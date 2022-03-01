Benefitfocus Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Exceeded high end of the Revenue guidance range
Delivered Record Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2021
Completed Strongest Ever Open Enrollment Season with Record Customer Satisfaction Rating
Announces Investor Day on May 10, 2022

CHARLESTON, S.C., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ: BNFT), an industry-leading cloud-based benefits administration technology company that simplifies benefits administration for employers, health plans and brokers, today announces its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results:  

Financial Highlights for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021:

  • Fourth quarter 2021 revenue of $75.1 million was above the high end of the guidance range of $66 to $72 million.  
  • GAAP net income available to common stockholders was $1.2 million, compared to $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.   Adjusted EBITDA of $18.0 million during the fourth quarter was above the mid point of our guidance range of $13 to $19 million.   Adjusted EBITDA for the full year was $49.0 million, a record for Benefitfocus, compared to $44.0 million for the full year 2020.
  • GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.04 in the fourth quarter of 2021 and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.24, above the high end of the guidance range of $0.15 per share.
  • Cash flow from operations of $6.2 and free cash flow of $2.1 million during the fourth quarter of 2021. Cash flow from operations and free cash flow for the full year 2021 was $33.5 and $23.8 million, respectively.

Operational Highlights for the Fourth Quarter:

“We successfully completed the strongest open enrollment season in company history, providing another example of our ability to execute against our commitments,” said Matt Levin, president and chief executive officer. “I am confident the work underway to strengthen our core, grow with intent and increase our operational efficiency is driving results. We are encouraged by the multiple green shoots we are seeing across our delivery and go-to-market activities and are confident that the transformation we have undertaken will put us on the path to sustainable growth.”

“We had another strong quarter generating financial results at or better than our guidance ranges for this quarter,” said Alpana Wegner, chief financial officer. “We have been able to expand our annual EBITDA margin year over year across our business, as we continue to work on improving our topline. Importantly, we generated approximately $24 million of free cash flow for the full year 2021, representing an increase of 20% year-over-year and ending the year with approximately $68 million in cash and marketable securities.”

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenue

  • Total revenue was $75.1 million, down approximately 1% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Software services was $63.8 million, up 2% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. Software services is comprised of subscription and platform revenue.
    • Subscription revenue was $44.0 million, down 2% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.
    • Platform revenue was $19.8 million, up 14% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Professional services revenue was $11.3 million, down 19% compared to the fourth quarter of 2020.

Net Income

  • GAAP net income available to common stockholders was $1.2 million, compared to $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. GAAP net income per share was $0.04, based on 33.4 million basic and 34.0 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, compared to $0.04 for the fourth quarter of 2020, based on 32.3 million basic and 33.5 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Non-GAAP Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow

  • Non-GAAP net income available to common stockholders was $8.3 million compared to $6.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Non-GAAP net income per share was $0.25 based on 33.4 million basic and $0.24 based on 34.6 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, compared to $0.19 in the fourth quarter of 2020, based on 32.3 million basic and $0.18 based on 34.6 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.
  • Adjusted EBITDA was $18.0 million, compared to $20.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.
  • Free cash flow was $2.1 million, compared to $13.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

See important disclosures about non-GAAP measures, and a reconciliation of them to GAAP, below.

Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenue

Total revenue was $263.1 million, down 2% compared to the full year 2020.

Software services was $218.3 million, 2% higher compared to the full year 2020. Software services is comprised of subscription and platform revenue.

Subscription revenue was $178.8 million, a decrease of 1% compared to the full year 2020.

Platform revenue was $39.6 million, an increase of 13% compared to the full year 2020.

Professional services revenue was $44.8 million, down 16% compared to the full year 2020.

Net Loss

GAAP net loss was ($32.2) million, compared to GAAP net loss of ($24.3) million in the full year 2020. GAAP net loss per share was ($1.17), based on ($38.6) million net loss available to common stockholders and 33.1 million basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, compared to ($0.87) for the full year 2020, based on ($28.0) million net loss available to common stockholders and 32.3 million basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Non-GAAP Income (Net Loss), Adjusted EBITDA and Free Cash Flow

Non-GAAP net income was $4.2 million, compared to non-GAAP net loss of ($6.8) million in the full year 2020. Non-GAAP net loss per share was ($0.07), based on ($2.2) million non-GAAP net loss available to common stockholders and 33.1 million basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, compared to ($0.32) for the full year 2020, based on ($10.5) million net loss available to common stockholders and 32.3 million basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA was $49.0 million, compared to $44.0 million for the full year 2020.

Free cash flow was $23.8 million, compared to $19.9 million for the full year 2020.

See important disclosures about non-GAAP measures, and a reconciliation of them to GAAP, below.

Balance Sheet

Cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities at December 31, 2021 totaled $68.1 million, compared to $94.5 million at the end of the third quarter of 2021, primarily reflecting the Tango Health acquisition, which closed within the quarter.   As of December 31, 2021, our debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio improved to 4.2x from 7.0x as of December 31, 2020, as a result of the company’s de-levering efforts.

The full $50.0 million line of credit remains available to the company.

Business Outlook

“As we progress through the current year, we anticipate a return to revenue growth near the end of 2022,” said Alpana Wegner, chief financial officer. “We look forward to providing you with further details on our full mid and long-term financial projections during our Investor Day on May 10, 2022.”  

Benefitfocus is providing guidance for the first quarter and full year 2022 as indicated below.

First Quarter 2022

  • Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $59 million to $61 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $7 million to $9 million.
  • Non-GAAP net lossavailable to common stockholders is expected to be between ($5.0) million and ($3.0) million, or between ($0.15) and ($0.09) per share based on 33.5 million basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

Full Year 2022

  • Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $252 million to $258 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $44 million to $50 million.
  • Free cash flow is expected to be in the range of $18 million to $24 million.

Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow guidance excludes the impact of restructuring and impairment charges.

Management has not reconciled forward-looking non-GAAP net loss, adjusted EBITDA or free cash flow to their most directly comparable GAAP measure of GAAP net loss or GAAP operating cash flows. This is because we cannot predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of the various necessary GAAP components of such reconciliations, including, for example, those related to compensation, acquisition transactions and integration, or others that may arise during the year, without unreasonable effort. These components and other factors could materially impact the amount of future directly comparable GAAP measures, which may differ significantly from their non-GAAP counterparts. See below for additional important disclosures regarding our non-GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call Details:

In conjunction with this announcement, Benefitfocus will host a conference call to discuss the company’s financial results and business outlook on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. ET. To access this call, dial (877) 407-9208 (domestic) or +1 (201) 493-6784 (international). A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at http://investor.benefitfocus.com/. After the conference call, a replay will be available until March 8, 2022 at 11:59 p.m. ET and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 (domestic) or +1 (412) 317-6671 (international) with passcode 13726841.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ: BNFT) is a cloud-based benefits administration technology company committed to helping our customers, and the people they serve, get the most out of their health care and benefit programs. Through exceptional service and innovative SaaS solutions, we aim to be the safest set of hands for our customers helping to simplify the complexity of benefits administration while delivering an experience that engages people and unlocks the potential for better health and improved outcomes.  Our mission is simple: to improve lives with benefits. 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release, including non-GAAP gross profit, operating income/loss, net loss/income, net loss/income per common share, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance or financial position that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. 

Non-GAAP gross profit, operating income/loss, net loss/income and net loss/income per common share exclude stock-based compensation expenses, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed, expense related to the impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and long-lived assets, gain or loss on extinguishment of debt, and costs not core to our business. We define adjusted EBITDA as net loss before net interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization expense, adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense, expense related to the impairment of goodwill, intangible assets and long-lived assets, transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed, restructuring costs, gain or loss on extinguishment of debt, costs not core to our business and, now, loss on settlement of lawsuits.   The revision to our definition of adjusted EBITDA had no impact on our reported adjusted EBITDA in prior periods. We define free cash flow as cash provided by or used in operating activities less capital expenditures, adjusted to eliminate cash paid for restructuring costs. Please note that other companies might define their non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do.

Management presents these non-GAAP financial measures in this release because it considers them to be important supplemental measures of performance. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for planning purposes, including analysis of the company's performance against prior periods, the preparation of operating budgets and to determine appropriate levels of operating and capital investments. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight for analysts and investors in evaluating the company's financial and operational performance. Management also intends to provide these non-GAAP financial measures as part of the company’s future earnings discussions and, therefore, their inclusion should provide consistency in the company’s financial reporting.

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures provided in this release, including in the accompanying tables.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: our need to achieve consistent GAAP profitability; fluctuations in our financial results; our ability to maintain our culture and recruit, integrate and retain qualified personnel, including on our board of directors; our ability to compete effectively and implement our growth strategy; market developments and opportunities; the need to innovate and provide useful products and services; risks related to changing healthcare and other applicable regulations; the immature and volatile nature of the market for our products and services; privacy; security and other risks associated with our business; management of growth; volatility and uncertainty in the global economy and financial markets in light of the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and tensions in Ukraine; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our SEC filings, copies of which are available free of charge within the Investor Relations section of the Benefitfocus website at http://investor.benefitfocus.com/sec-filings or upon request from our Investor Relations Department. Benefitfocus assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Benefitfocus, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
         
  As of December 31, 
  2021  2020 
Assets        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $31,001  $90,706 
Marketable securities  37,049   95,085 
Accounts receivable, net  16,491   22,240 
Contract, prepaid and other current assets  27,615   21,354 
Total current assets  112,156   229,385 
Property and equipment, net  27,202   29,701 
Financing lease right-of-use assets  56,474   68,670 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  774   1,107 
Intangible assets, net  21,134   10,393 
Goodwill  34,237   12,857 
Deferred contract costs and other non-current assets  8,864   10,259 
Total assets $260,841  $362,372 
Liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and stockholders' deficit        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable $10,565  $2,160 
Accrued expenses  9,451   6,262 
Accrued compensation and benefits  16,411   19,129 
Deferred revenue, current portion  27,756   27,782 
Lease liabilities and financing obligations, current portion  7,378   5,959 
Contingent consideration  675    
Total current liabilities  72,236   61,292 
Deferred revenue, net of current portion  2,377   4,422 
Convertible senior notes  107,281   184,308 
Lease liabilities and financing obligations, net of current portion  75,758   79,282 
Other non-current liabilities  313   2,470 
Total liabilities  257,965   331,774 
Commitments and contingencies        
Redeemable preferred stock:        
Series A preferred stock, par value $0.001, 5,000,000 shares
authorized, 1,777,778 and 1,777,778 shares issued and outstanding
at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, liquidation preference
$45 per share as of December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively		  79,193   79,193 
Stockholders' deficit:        
Common stock, par value $0.001, 95,000,000 and 50,000,000 shares
authorized, 33,460,545 and 32,327,439 shares issued and outstanding
at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively		  33   32 
Additional paid-in capital  431,874   427,431 
Accumulated deficit  (508,224)  (476,058)
Total stockholders' deficit  (76,317)  (48,595)
Total liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and stockholders' deficit $260,841  $362,372 
         


Benefitfocus, Inc. 
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss 
(in thousands, except share and per share data) 
                 
  Three Months Ended  Year Ended 
  December 31,  December 31, 
   2021   2020   2021   2020 
Revenue $75,104  $76,230  $263,097  $268,141 
Cost of revenue (1)(2)  34,843   34,966   122,713   129,388 
Gross profit  40,261   41,264   140,384   138,753 
Operating expenses:(1)(2)(3)                
Sales and marketing  11,904   12,347   46,385   52,210 
Research and development  11,699   11,923   44,696   46,175 
General and administrative  11,294   8,400   50,886   37,720 
Restructuring costs        4,127   5,616 
Total operating expenses  34,897   32,670   146,094   141,721 
Income (loss) from operations  5,364   8,594   (5,710)  (2,968)
Other income (expense):                
Interest income  33   69   196   632 
Interest expense  (3,997)  (5,547)  (20,754)  (23,071)
(Loss) gain on repurchase of convertible senior notes        (7,520)  1,138 
Other expense  (1,480)  (14)  (1,338)  (6)
Total other expense, net  (5,444)  (5,492)  (29,416)  (21,307)
(Loss) income before income taxes  (80)  3,102   (35,126)  (24,275)
Income tax (benefit) expense  (3,085)  5   (2,960)  22 
Net income (loss)  3,005   3,097   (32,166)  (24,297)
Preferred dividends  (1,600)  (1,600)  (6,400)  (3,662)
Undistributed earnings allocated to preferred stockholders  (193)  (212)      
Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $1,212  $1,285  $(38,566) $(27,959)
Comprehensive income (loss) $3,005  $3,097  $(32,166) $(24,297)
                 
Net (loss) income per common share:                
Basic $0.04  $0.04  $(1.17) $(0.87)
Diluted $0.04  $0.04  $(1.17) $(0.87)
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:                
Basic  33,432,666   32,312,246   33,092,896   32,318,201 
Diluted  33,953,682   33,512,904   33,092,896   32,318,201 
                 
(1) Stock-based compensation included in above line items:                
Cost of revenue $606  $1,099  $2,081  $3,703 
Sales and marketing  406   841   2,876   3,081 
Research and development  434   838   1,644   2,555 
General and administrative  1,965   900   7,304   5,198 
                 
(2) Amortization of acquired intangible assets included in above line items:                
Cost of revenue $471  $330  $1,476  $1,291 
Sales and marketing  105   75   336   331 
Research and development  159   118   495   460 
General and administrative  69   46   202   192 
                 
(3) Transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed included in above line items:                
General and administrative $437  $25  $677  $450 
                 


Benefitfocus, Inc. 
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 
(in thousands) 
             
  Year Ended December 31, 
   2021   2020   2019 
Cash flows from operating activities            
Net loss $(32,166) $(24,297) $(45,515)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash and cash equivalents
used in operating activities:		            
Depreciation and amortization  25,581   25,014   22,351 
Stock-based compensation expense  13,905   14,537   19,572 
Deferred income tax benefit  (3,067)      
Accretion of interest on convertible senior notes  10,234   11,656   11,256 
Interest accrual on finance lease liabilities  3,292   97   33 
Rent expense less than payments  (63)  (32)  (16)
Non-cash accretion income from investments  930   143    
Impairment or loss on disposal of right-of-use assets and property and equipment  4,171   918   9 
Loss (gain) on extinguishment of debt  7,520   (1,138)   
Provision for doubtful accounts     43   111 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:            
Accounts receivable, net  8,615   11,412   (11,875)
Accrued interest on investments  59   (102)   
Contract, prepaid and other current assets  (5,106)  169   (3,642)
Deferred costs and other non-current assets  1,466   743   2,893 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses  11,226   (11,468)  426 
Accrued compensation and benefits  (2,788)  3,884   161 
Deferred revenue  (7,920)  (6,304)  (14,047)
Other non-current liabilities  (2,387)  2,376   (92)
Net cash and cash equivalents provided by (used in) operating activities  33,502   27,651   (18,375)
Cash flows from investing activities            
Purchases of investments held-to-maturity  (91,361)  (104,125)   
Maturities of investments held-to-maturity  103,410   9,000    
Sales of investments held-to-maturity  44,997       
Business combination, net of cash acquired  (28,175)     (20,914)
Purchases of property and equipment  (11,776)  (13,085)  (13,248)
Net cash and cash equivalents provided by (used in) investing activities  17,095   (108,210)  (34,162)
Cash flows from financing activities            
Draws on revolving line of credit     10,000    
Payments on revolving line of credit     (10,000)   
Repurchase of convertible senior notes  (98,678)  (14,619)   
Payments of debt issuance costs     (154)  (357)
Cancellation of convertible senior notes capped call hedge  98   26    
Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock, net of issuance costs     79,192    
Payment of preferred dividends  (6,400)  (3,662)   
Repurchase of common stock     (9,667)   
Proceeds from exercises of stock options and ESPP  407   585   453 
Payments on financing obligations  (604)  (1,212)  (1,627)
Payments of principal on finance lease liabilities  (5,125)  (10,200)  (5,884)
Net cash and cash equivalents (used in) provided by financing activities  (110,302)  40,289   (7,415)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents  (59,705)  (40,270)  (59,952)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year  90,706   130,976   190,928 
Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $31,001  $90,706  $130,976 
             
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities            
Property and equipment purchases in accounts
payable and accrued expenses		 $63  $142  $154 
Post contract support purchased with financing obligations $-  $-  $1,287 
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information            
Income taxes paid $62  $22  $28 
Interest paid $10,580  $11,408  $12,374 
             


Benefitfocus, Inc. 
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures 
(unaudited, dollars in thousands except share and per share data) 
                 
  Three Months Ended
December 31,		  Year Ended
December 31,		 
  2021  2020  2021  2020 
Reconciliation from Gross Profit to Non-GAAP Gross Profit:                
Gross profit $40,261  $41,264  $140,384  $138,753 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets  471   330   1,476   1,291 
Stock-based compensation expense  606   1,099   2,081   3,703 
Impairment of long-lived assets  56   468   56   468 
Total net adjustments  1,133   1,897   3,613   5,462 
Non-GAAP gross profit $41,394  $43,161  $143,997  $144,215 
                 
Reconciliation from Operating Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Operating Income:                
Operating income (loss) $5,364  $8,594  $(5,710) $(2,968)
Amortization of acquired intangible assets  804   569   2,509   2,274 
Stock-based compensation expense  3,411   3,678   13,905   14,537 
Transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed  437   25   677   450 
Impairment of long-lived assets  97   916   4,100   916 
Costs not core to our business  1,757   457   5,897   457 
Total net adjustments  6,506   5,645   27,088   18,634 
Non-GAAP operating income $11,870  $14,239  $21,378  $15,666 
                 
Reconciliation from Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA:                
Net income (loss) $3,005  $3,097  $(32,166) $(24,297)
Depreciation  3,273   3,789   13,955   15,285 
Amortization of software development costs  2,528   2,177   9,117   7,455 
Amortization of acquired intangible assets  804   569   2,509   2,274 
Interest income  (33)  (69)  (196)  (632)
Interest expense  3,997   5,547   20,754   23,071 
Income tax (benefit) expense  (3,085)  5   (2,960)  22 
Stock-based compensation expense  3,411   3,678   13,905   14,537 
Transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed  437   25   677   450 
Restructuring costs        4,127   5,616 
Impairment of long-lived assets  97   916   4,100   916 
Loss (gain) on repurchase of convertible senior notes        7,520   (1,138)
Loss on settlement of lawsuit  1,760      1,760    
Costs not core to our business  1,757   457   5,897   457 
Total net adjustments  14,946   17,094   81,165   68,313 
Adjusted EBITDA $17,951  $20,191  $48,999  $44,016 
                 
Reconciliation from Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss):                
Net income (loss) $3,005  $3,097  $(32,166) $(24,297)
Amortization of acquired intangible assets  804   569   2,509   2,274 
Stock-based compensation expense  3,411   3,678   13,905   14,537 
Transaction and acquisition-related costs expensed  437   25   677   450 
Impairment of long-lived assets  97   916   4,100   916 
Loss (gain) on repurchase of convertible senior notes        7,520   (1,138)
Loss on settlement of lawsuit  1,760      1,760    
Costs not core to our business  1,757   457   5,897   457 
Total net adjustments  8,266   5,645   36,368   17,496 
Non-GAAP net income (loss) $11,271  $8,742  $4,202  $(6,801)
                 
Calculation of Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share:                
Non-GAAP net income (loss) $11,271  $8,742  $4,202  $(6,801)
Preferred dividends  (1,600)  (1,600)  (6,400)  (3,662)
Undistributed earnings allocated to preferred stockholders  (1,330)  (1,012)      
Non-GAAP net income (loss) available to common stockholders $8,341  $6,130  $(2,198) $(10,463)
                 
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic  33,432,666   32,312,246   33,092,896   32,318,201 
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted  34,614,578   34,556,833   33,092,896   32,318,201 
Shares used in computing non-GAAP
net income (loss) per share - basic		  33,432,666   32,312,246   33,092,896   32,318,201 
Shares used in computing non-GAAP
net income (loss) per share - diluted		  34,614,578   34,556,833   33,092,896   32,318,201 
Non-GAAP net income (loss) per common share - basic $0.25  $0.19  $(0.07) $(0.32)
Non-GAAP net income (loss) per common share - diluted $0.24  $0.18  $(0.07) $(0.32)
                 
Reconciliation of Cash Flows from Operations to Free Cash Flow:                
Net cash and cash equivalents provided by operating activities $6,206  $16,577  $33,502  $27,651 
Purchases of property and equipment  (4,322)  (3,346)  (11,776)  (13,085)
Cash paid for restructuring costs  224   141   2,110   5,342 
Total net adjustments  (4,098)  (3,205)  (9,666)  (7,743)
Free Cash Flow $2,108  $13,372  $23,836  $19,908 
                 

