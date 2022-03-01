NextNav to Present at 34th Annual ROTH Conference

MCLEAN, Va., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ: NN) (“NextNav” or the “Company”), a leader in next generation GPS and 3D geolocation, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Ganesh Pattabiraman will present at the 34th Annual ROTH Conference on March 14, 2022, at 10:00 AM PT.



This year’s event will consist of 1-on-1 and small group meetings, analyst-selected fireside chats, thematic industry panels, and on-demand presentations by executive management from approximately 400 private and public companies in a variety of growth sectors.

To arrange a 1-on-1 with NextNav please email oneononerequests@roth.com or contact your ROTH sales team contact at ROTH to request. To learn more and submit a registration request, visit https://ibn.fm/ROTH2022Registration

A live webcast of the event will be made available on the NextNav investor relations website at https://ir.nextnav.com.

About NextNav Inc.

NextNav (NASDAQ: NN) provides next generation GPS and 3D geolocation. NextNav Pinnacle uses highly accurate vertical positioning to transform location services so they reflect the 3D world around us. NextNav TerraPoiNT system keeps critical infrastructure resilient with reliable Position, Navigation and Timing services in the absence of GPS. With carrier-grade dependability and a rapidly expanding nationwide service footprint, NextNav is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services.

