FCFS Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP - March 15, 2022 Lead Plaintiff Deadline Reminder for FirstCash Holdings, Inc. Investors

RADNOR, Pa., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) informs investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas the Fort Worth Division against FirstCash Holdings, Inc. ("FirstCash") (NASDAQ: FCFS). The action charges FirstCash with violations of the federal securities laws, including omissions and fraudulent misrepresentations relating to the company's business, operations, and prospects. As a result of FirstCash's materially misleading statements to the public, FirstCash investors have suffered significant losses.



LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: March 15, 2022

CLASS PERIOD: February 1, 2018 through November 12, 2021

FIRSTCASH’S ALLEGED MISCONDUCT

FirstCash operates retail pawn stores that lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

The Military Lending Act (“MLA”) provides protections for active-duty service members and their dependents in connection with the extension of consumer credit. In November 2013, Cash America International, Inc. (which subsequently merged with FirstCash) entered into a Consent Order with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (“CFPB”) for making loans to covered members of the military or their dependents in violation of the MLA (the “Order”).

Then, on November 12, 2021, the CFPB announced that it had filed a complaint against FirstCash for violations of the MLA and the Order. Specifically, the complaint alleged that “between June 2017 and May 2021 (the only period for which the Bureau currently has Defendants’ transactional data), [FirstCash and its subsidiary Cash America West, Inc.] together made over 3,600 pawn loans to more than 1,000 covered borrowers in Arizona, Nevada, Utah, and Washington.” The CFPB found that, in all of the loans at issue, FirstCash imposed interest rates over 36%, with rates frequently exceeding 200%. Additionally, the CFPB found that FirstCash’s usurious loan practices had been ongoing since at least October 2016 in violation of the Order. A CFPB release describing the agency’s action against FirstCash stated that FirstCash had “cheated” and “gouged” military families and “robbed them of their rights to go to court.”

Following this news, FirstCash common stock dropped from $85.84 per share on November 11, 2021, to $78.64 per share on November 12, 2021, an 8% decline.

FirstCash investors may, no later than March 15, 2022 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP encourages FirstCash investors who have suffered significant losses to contact the firm directly to acquire more information.

WHO CAN BE A LEAD PLAINTIFF?

A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff is usually the investor or small group of investors who have the largest financial interest and who are also adequate and typical of the proposed class of investors. The lead plaintiff selects counsel to represent the lead plaintiff and the class and these attorneys, if approved by the court, are lead or class counsel. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

