGANOGENESIS HOLDINGS INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

December 31, 2021 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 113,929 $ 84,394 Restricted cash 599 412 Accounts receivable, net 82,460 56,804 Inventory 25,022 27,799 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,969 4,935 Total current assets 226,979 174,344 Property and equipment, net 79,160 55,792 Intangible assets, net 25,673 30,622 Goodwill 28,772 28,772 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 49,144 - Deferred tax asset, net 31,994 18 Other assets 1,537 670 Total assets $ 443,259 $ 290,218 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of deferred acquisition consideration $ 1,436 $ 483 Current portion of term loan 2,656 16,666 Current portion of finance lease obligations 200 3,619 Current portion of operating lease obligations 11,785 - Current portion of deferred rent and lease incentive obligation - 95 Accounts payable 29,339 23,381 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 36,589 23,973 Total current liabilities 82,005 68,217 Line of credit - 10,000 Term loan, net of current portion 70,769 43,044 Deferred acquisition consideration, net of current portion - 1,436 Earnout liability - 3,985 Deferred rent and lease incentive obligation, net of current portion - 2,315 Finance lease obligations, net of current portion - 11,442 Operating lease obligations, net of current portion 46,893 - Other liabilities 1,557 7,971 Total liabilities 201,224 148,410 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized; none issued - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized; 129,408,740 and 128,460,381 shares issued; 128,680,192 and 127,731,833 shares outstanding at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. 13 13 Additional paid-in capital 302,155 296,830 Accumulated deficit (60,133 ) (155,035 ) Total stockholders' equity 242,035 141,808 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 443,259 $ 290,218

ORGANOGENESIS HOLDINGS INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net revenue $ 128,558 $ 106,807 $ 468,059 $ 338,298 Cost of goods sold 32,597 25,520 114,199 87,319 Gross profit 95,961 81,287 353,860 250,979 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 67,250 53,396 250,200 204,193 Research and development 8,260 6,299 30,742 20,086 Total operating expenses 75,510 59,695 280,942 224,279 Income from operations 20,451 21,592 72,918 26,700 Other expense, net: Interest expense (853 ) (2,888 ) (7,236 ) (11,279 ) Gain on settlement of deferred acquisition consideration - - - 2,246 Loss on the extinguishment of debt - - (1,883 ) - Other income (expense), net (9 ) 7 (13 ) 97 Total other expense, net (862 ) (2,881 ) (9,132 ) (8,936 ) Net income before income taxes 19,589 18,711 63,786 17,764 Income tax (expense) benefits 32,106 (396 ) 31,116 (530 ) Net income $ 51,695 $ 18,315 $ 94,902 $ 17,234 Net income, per share: Basic $ 0.40 $ 0.16 $ 0.74 $ 0.16 Diluted $ 0.39 $ 0.15 $ 0.71 $ 0.15 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic 128,661,435 116,641,862 128,331,022 107,737,936 Diluted 133,348,995 120,716,431 133,662,659 111,360,831



ORGANOGENESIS HOLDINGS INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 94,902 $ 17,234 $ (40,849 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation 5,781 4,438 3,783 Amortization of intangible assets 4,949 3,745 6,043 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 5,946 - - Non-cash interest expense 346 236 243 Deferred interest expense 1,493 2,133 1,446 Deferred rent expense - 1,273 882 Gain on settlement of deferred acquisition consideration - (2,246 ) - Deferred tax expense (benefit) (31,976 ) 112 111 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 1,407 201 146 Provision recorded for sales returns and doubtful accounts 4,577 2,441 239 Adjustment for excess and obsolete inventories 12,079 3,050 1,297 Stock-based compensation 3,864 1,661 936 Loss on extinguishment of debt 1,883 - 1,862 Change in fair value of Earnout liability (3,985 ) 203 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (30,232 ) (18,825 ) (4,691 ) Inventory (9,302 ) (6,700 ) (11,063 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (34 ) (355 ) (625 ) Operating leases (6,156 ) - - Accounts payable 3,847 (4,102 ) 4,700 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 8,654 1,443 2,942 Other liabilities (6,065 ) (476 ) (930 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 61,978 5,466 (33,528 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (31,220 ) (17,678 ) (5,984 ) Cash paid for business acquisition - (5,820 ) - Acquisition of intangible asset - - (250 ) Net cash used in investing activities (31,220 ) (23,498 ) (6,234 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Line of credit borrowings (repayments) under the 2019 Credit Agreement (10,000 ) (23,484 ) 7,000 Term loan borrowings (repayments) under the 2019 Credit Agreement, net of debt discount and issuance cost (60,000 ) 10,000 49,076 Proceeds from term loan under the 2021 Credit Agreement, net of debt discount and issuance cost 73,174 - - Term loan repayments under the 2021 Credit Agreement (938 ) - - Proceeds from equity financing - 64,729 50,340 Payment of equity issuance costs - (5,656 ) (2,973 ) Repayment of notes payable - - (17,585 ) Principal repayments of finance lease obligations (2,630 ) (2,427 ) (1,266 ) Redemption of redeemable common stock placed into treasury - - (6,762 ) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 2,198 2,823 269 Proceeds from the exercise of common stock warrants - - 628 Payments of withholding taxes in connection with RSUs vesting (737 ) - - Payments of deferred acquisition consideration (483 ) (3,517 ) - Payment to extinguish debt (1,620 ) - - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (1,036 ) 42,468 78,727 Change in cash and restricted cash 29,722 24,436 38,965 Cash and restricted cash, beginning of year 84,806 60,370 21,405 Cash and restricted cash, end of year $ 114,528 $ 84,806 $ 60,370 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 6,256 $ 9,609 $ 8,148 Cash paid for income taxes $ 607 $ 61 $ 49 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities: Reimbursement of offering expenses included in prepaid expenses and other current assets $ - $ 1,009 $ - Fair value of shares issued for business acquisition $ - $ 7,986 $ - Deferred acquisition consideration and earnout liability recorded for business acquisition $ - $ 5,218 $ - Non-cash deemed dividend related to warrant exchange $ - $ - $ 568 Equity issuance costs included in accounts payable $ - $ - $ 537 Purchases of property and equipment in accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 3,750 $ 2,391 $ 4,014 Acquisition of intangible assets included in accrued expenses and other liabilities $ - $ - $ 500 Right-of-use assets obtained through lease obligations $ 53,793 $ - $ 1,099

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our management uses financial measures that are not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, in addition to financial measures in accordance with GAAP to evaluate our operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, our reported financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our management uses Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income to evaluate our operating performance and trends and make planning decisions. Our management believes Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income help identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the items that we exclude. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results, enhancing the overall understanding of our past performance and prospects, and allowing for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.

The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP EBITDA and non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, for each of the periods presented:

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 51,695 $ 18,315 $ 94,902 $ 17,234 Interest expense 853 2,888 7,236 11,279 Income tax expense (32,106 ) 396 (31,116 ) 530 Depreciation 1,771 1,153 5,781 4,438 Amortization 1,223 1,227 4,949 3,745 EBITDA 23,436 23,979 81,752 37,226 Stock-based compensation expense 1,083 497 3,864 1,661 Restructuring charge (1) 1,828 618 4,704 618 Gain on settlement of deferred acquisition consideration (2) - - - (2,246 ) Recovery of certain notes receivable from related parties (3) - (405 ) (179 ) (1,516 ) Cancellation fee (4) - - - 1,950 Write-off of a fixed asset (5) - - 1,104 - Change in fair value of Earnout (6) - 203 (3,985 ) 203 Loss on extinguishment of debt (7) - - 1,883 - CPN transaction costs (8) - - - 929 Adjusted EBITDA $ 26,347 $ 24,892 $ 89,143 $ 38,825



(1) Amounts reflect employee retention and benefits as well as the facility-related cost associated with the Company’s restructuring activities.

(2) Amount reflects the gain recognized related to the settlement of the deferred acquisition consideration dispute with the sellers of NuTech Medical in February 2020 as well as the settlement of the assumed legacy lawsuit from the sellers of NuTech Medical in October 2020.

(3) Amounts reflect the collection of certain notes receivable from related parties previously reserved.

(4) Amount reflects the cancellation fee for terminating certain product development and consulting agreements the Company inherited from NuTech Medical.

(5) Amount reflects the write-off of certain design and consulting fees previously capitalized related to the unfinished construction work on the 275 Dan Road Building.

(6) Amounts reflect the change in the fair value of the Earnout liability in connection with the CPN acquisition.

(7) Amounts reflect the loss recognized on the extinguishment of the 2019 Credit Agreement upon repayment in 2021 and the loss recognized on the extinguishment of the Master Lease Agreement upon repayment in 2019.

(8) Amount reflects legal, advisory, and other professional fees incurred in the nine months ended September 30, 2020, related directly to the CPN acquisition.

The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP adjusted net income, for each of the periods presented:

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) $ 51,695 $ 18,315 $ 94,902 $ 17,234 Intangible amortization 1,223 1,227 4,949 3,745 Gain on settlement of deferred acquisition consideration (1) - - - (2,246 ) Recovery of certain notes receivable from related parties (2) - (405 ) (179 ) (1,516 ) Change in fair value of Earnout (3) - 203 (3,985 ) 203 Restructuring charge (4) 1,828 618 4,704 618 CPN transaction cost (5) - - - 929 Cancellation fee (6) - - - 1,950 Loss on extinguishment of debt (7) - - 1,883 - Write-off of a fixed asset (8) - - 1,104 - Tax on above (762 ) (415 ) (2,117 ) (931 ) Adjusted net income $ 53,984 $ 19,543 $ 101,261 $ 19,986

(1) Amount reflects the gain recognized related to the settlement of the deferred acquisition consideration dispute with the sellers of NuTech Medical in February 2020 as well as the settlement of the assumed legacy lawsuit from the sellers of NuTech Medical in October 2020.

(2) Amounts reflect the collection of certain notes receivable from related parties previously reserved.

(3) Amounts reflect the change in the fair value of the Earnout liability in connection with the CPN acquisition.

(4) Amounts reflect employee retention and benefits as well as the facility-related cost associated with the Company’s restructuring activities.

(5) Amount reflects legal, advisory, and other professional fees incurred in the nine months ended September 30, 2020, related directly to the CPN acquisition.

(6) Amount reflects the cancellation fee for terminating certain product development and consulting agreements the Company inherited from NuTech Medical.

(7) Amounts reflect the loss recognized on the extinguishment of the 2019 Credit Agreement upon repayment in 2021 and the loss recognized on the extinguishment of the Master Lease Agreement upon repayment in 2019.

(8) Amount reflects the write-off of certain design and consulting fees previously capitalized related to the unfinished construction work on the 275 Dan Road Building.

The following table presents a reconciliation of projected GAAP net income (loss) to projected non-GAAP EBITDA and projected non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA included in our guidance for the year ending December 31, 2022:

Year Ended December 31, 2022L 2022H Net income $ 56,500 $ 71,500 Interest expense 3,500 3,500 Income tax expense 1,500 1,900 Depreciation 7,100 7,100 Amortization 4,900 4,900 EBITDA 73,500 88,900 Stock-based compensation expense 6,350 6,350 Adjusted EBITDA $ 79,850 $ 95,250

The following table presents a reconciliation of projected GAAP net income (loss) to projected non-GAAP adjusted net income (loss) included in our guidance for the year ending December 31, 2022:

Year Ended December 31, 2022L 2022H Net income (loss) 56,500 71,500 Intangible amortization 4,900 4,900 Tax on above (1,219 ) (1,219 ) Adjusted net income $ 60,181 $ 75,181

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “forecast,” “intend,” “seek,” “target,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan,” “outlook,” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. Such forward-looking statements include statements relating to the Company’s expected revenue, adjusted net revenue, net income, adjusted net income, EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2022 and the breakdown of expected revenue in both its Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine categories as well as the estimated revenue contribution of its PuraPly products. Forward-looking statements with respect to the operations of the Company, strategies, prospects, and other aspects of the business of the Company are based on current expectations that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) the impact of any changes to the reimbursement levels for the Company’s products and the impact to the Company of the loss of preferred “pass through” status for PuraPly AM and PuraPly in 2020; (2) the Company faces significant and continuing competition, which could adversely affect its business, results of operations and financial condition; (3) rapid technological change could cause the Company’s products to become obsolete and if the Company does not enhance its product offerings through its research and development efforts, it may be unable to effectively compete; (4) to be commercially successful, the Company must convince physicians that its products are safe and effective alternatives to existing treatments and that its products should be used in their procedures; (5) the Company’s ability to raise funds to expand its business; (6) the Company has incurred losses in prior years and may incur losses in the future; (7) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (8) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; (9) the Company’s ability to maintain production of Affinity in sufficient quantities to meet demand; (10) the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact, if any, on the Company’s fiscal condition and results of operations; (11) the impact of the suspension of commercialization of: (a) ReNu and NuCel in connection with the expiration of the FDA’s enforcement grace period for HCT/Ps on May 31, 2021 and (b) Dermagraft in the second quarter of 2022 pending transition of manufacturing to our Massachusetts based facilities; and (12) other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Item 1A (Risk Factors) of the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and its subsequently filed periodic reports. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Although it may voluntarily do so from time to time, the Company undertakes no commitment to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

About Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company offering a portfolio of bioactive and acellular biomaterials products in advanced wound care and surgical biologics, including orthopedics and spine. Organogenesis’s comprehensive portfolio is designed to treat a variety of patients with repair and regenerative needs. For more information, visit www.organogenesis.com.

__________________________

1 After excluding net revenue from the sale of our ReNu and NuCel products for both periods.

2 After excluding net revenue from the sale of our ReNu and NuCel products for both periods.

3 After excluding net revenue from the sale of our ReNu and NuCel products.



