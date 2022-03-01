TridentCare to Provide On-Location X-Ray Services at the 2022 Air Force Reserve Mountain West Basketball Championships

Sparks, MD, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TridentCare, the national leader of portable diagnostic services, announces support of the 2022 Air Force Reserve Mountain West Basketball Championships. TridentCare will join the onsite medical team to provide necessary emergency X-Ray services for the student-athletes throughout the tournament scheduled for March 6-12 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

"We are honored and thrilled to be working with the Mountain West Conference and to support these talented student-athletes. Our team of medical professionals will be accessible throughout the entire tournament, allowing for on-premise x-rays to help facilitate timely diagnosis of potential injuries," said Allison Stackpole, Vice President of TridentCare.

"TridentCare is an essential partner of the Mountain West Basketball Championships," said John Sullivan, Associate Commissioner, Championships. "The support and services offered by TridentCare gives us the certainty that our student-athletes are receiving the best care and assistance if needed during the championship."

About TridentCare

Based in Sparks, Maryland, TridentCare is the largest provider of portable diagnostic services in the country, operating in 38 states, servicing a wide variety of patients and clients. Each day, the company deploys experienced medical professionals and leading-edge technology to provide phlebotomy, laboratory, vascular and imaging services to tens of thousands of patients nationwide. For more information about TridentCare, please visit TridentCare.com, and follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Mountain West

From its inception in 1999, the Mountain West (MW) has been committed to excellence in intercollegiate athletics, while promoting the academic missions of its member institutions. Progressive in its approach, the MW continues to cultivate opportunities for student-athletes to compete at the highest level while fostering academic achievement and sportsmanship. Now in its 23rd year, the MW has been assertive in its involvement with the NCAA governance structure and has taken a leadership role in the overall administration of intercollegiate athletics.

The Mountain West is noted for its geographic diversity. Some of the most beautiful terrain and landscapes in the nation can be found within Mountain West boundaries, including the majestic Rocky Mountain range, which borders five MW institutions (Air Force, Boise State, Colorado State, New Mexico and Utah State). The high plains of Wyoming (elevation 7,220 feet - the highest Division I campus in the nation) contrast with the desert cities of Las Vegas and Reno, home to UNLV and Nevada, respectively, while Fresno State, San Diego State and San José State add a West Coast influence with their locations in Central, Southern and Northern California. The inclusion of the Hawaii football program extends the Mountain West footprint to the beautiful islands in the Pacific Ocean, while the addition of the women's soccer program at Colorado College gives the MW an additional presence in the Rocky Mountains.

