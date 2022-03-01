JetPack Cat Launches Its Play-To-Earn NFT Collection

New York, NY, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JetPack Cat is a 7,777 piece NFT collection minted on the Ethereum Blockchain. Each JetPack Cat is equipped with a special designed JetPack system that gives them precise control to travel to the space or until the gas tank empty.

About JatPack Cat NFT

The NFT holders get access to the weekly play-2-earn tournaments to compete with other Jetpack Cats.

The first 300 OG JetPack Cat Genesis NFT will be on sale around end of February. Whitelist winners will be able to mint at a discount price and to avoid gas war the day before their public mint day. The smart contract will adapt the ERC-721A standard, which aims to give users over 5000% of gas saving when minting multiple NFTS.

Requirements of the first 300 OG JetPack Cat Genesis NFT – For users to stay active and help other Cats in the community - Invite 6 friends to the official JetPack Cat discord server - Attend at least one of our AMA

OG JetPack Cat Benefits

The benefits in becoming OG JetPack Cat includes - 3 legendary Jetpack Cat NFTS will be airdropped to 2 lucky OG JetPack Cat Genesis NFT holders - Less wait time in between each p2e game, increasing chances to win ETH weekly. - Unlock OG Cat only channel to form a close circle with other OG Cats.

The JetPack Cat team are also currently exploring a potential VX version which could be used in the Sandbox Metaverse.

Pre-mint will be available very soon, all announcements will be made via the JetPack Cat social media channels & Discord community.

Social Media:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/jetpackcatnft