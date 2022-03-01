UNCF Praises President Biden’s State of the Union Address

Washington, D.C., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In Tuesday’s State of the Union message, President Biden will call on Congress to increase funding for Pell Grants for students and funding specifically for historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

The Biden administration will push for a $2,000 increase to the maximum for a Pell Grant, which is the nation’s effort to assist students coming from lower socio-economic backgrounds to fund their higher education pursuits.

Increasing HBCU funding is a priority on which the Biden-Harris White House and UNCF have long collaborated.

“This is a continuation of our shared goals,” said Dr. Michael L. Lomax, president and CEO of UNCF. “We have worked with this White House, even before they moved in, to formulate these asks. I applaud the president for including both HBCUs and a Pell Grant increase in his State of the Union address, and I hope both items will be championed by both sides of the aisle.”

“This is historic,” said Lodriguez V. Murray, senior vice president for public policy and government affairs at UNCF. “For the president of the United States to not only mention HBCUs in his State of the Union address, but to call for increased funding along with joining our effort to increase, and hopefully soon double the Pell Grant, is something we cannot help but be excited about.

“It is rare in Washington for a leader to stand by priorities. It is rarer for HBCUs to be that priority. President Biden is really showing that he stands with students from vulnerable backgrounds and the institutions that best serve their needs, and those are HBCUs. UNCF hopes Congress will pass the FY 2022 appropriations bills at the highest levels for HBCUs and the Pell Grant, and then let’s do even better in FY 2023.”

See a copy of UNCF’s latest letter to congressional leaders on the unfinished FY 2022 appropriation process, with particular attention on HBCU funding here. These bills must be passed by Congress on or before March 11, 2022.

Here is a history of the funding categories which the president is asking to be increased in the 2022 State of the Union address.

