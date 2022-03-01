Hyperfine to Present at the 42nd Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference

GUILFORD, Conn., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyperfine, Inc. (Nasdaq: HYPR), the creator of Swoop®, the first FDA-cleared portable magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system™, today announced that the company will be participating in the upcoming 42nd Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference.



Hyperfine management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, March 9th, 2022, at 2:10 PM Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the “Investors” section of the company’s website at: https://investors.hyperfine.io.

About Hyperfine and the Swoop Portable MRI System

Hyperfine, Inc. is the groundbreaking medical device company that created Swoop, the world’s first FDA-cleared portable MRI system™. Hyperfine designed Swoop to enable rapid diagnosis and treatment of all patients regardless of income, resources, or location, pushing the boundaries of conventional imaging technology and expanding patient access to life-saving care. The Swoop Portable MR Imaging System produces high-quality images at a lower magnetic field strength, allowing clinicians to quickly scan, diagnose and treat patients in various point of care clinical settings. Swoop can be wheeled directly to the patient’s bedside, plugged into a standard electrical wall outlet, and controlled by a tablet. Designed as a complementary system to conventional MRIs at a fraction of the cost, Swoop captures images in minutes, providing critical decision-making capabilities in emergency departments, operating rooms, and intensive care units, among others. For more information about Hyperfine, please visit https://www.hyperfine.io.

