Parex Resources Announces Record 2021 Full-Year Results

CALGARY, Alberta, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parex Resources Inc. (“Parex” or the “Company”) (TSX: PXT) announced its financial and operating results for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2021. All amounts herein are in United States dollars (“USD”) unless otherwise stated.

Highlights

“Reflecting on my first year at Parex, I am extremely proud of our team’s ability to deliver record results and consistently execute our strategy. In 2021, we built on our first-mover advantage and nearly quadrupled the Company’s land position through the Colombia Bid Round and our strategic partnership with Ecopetrol, reinforcing our Colombia-focused strategy,” commented Imad Mohsen, President and Chief Executive Officer.

“Leveraging our 2021 momentum, I am excited about our 2022 business plan. We have already grown the base dividend and expect to repurchase 10% of our stock in the year, while executing a substantial exploitation and exploration program for the potential of a step change in long-term production.”

2021 Full-Year Results

Annual oil and natural gas production averaged 46,998 barrels of oil equivalent per day ("boe/d") (96% crude oil and 4% natural gas), starting the year at an approximately 45,000 boe/d average production rate (in January 2021) and exiting the year at an approximately 51,700 boe/d average production rate (in December 2021).

Recognized net income of $303 million.

Generated record annual funds flow provided by operations ("FFO") ( 1) of $578 million or $4.61 per basic share ( 2 ) .

of $578 million or $4.61 per basic share . Returned CAD$334 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases; implemented a regular quarterly dividend, paid a CAD$0.25 per share special dividend and repurchased 10% of the Company’s public float (12.9 million shares) via normal course issuer bid (“NCIB”).

Acquired 18 new blocks in the 2021 Colombia Bid Round as well as expanded the strategic partnership with Ecopetrol S.A. for a 50% interest in the Arauca and LLA-38 blocks. Including these additions, Parex is now the largest independent acreage holder in Colombia.



2021 Fourth Quarter Results

Quarterly oil and natural gas production averaged 49,779 boe/d (96% crude oil and 4% natural gas), an increase of 7% over the fourth quarter of 2020.

Generated record quarterly FFO ( 1) of $168.3 million or $1.39 per basic share.

of $168.3 million or $1.39 per basic share. Paid a CAD$0.25 per share special dividend in addition to the regular quarterly dividend of CAD$0.125 per share, as well as repurchased 1.5 million shares via NCIB.

Generated an operating netback ( 2) of $46.79/boe and an FFO netback (2) of $36.41/boe from an average Brent price of $79.66/bbl.

of $46.79/boe and an FFO netback of $36.41/boe from an average Brent price of $79.66/bbl. Participated in drilling 15 gross (11.40 net) wells(3) in Colombia, resulting in 10 oil wells, 3 injector wells and 2 wells under test.



(1) “Capital management measure,” which is not a standardized financial measure under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS") and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. See “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory.”

(2) “Non-GAAP ratio,” which is not a standardized financial measure under IFRS and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. See “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory.”

(3) Oil wells: LLA-34: Tigui-11 & ST & 17, Tigana Suroeste-14 & 20, Tigana Norte-36, Jacana 49 & 50; Block Cabrestero: Bacano Oeste-10, 11 & ST-1 & 13. Injector wells: Cabrestero: Bacano Suroeste-1ST1, 2, 3, Bacano Sur-2 and Totoro Sur-1. Wells under test: Block Fortuna: Cayena-1ST-ML1 & ML2; LLA-34: Jacana-59.

Outlook

This year, Parex expects to be able to execute an ambitious capital investment plan that is balanced across development, exploitation, and exploration programs to build long-term Company sustainability.

Production volume and total capital expenditure guidance for 2022 remain unchanged ( 1) . At the mid-point of guidance, Parex forecasts to grow production by 13% year-over-year.

. At the mid-point of guidance, Parex forecasts to grow production by 13% year-over-year. In addition to the capital investment plan, Parex anticipates that it will repurchase 10% of the Company’s float (11.8 million shares) through its NCIB, while also having upside base dividend growth potential. Combined with the Company’s planned share repurchases, Parex is forecasting production per share growth of 23% year-over-year.



2022 Guidance Production (average for period) (boe/d) 52,000-54,000 Total Capital Expenditures ($ Millions)(1)(2) $400-450

(1) Please see the Company’s November 3, 2021 news release for additional details on FY 2022 corporate guidance and netback sensitivity estimates.

(2) "Non-GAAP financial measure," which is not a standardized financial measure under IFRS and might not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. See “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory.”

All Parex guidance does not include any potential volume from Magdalena basin exploitation as well as the overall exploration program.

Year-to-date February 2022 average production is estimated to be approximately 51,600 boe/d.

By year-end 2022, Parex is aiming to grow its net operated production by 50%, with its current operational focus being on traditional near-field exploration in the Llanos basin and advancing conventional oil in place exploitation projects in the Magdalena basin.



Return of Capital Update

From 2017 to February 28, 2022, Parex has returned over CAD$1 billion to shareholders through share repurchases pursuant to its NCIBs as well as dividends.

As previously disclosed, on February 2, 2022, Parex’s Board of Directors declared a first quarter 2022 regular dividend of CAD$0.14 per share to be paid on March 30, 2022 to shareholders of record on March 15, 2022, representing a 12% dividend increase from the prior quarter dividend.

Building on the Company's track record of returning capital to shareholders, Parex targets to return at least one third of FFO to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. The remaining FFO will be invested to grow the company over the long term and replenish development inventory to support future return of capital activity.

Being fully debt free and 100% unhedged to commodity pricing is unique to Parex. At current strip prices, the Company expects to return approximately 40% of 2022 annual FFO to shareholders.

Financial and Operational Highlights

Three Months Ended Year Ended Dec. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, Dec. 31, 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 2019 Operational Average daily production Light Crude and Medium Crude Oil (bbl/d) 6,376 6,637 6,955 6,831 6,021 7,214 Heavy Crude Oil (bbl/d) 41,534 38,332 38,949 38,449 39,197 44,494 Crude oil (bbl/d) 47,910 44,969 45,904 45,280 45,218 51,708 Conventional Natural Gas (mcf/d) 11,214 10,038 9,552 10,308 7,800 5,874 Oil & Gas (boe/d)(1) 49,779 46,642 47,496 46,998 46,518 52,687 Production split (% crude oil) 96 96 97 96 97 98 Operating netback ($/boe) Reference price - Brent ($/bbl) 79.66 45.26 73.23 70.95 43.30 64.21 Oil and gas revenue (excluding hedging)(4) 67.81 36.95 62.77 60.97 32.55 54.70 Royalties(4) (11.69 ) (3.19 ) (9.67 ) (9.12 ) (3.28 ) (7.06 ) Net revenue(4) 56.12 33.76 53.10 51.85 29.27 47.64 Production expense(4) (6.61 ) (5.26 ) (5.99 ) (6.29 ) (5.15 ) (5.76 ) Transportation expense(4) (2.72 ) (3.74 ) (2.99 ) (3.03 ) (3.28 ) (4.37 ) Operating netback ($/boe)(2) 46.79 24.76 44.12 42.53 20.84 37.51 Funds flow provided by operations ($/boe)(2) 36.41 19.06 35.46 33.56 17.52 29.61 Financial

($000s except per share amounts) Net income 96,041 56,192 67,942 303,105 99,322 327,994 Per share - basic(6) 0.80 0.42 0.55 2.42 0.72 2.24 Funds flow provided by operations(5)(8) 168,261 81,567 152,713 577,545 297,041 570,480 Per share - basic(2)(6) 1.39 0.61 1.24 4.61 2.15 3.90 Capital expenditures(3) 118,507 46,932 74,289 277,235 141,264 208,196 Free funds flow(3) 49,754 34,635 78,424 300,310 155,777 362,284 Dividends paid 35,610 — 12,021 47,631 — — Per share – Cdn$(4)(6) 0.375 — 0.125 0.50 — — Shares repurchased 1,510 6,607 3,645 12,869 13,852 14,679 Outstanding shares (end of period) (000s) Basic 120,266 130,873 121,415 120,266 130,873 143,295 Weighted average basic 120,716 133,812 123,184 125,210 138,356 146,380 Diluted(8) 121,600 134,351 123,155 121,600 134,351 147,848 Working capital surplus(5) 325,780 320,155 349,694 325,780 320,155 344,031 Bank debt(7) — — — — — — Cash 378,338 330,564

361,353 378,338 330,564 396,839

(1) Reference to crude oil or natural gas in the above table and elsewhere in this press release refer to the light and medium crude oil and heavy crude oil and conventional natural gas, respectively, product types as defined in National Instrument 51-101 - Standard of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities.

(2) Non-GAAP ratio. See “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory.”

(3) Non-GAAP financial measure. See “Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory.”

(4) Supplementary financial measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory" for the composition of such measure.

(5) Capital management measure. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Advisory".

(6) Per share amounts (with the exception of dividends) are based on weighted average common shares.

(7) Borrowing limit of $200.0 million as of December 31, 2021.

(8) Diluted shares as stated include the effects of common shares and stock options outstanding at the period-end. The December 31, 2021 closing stock price was CAD$21.61 per share.



2021 Fourth Quarter Conference Call & Webcast

Parex will host a conference call to discuss the 2021 fourth quarter and full-year results on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, beginning at 9:30 am MT (11:30 am ET). To participate in the conference call or webcast, please see access information below:

2021 Annual General Meeting

Parex anticipates holding its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at 9:30 am MT (11:30 am ET).

About Parex Resources Inc.

Parex is the largest independent oil and gas company in Colombia, focusing on sustainable, conventional production. Parex’s corporate headquarters are in Calgary, Canada, and the Company has an operating office in Bogotá, Colombia. Parex is a member of the S&P/TSX Composite ESG Index and its shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PXT.

