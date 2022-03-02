Easyfix Balustrades Ltd. Expands Inventory in Modular Balustrades

Leeds, United Kingdom, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Easyfix Balustrades Ltd., the leading provider of premier grade balustrades is pleased to announce that they expanded inventory storewide. They have now included a wide range of top-quality products at affordable prices. The company is known for its high-quality stainless steel balustrades that offer superior support to the parapet and ensure that the structure of the staircase remains intact. Stainless steel is the most preferred material as is durable and can withstand harsh weather conditions and temperature changes. Balustrades that are made from stainless steel remain rust-free for the longest period. They can be installed on all kinds of commercial, residential, and industrial structures.



Easyfix Balustrades Ltd.

As part of the steel modular system, Easyfix carries a wide selection of handrail supports, glass holders, end caps, elbows & joints, cover plates, connections, balls, accessories, mounting brackets, pre-fabricated handrails, pre-fabricated posts, scroll ends, tubes/bars and wire kits. They provide single-part components for frameless glass systems, fabricated posts, Juliet balconies, banister rails, glass clamps, and more. The Easyfix range consists of both outdoor (316) and indoor (304) grade stainless steel parts and mirror finish (chrome effect) for coastal settings. Frameless systems are also available in premier-grade aluminum.

The Purevista Solution consists of elegant glass balconies suitable for both commercial and residential structures. Mostly applicable in resorts and hotels, these channel systems hold the glass structures thereby providing a luxurious view of the scenery outside. The Purevista collection consists of clamp kits, end caps, corner profiles, side-mounted bottom cladding profiles, side-mounted side cladding profiles, side-mounted profiles, top-mounted profiles, and top-mounted sealing strips. Easyfix provides a standard line of outdoor and indoor stainless steel posts as well as custom-made posts as per their client requirements. These customized fabricated posts can be customized by the customers themselves.

Given the popularity of stainless steel balustrade railings and systems, Easyfix is constantly on a quest to bring the best of the industry. The best thing about balustrade systems is that they are sleek and offer a flawlessly minimalistic appearance whether it is in hotels or contemporary homes. These railings are so versatile that they can be used in a variety of combinations including glass and wire. Since Easyfix is a direct supply of balustrade accessories, their prices are highly competitive. All their products are made up of high-quality materials which are known for their lowest carbon levels, they are durable, suitable for outdoors, and come with incredible resistance to corrosion. This place is a one-stop store for all things balustrades.

To learn more visit https://www.easyfixbalustrades.com/shop/

About Easyfix Balustrades Ltd

Easyfix Balustrades Ltd. based in Leeds, UK is a company that delivers stainless steel modular balustrade systems for staircases and structures that need stylish guard rails. The Easyfix systems are inspired by Scandinavian design and can be easily assembled indoors and outdoors without the need for welding. They also offer bespoke solutions based on their customer needs and requirements.

###

Contact

Easyfix Balustrades Ltd

Phone: +44(0)1132345263

Email: Info@easyfixbalustrades.com

Website: https://www.easyfixbalustrades.com/



