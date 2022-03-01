SeaSpine® Announces Full Commercial Launch of NorthStar™ Facet Fusion and Limited Commercial Launch of FLASH™ Navigation Lumbar Facet Fusion

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced the full commercial launch of NorthStar™ Cervical Facet Fusion and the limited commercial launch of FLASH™ Navigation Lumbar Facet Fusion, the latest orthobiologics solutions tailored to specific procedural needs. These first-of-their-kind systems were designed to streamline a reproducible, procedural workflow while maximizing the area for fusion with OsteoStrand® DBM Fibers contained within the facet joint.



NorthStar Facet Fusion is an all-in-one solution that combines OsteoStrand DBM Fiber cervical pellets and disposable facet prep instrumentation, all of which is optimized for use with NorthStar OCT, SeaSpine’s posterior cervical fixation system that entered full commercial launch in October 2021. The dual-purpose instrumentation approximately doubles the surface area within the facet joint when compared to traditional freehand techniques to help facilitate a more robust fusion and significantly improve screw accuracy, as demonstrated in a cadaveric study recently presented at the Cervical Spine Research Society (CSRS).

“NorthStar Facet Fusion is a novel solution to assist with robust facet fusion and safe, reproducible lateral mass screw placement across all settings and experience levels,” stated Erik Olsson, MD, of Southeastern Sports Medicine and Orthopedics at Pardee Hospital in Ashville, NC. “Surgeons from the junior resident to the most experienced surgeon can benefit from utilizing this system for optimizing posterior cervical instrumentation placement and arthrodesis.”

SeaSpine’s FLASH Navigation Lumbar Facet Fusion features instruments that are designed to target and deliver OsteoStrand Plus DBM Fiber pellets within the facet joint during MIS procedures. This limited commercial launch marks the first SeaSpine procedural system developed and integrated with 7D Technology.

“As we continue to build upon our best-of-class orthobiologics portfolio, it is critical for us to provide complementary solutions to our spinal implant and enabling technology portfolios as one continuum of care. These novel procedural solutions for facet fusion will leverage greater access for spinal systems like NorthStar OCT and Mariner, which participate in market opportunities estimated at over $1 billion in the aggregate,” said Frank Vizesi, Vice President, Orthobiologics Research & Development & Clinical Affairs. “These launches are just a great example of how we are focused on improving surgical workflow and resulting patient outcomes with procedure-specific solutions.”

