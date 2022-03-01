ORIGENCE DELIVERS RECORD $57.4 BILLION IN CREDIT UNION LOANS IN 2021

Irvine, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origence, a CU Direct brand, a leader in lending technology solutions, today announced that it had delivered a record amount in credit union loans through its lending platforms in 2021.

Credit unions funded 2.2 million loans through the Origence Lending 360 and CUDL lending platforms, generating a record $57.4 billion in credit union loans in 2021, surpassing the company’s record $43.5 billion in loans funded in 2020. The company has grown from nine shareholders in 1998 to 115 shareholders in 2021.

The CUDL auto lending network helped credit unions fund a record $46.9 billion in auto loans in 2021, while CUDL credit unions, as an aggregate, were the largest auto lender in the nation in 2021, experiencing 13 percent loan growth according to data from AutoCount. The CUDL Network expanded to include 16,000 auto dealers nationwide in 2021.

Origence signed new agreements with 38 credit unions in 2021. At year’s end, 1,157 credit unions, serving 64 million members were utilizing Origence’s industry-leading lending technology solutions, including its CUDL and Lending 360 lending platforms, Origence marketing automation platform, and AutoSMART auto shopping program.

“Credit unions continue to demonstrate their ability to excel at member service efficiency to compete and win in the lending marketplace,” said Tony Boutelle, president and CEO of Origence. “Our commitment to the success of our credit union partners and their members remains front and center. We remain focused on delivering innovative lending technology that helps our credit union partners make more loans and create a better member experience.”

# # #

About Origence

Origence, a CU Direct brand, provides lending technology that elevates the origination experience to increase loan volume, create efficiencies, and grow accounts. With Origence, financial institutions can originate consumer and indirect loans with greater levels of productivity and increased scale, while also delivering a convenient and personalized borrower experience. Solutions also include marketing automation, auto shopping, outsourced loan processing, and more. Origence is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, visit www.origence.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.