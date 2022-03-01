Alkami to Present at JMP Securities Technology Conference

PLANO, Texas, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) (“Alkami”), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for U.S. banks and credit unions, today announced that company leadership will present at the JMP Securities Technology Conference on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. (PT). Presenters will include Alex Shootman, Chief Executive Officer, and Bryan Hill, Chief Financial Officer.



A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible at https://wsw.com/webcast/jmp53/register.aspx?conf=jmp53&page=alkt&url=https://wsw.com/webcast/jmp53/alkt/1673140. A replay of the event will be accessible at investors.alkami.com.

About Alkami

Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the United States that enables clients to grow confidently, adapt quickly and build thriving digital communities. The Alkami Platform is the digital banking and fraud mitigation platform of choice for over 280 financial institutions. Alkami's investments have resulted in a premium platform that has enabled it to replace older, larger and better-funded incumbents and provide clients with world-class experiences reflecting their individual digital strategies. To learn more, visit alkami.com.

