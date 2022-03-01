Landstar Expands Its Board of Directors With Appointments of James L. Liang and Teresa L. White

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR), a worldwide, technology-enabled, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services, announced today the additions of James L. Liang and Teresa L. White to its Board of Directors.



Mr. Liang, 64, has more than 30 years of experience as an investment banker, corporate executive and strategic advisor for technology companies. He is the founder of investment firm Hope Street Advisers through which he invests in early-stage technology companies, and he also serves as an operating partner for growth equity firm Updata Partners. Previously, he served as Senior Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development for Amdocs, Ltd. from 2008 to 2011, and Vice President, Strategy for IBM’s technology services division from 2005 to 2008. Earlier in his career, Mr. Liang spent 12 years at Morgan Stanley & Co., culminating his service there as the head of its global technology investment banking group. Mr. Liang also serves on the board of Glassbox Ltd., an Israeli software company listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

Ms. White, 55, has spent over two decades with Aflac Incorporated, a Fortune 500 insurance company helping provide protection through an extensive agent-based network to more than 50 million people worldwide, and has served as President of Aflac U.S. since 2014. During her career with Aflac, Ms. White has served in a variety of executive roles with responsibility over areas including operations, information technology, administrative services and sales. Ms. White has also earned numerous national honors, including Savoy magazine’s Most Influential Black Executives in Corporate America, and Black Enterprise magazine’s Most Powerful Women in Corporate America and Most Powerful Executives in Corporate America. Ms. White also serves on the board of Synovus Financial Corp., a financial services company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, and as Immediate Past Chair for the Georgia Chamber of Commerce.

“With Landstar’s rapid growth in recent years and our ongoing efforts to expand our network’s digital platform, we are pleased to have Jim and Teresa join our Board of Directors,” said Landstar President and Chief Executive Officer Jim Gattoni. “Each brings a unique perspective to the Board – Jim from his work with companies large and small focused on strategic technology-based growth initiatives, and Teresa from her multi-faceted career with Aflac and its network of independent agents, including her current role as the President of Aflac U.S., the leading provider of voluntary/worksite insurance products in the United States.”

Landstar System, Inc.’s Chairman of the Board Diana M. Murphy commented, “The entire Landstar Board welcomes Jim and Teresa. We’re confident their experience and expertise will benefit Landstar as we all work together to inspire and empower the success of the transportation industry entrepreneurs in our network.”

About Landstar:

Landstar System, Inc. is a worldwide, technology-enabled, asset-light provider of integrated transportation management solutions delivering safe, specialized transportation services to a broad range of customers utilizing a network of agents, third-party capacity providers and employees. Landstar transportation services companies are certified to ISO 9001:2015 quality management system standards and RC14001:2015 environmental, health, safety and security management system standards. Landstar System, Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Its common stock trades on The NASDAQ Stock Market® under the symbol LSTR.