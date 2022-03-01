Snap One to Host Women in Technology Summit to Celebrate International Women’s Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of International Women’s Day on March 8th, Snap One has opened registration for its first ever Women in Technology Summit, a virtual event that encourages women to pursue leadership careers in the technology industry. Featuring two 90-minute sessions, the global summit will adopt this year’s theme: “Break the Bias.” Register for both sessions here and here .

“There is an unfortunate bias that women can’t work in the technology field. We are living proof that not only can we work in this industry, but we can make a significant positive impact as leaders,” said Dawn Boland, Snap One SVP of Partner Services and Technical Support. “By spreading the word about our accomplishments, we hope to embolden other women to apply for careers in the field, while simultaneously encouraging industry organizations to bring on more female talent.”

The two 90-minute sessions will feature female panelists from CEDIA, AVIXA, Snap One leadership, and Dealership owners, as well as include a live, interactive Q&A. The schedule includes:

Session 1 (March 8 th at 9:00 AM EST / 2:00 PM UTC) with guest speaker Margie Meyers (Snap One Principal Product Manager) and a panel discussion featuring Joe’ Lloyd (Senior Director of Communications, AVIXA), Dawn Boland (Snap One SVP of Partner Services and Technical Support), Jen Mallett (Owner of Level Up Automation) and Connie Gray (Snap One Sr. Director of Engineering)





“We can #breakthebias and encourage young women to develop their STEM talents and strengths,” continued Boland. “Simultaneously, we can educate hiring managers about the implicit bias that prevents women and women of color from rising in the ranks. By identifying challenges and obstacles, we can take steps to overcome them. And the first step is a discussion.”

At the conclusion of the event, Snap One will unveil a resource page and forum for industry professionals to refer to on an ongoing basis.

Interested Snap One partners can register here . To download an image, click here .

