Rome & Duddy Team With Consequence for Good Times CBD

NEW YORK, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- There's never a bad time for some good vibes, and Rome & Duddy are here to deliver. Rome Ramirez of Sublime with Rome and Duddy B of Dirty Heads have teamed with Consequence to launch their first-ever products in the CBD/cannabis space, beginning with a Limited Edition Small Batch CBD Collector's Box.

Limited to just 125 boxes, this exclusive collector's item features Rome & Duddy's autograph on the box and includes a 3.5-gram hand-signed jar of Small Batch CBD flower. Also contained within is a corduroy cap embroidered with the Rome & Duddy logo, a laser-etched four-part grinder, four pins featuring Rome & Duddy artwork, and three holographic stickers. Everything has been curated and hand-picked by Rome & Duddy, so fans can be sure it's filled with things to lift them up.

Whether fans are looking to take a single hit or smoke two joints, Rome & Duddy's Small Batch hemp flower produces a welcome sense of euphoria. This Candida strain is a Sativa-dominant hybrid derived from the ACDC and Harlequin strains that's heavy on the CBD (10%-20%) and light on THC. Packed with bright crystals to brighten users' day, the bud's unique balance of cannabinoids provides a strong sense of relaxation and calm without sacrificing clarity, making it perfect anytime use. With a lemon flavor and violet undertones, Rome & Duddy's Small Batch CBD evokes the vibe of a sweet summer day.

"We are so excited to announce the launch of our new CBD line with our good friends over at Consequence," says Duddy. "Rome and I have worked long and hard to bring you guys the highest quality CBD flower on the market, and we can't wait for you all to try it."

"Consequence is thrilled to have Rome & Duddy as our latest partners in CBD and merchandise branding, but our goals stretch far beyond product," says Consequence Media CEO Sajan Shiva. "Using the combined reach of our own audience with that of the artists' highly engaged fanbase, we aim to bring fans an omni-channel approach to this collaboration, from digital content to physical products to experiential activations. We couldn't ask for better teammates than Rome & Duddy, artists that are incredibly hands-on and excited to take a 360-degree approach to growing our partnership in both the CBD and cannabis spaces."

Pre-orders for the Rome & Duddy Limited Edition Small Batch CBD Collector's Box begin March 1, 2022, at RomeAndDuddyCBD.com. This small batch precedes the official launch of Rome & Duddy's Good Times CBD and merch line this spring.

For more good times, make sure to check out the duo's podcast The Rome & Duddy Show, which recently joined the Consequence Podcast Network. The series finds the two long-time friends and collaborators using their platform to make everybody laugh and have a good time, whether that be sharing stories from their lives, answering fans' questions, or showcasing listener-submitted talents as part of The Great American Talent Show.

Legal Disclaimer: Consult with your physician prior to use. Do not use if pregnant or nursing. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About Consequence

Consequence (formerly known as Consequence of Sound) is an independent digital publication featuring news, editorials, and reviews, covering the worlds of music, movies, television, and more. Established in 2007, Consequence is visited by more than 6 million unique visitors monthly and ranks among the most visited and engaged digital pop culture publications. Consequence is partnering with musicians to create exclusive CBD product lines.

