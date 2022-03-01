Mercury Systems to present at the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference

ANDOVER, Mass., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a leader in trusted, secure mission-critical technologies for aerospace and defense, today announced that it will participate in the J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference to be held March 15-17, 2022 in New York City. Management will present an overview of the Company’s business on Tuesday, March. 15, at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed from the investor section of Mercury’s website at ir.mrcy.com/events-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days.

