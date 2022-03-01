Corcept Therapeutics to Host Ovarian Cancer Program Update on Thursday, March 31, 2022

MENLO PARK, Calif., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT) today announced it will host an event for investors and analysts on Thursday, March 31, 2022 regarding its ovarian cancer program. Corcept will present results from the company’s 178-patient, randomized, controlled, Phase 2 study of relacorilant plus nab-paclitaxel for treatment of patients with advanced, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.



Topic Corcept’s ovarian cancer program: relacorilant + nab-paclitaxel Featured Speaker Dr. Thomas Herzog

Professor and Deputy Director at the University of Cincinnati Cancer Center Board of Directors of Gynecologic Oncology Group (GOG) Partners Date Thursday, March 31, 2022, 9:00am EST – 10:30am EST Logistics To access and register for the live webcast, please click here to register

About Corcept’s Oncology Programs

There is substantial in vitro, in vivo and clinical evidence that cortisol’s activity allows certain solid tumors to resist treatment. In some cancers, cortisol inhibits cellular apoptosis – the tumor-killing effect many treatments are meant to stimulate. In other cancers, cortisol activity promotes tumor growth. Cortisol also suppresses the body’s immune response; activating – not suppressing – the immune system is beneficial in fighting certain cancers.

Modulating cortisol’s activity may help existing anti-cancer treatments achieve their intended effect. Many types of solid tumors express the glucocorticoid receptor (“GR”) and are potential targets for cortisol modulation therapy. Corcept is conducting clinical trials of its proprietary selective cortisol modulators in combination with three different anti-cancer treatments in patients with ovarian, adrenal and prostate cancers. Corcept’s first controlled study in oncology – relacorilant plus nab-paclitaxel for the treatment of patients with ovarian cancer – has demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful results.

About Corcept’s Ovarian Cancer Program

Corcept is completing a 178-patient, randomized, controlled, Phase 2 trial of relacorilant plus nab-paclitaxel in patients with recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer. Women who entered the trial had experienced disease progression on prior-lines of therapy. The median number of prior treatments was three.

Study participants were randomized 1:1:1 to receive either (i) nab-paclitaxel plus 150 mg of relacorilant given the day before, the day of, and the day after each weekly nab-paclitaxel infusion (“Intermittent” arm), (ii) nab-paclitaxel plus 100 mg relacorilant given daily (“Continuous” arm), or (iii) nab-paclitaxel alone (“Comparator” arm). While women in both relacorilant treatment arms experienced an improvement in progression free survival relative to the Comparator arm, the improvement in the higher dose Intermittent arm was statistically significant (median PFS: 5.6 months versus 3.8 months, hazard ratio: 0.66; p-value: <0.05). The women in the Intermittent arm also experienced a statistically significant improvement in the duration of response (DoR) relative to those in the Comparator arm (median DoR: 5.6 months versus 3.7 months, hazard ratio: 0.36; p-value: 0.006).

While the overall survival (OS) data was only 63% mature at the time of the database cut-off (March 2021), the women in the Intermittent arm exhibited a median OS of 12.9 months versus 10.4 months in the Comparator arm. Safety and tolerability of relacorilant plus nab-paclitaxel was comparable to nab-paclitaxel monotherapy.

Corcept plans to start a Phase 3 trial in second quarter 2022.

Preliminary results from this trial were presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021. The ESMO presentation is available at www.corcept.com/research-pipeline/publications. Additional information about the study (NCT03776812) can be obtained at www.ClinicalTrials.gov.

About Relacorilant

Relacorilant is a non-steroidal, selective modulator of the glucocorticoid receptor that does not bind to the body's other hormone receptors. Corcept is studying relacorilant in a variety of serious disorders, including ovarian, adrenal and prostate cancer and Cushing’s syndrome. Relacorilant is proprietary to Corcept and is protected by composition of matter and method of use patents. It has received orphan drug designation in the United States for the treatment of Cushing’s syndrome and pancreatic cancer.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept has discovered a large portfolio of proprietary compounds that selectively modulate the effects of cortisol and owns extensive United States and foreign intellectual property covering both their composition and their use to treat a variety of serious disorders. The company is conducting clinical trials of its leading cortisol modulators as potential treatments for patients with Cushing’s syndrome, ovarian, adrenal and prostate cancer, weight gain caused by the use of antipsychotic medications and liver disease. Korlym® was the first drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of patients with Cushing’s syndrome.

CONTACT:

Corcept Therapeutics

Investor Relations

ir@corcept.com

www.corcept.com