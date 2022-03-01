New Apprenticeship Graduates Historic Tech Cohort of Infosys Apprentices

San Antonio, Texas, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Apprenticeship (NEW), a federally registered tech apprenticeship program has graduated its first cohort of tech apprentices. The group of Dallas, TX, and Raleigh, NC-based learners have successfully completed a rigorous 12-month apprenticeship program at Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting.

After completing information technology coursework in addition to on-the-job training, the graduating apprentices possess the skills needed to become leaders in the tech industry. NEW’s expert instructors in IT Services and Incident Management, supplemented and accelerated the on-the-job experience and mentorship they received at Infosys. This historic graduation furthers NEW’s steadfast mission to open tech career opportunities for high-potential talent in underrepresented communities. All of the graduates now possess the apprenticeship mindset dedicated to life-long learning and mastery in their field.

Brad Voeller, CEO at NEW, reflects on the journey of collaborating with Infosys: "Two years ago we started conversations with Infosys leadership around reinventing their early-career tech hiring through Apprenticeship. Their decades of experience with pioneering innovative talent strategies, and their vision to champion a more sustainable model has made that dream a reality."

Tan Moorthy, Executive Vice President of Infosys, says, “The power of apprenticeship programs is their recognition of potential. Delivering skills through on-the-job training focuses on what is exactly needed for success and allows the apprentice to demonstrate their aptitude. It’s a win for the apprentice and a win for the company. We’re looking forward to seeing the excellence from our next apprenticeship cohort.”

These recent graduates are succeeded at Infosys by 100+ NEW apprentices hired in 2021 and an additional 100+ currently training for apprenticeship opportunities in Q1 of 2022. In their Tech Process Associate roles, apprentices support Infosys in applying IT service management principles and practices to support employees or business users, utilizing software/platforms to set up needed business functions, such as workflows, tracking, security or other functions, and more.

Many of NEW’s recent apprenticeship graduates have also completed in-demand certifications such as the ServiceNow Certified Systems Administrator (CSA), Certified Implementation Specialist (CIS), and Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL), bolstering their capabilities and credentials within the tech industry. All graduates will also receive a United States Department of Labor Apprenticeship Certification that demonstrates an impressive list of proven, on-the-job competencies.

Additionally, NEW’s apprenticeship graduates are earning credits toward their bachelor’s degrees through Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU). NEW and SNHU have partnered to provide this opportunity to all apprentices as part of their collaborative degree apprenticeship model should apprentices decide they want to continue pursuing their degree at SNHU.

“SNHU and NEW have built something particularly unique together for apprentices and employers alike,” says Jeremy Owens, Associate VP of University Partnerships, SNHU. “Through this work with NEW, SNHU continues helping to guide apprentices into new opportunities that allow them to be more career mobile for the workforce. We’re truly excited to provide all approved NEW apprentices access and opportunity to pursue their degree.”

NEW is thrilled to congratulate these graduates and looks forward to celebrating their future successes as they continue to grow and become leaders in tech.

Founded in 2016 in San Antonio, TX, New Apprenticeship partners with employers nationally to transform lives by bridging the gap between what schools teach and only experience can bring. Offering programs not only in IT, but in Digital Marketing, AWS Cloud Computing, and Data Analytics as well, NEW offers a unique approach to both learning and hiring. The organization continues providing talent for employers in need of a skilled, adaptable, and future-ready workforce. NEW's experience-based learning and performance coaching system equips talent with the skills they need to accelerate their careers and provides employers with highly qualified and productive talent, creating future leaders in tech.

