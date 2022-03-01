DICKEY-john Introduces the GAC® 2700-AGRI Grain Analysis Computer

Auburn, IL, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auburn, IL – DICKEY-john®, a Division of TSI Incorporated, a worldwide leader in grain moisture analyzers, is pleased to announce the new GAC® 2700-AGRI Grain Analysis Computer. This instrument provides grain moisture percentage, test weight, and temperature as well as many additional features that enable user efficiency improvements.

Building on success of the GAC 2500-AGRI, the GAC® 2700-AGRI offers faster measurement time and an easy-to-use touchscreen interface while delivering elevator-like results every time. By focusing on user interactions, we have implemented features that will help to reduce training time, increase throughput, and reduce the likelihood of errors.

“DICKEY-john understands the importance of accurate measurements when it comes to grain moisture testing for our customers,” said Ketan Mehta, VP of Product Management & Marketing. “As a trusted partner in grain moisture detection for nearly half a century, our products provide measurable results to ensure confidence that money is not being left on the table. We understand the importance of getting accurate information as quickly and efficiently as possible. We believe the precision of the GAC 2700-AGRI accomplishes that goal.”

To learn more about the DICKEY-john® GAC 2700-AGRI Grain Analysis Computer, please visit www.dickey-john.com/product/gac2700-agri.

About DICKEY-john®

DICKEY-john is a privately-held division of TSI Incorporated. Since 1966, DICKEY-john, based in Auburn, IL, has designed, manufactured, marketed, and supported products used in the agricultural and public works industries. Key products include sensors, monitors, and control systems for farming tractors and implements, city/state snow and ice control vehicles, and analytical instrumentation for grain moisture and constituent testing for global customers.

For more information on DICKEY-john®, visit our website: www.dickey-john.com.