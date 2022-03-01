STATEMENT FROM THE ABCT BOARD OF DIRECTORS REGARDING TEXAS GOVERNOR’S ORDER TO INVESTIGATE GENDER-AFFIRMING CARE AS CHILD ABUSE

New York, NY, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following is a statement by the Board of the Association for Behavioral and Cognitive Therapies condemning Governor Abbott’s order defining gender-affirmative care as child abuse.

“Governor Abbott’s order is dangerous for youth and their families and antithetical to science. Transgender individuals are at increased risk for anxiety, depression, and suicide resulting from discrimination. Research shows that gender-affirmative care helps reduce these mental health disparities.

Abbot’s order interferes with the ability of medical and mental health professionals to provide evidence-based care to youth and their families and is a dangerous invasion into the relationship between healthcare providers and those we serve. The Board of the Association for Behavioral and Cognitive Therapies opposes this action and others like it that prioritize politics over science and human rights in the delivery of healthcare.”