Statement by SBA Administrator Guzman on President Biden’s State of the Union Address

Washington, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman , head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice for America’s 32.5 million small businesses in President Biden’s Cabinet issued today the following statement after President Joseph R. Biden’s State of the Union address:

“Tonight, President Biden delivered a bold vision to the American people of an economy centered around families, workers, and small businesses. Our Union is strong and growing even in the face of major challenges, thanks to the hard work of the American people and significant policy achievements in the first year of the Biden-Harris Administration. Thanks to President Biden’s American Rescue Plan and a successful vaccination program, entrepreneurship has rebounded and is on the rise, and our economy is growing at the fastest pace in nearly 40 years. More Americans are opening new businesses – more than 5.4 million last year alone – and our Main Streets and industrial and manufacturing centers are open and flourishing. And as a result of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, small businesses will soon have access to new contracting opportunities to help rebuild our nation’s roads and bridges, enabling us to move goods faster to market and strengthen our supply chains.

“While the historic economic progress made is evident, the President has laid out a plan to continue rebuilding our economy towards resilience and sustainability and lowering costs for American families and small businesses. I look forward to working with President Biden and the entire Administration to continue promoting policies that will help small businesses thrive, strengthen our supply chains, and eliminate barriers to good-paying jobs for American workers. We must promote fair competition that will give small business owners opportunities to compete with larger companies for business both here in America and with consumers across the world.

“The future for American small businesses looks bright and at the SBA we’ll continue to work to help entrepreneurs to face down market challenges and to access the capital and resources they need to start, grow, and thrive.”

