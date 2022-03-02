U.S. Smart Thermostat Market to Reach USD 3,280.3 million by 2028 at a CAGR of 17.1%: Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. smart thermostat market size was valued at USD 937.2 million in 2020. The market is expected to grow from USD 1,088.9 million in 2021 to USD 3,280.3 million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period. The rising adoption of the product from residential, commercial, and industrial sectors and strong demand for smart cities and smart building ventures is expected to foster market development. Fortune Business Insights™ presents this information in its report titled “U.S. Smart Thermostat Market, 2021-2028.”

Smart thermostats are app-enabled devices that enable users to change home temperatures using internet-connected devices. It can be connected through wired and wireless methods and is used extensively in the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. The device uses artificial intelligence technologies to improve its efficiency and deliver excellent services to consumers. Furthermore, robust demand for the device from the smart city and smart building ventures is expected to boost its sales. These factors may propel market development in the upcoming years.

COVID-19 Impact



Supply Chain Disruptions to Hinder Industry Growth

This market is expected to be negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic because of supply chain disruptions. A sudden spike in COVID cases led to the imposition of stringent lockdown regulations. Restrictions on manufacturing and travel resulted in supply chain disruptions and a lack of raw materials required for the devices’ production. Furthermore, the global semiconductor shortage is expected to affect smart thermostat device production negatively. However, rising demand for wireless devices and app-enabled devices is expected to foster the U.S. smart thermostat market share.

Segmentation

By product, it is segmented into learning, connected, and standalone. As per technology, it is bifurcated into wireless and wired. Based on application, it is trifurcated into industrial, commercial, and residential.

Report Scope and Segmentation-

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021to 2028 Forecast Period 2020 to 2028 CAGR 17.1% 2028 Value Projection USD 3280.3 Million Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 937.2 Million Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 113 Segments covered By Product, Technology and Application Growth Drivers



Rising Adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) Solutions and Smart Homes to Accelerate Market Growth Pitfalls & Challenges



High Manufacturing Cost and Installation Complexity to Hamper Market Growth









Report Coverage

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top segments and the latest trends in the market. It comprehensively discusses the driving and restraining factors and the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Additionally, it examines the regional developments and the strategies undertaken by the market's key players.

Drivers and Restraints

Increasing Smart Homes and Internet of Things (IoT) Adoption to Fuel Market Progress

Smart thermostats are used extensively in homes to change humidity and temperature and provide users with fresh air. Users can monitor performance from remote or local locations and improve the air quality of residential homes. The rising demand for smart devices from smart infrastructure projects is expected to foster the product’s adoption. Further, energy savings provided by the product is expected to increase its adoption from consumers. In addition, rising investments in IoT-based devices are expected to drive the U.S. smart thermostat market growth.

However, installation complexities and high manufacturing costs may hinder the market progress.

Competitive Landscape

Major Players Announce Novel Products to Boost Brand Image

The prominent companies operating in the market announce novel products to attract consumers, improve sales, and boost brand image. For example, Honeywell International Inc. announced its novel Commercial Connected Thermostat, TC500A-N, for medium and small buildings in June 2021. The product offers energy-saving features, security, wired and wireless connectivity, and easy commissioning for rooftops and heat pumps. Furthermore, the adoption of advanced technology such as artificial intelligence may enable players to improve their product quality and attract consumers. Moreover, the adoption of technologically advanced production machinery may help companies boost productivity, improve product offerings, reduce labor costs and resource consumption, and help organizations achieve a significant market position.

Industry Development

May 2021- ecobee engaged in a partnership with Alarm.com. Through this partnership, Alarm.com dealers and installers can integrate ecobee’s smart thermostat in Alarm.com smart home solutions and enable its users to operate ecobee ST devices using the Alarm.com application.

